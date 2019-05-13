DAWN.COM

'IMF accord should be presented before parliament,' says Umar after becoming NA panel chairman

Tahir SheraniUpdated May 13, 2019

Former finance minister Asad Umar was nominated for the post of the NA committee chairman last week. — AFP/File
Former finance minister Asad Umar was on Monday appointed the chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance.

Umar — who was removed from the office of the finance minister last month — was unanimously elected after his name was proposed by PPP's Naveed Qamar and seconded by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak.

Following his appointment, Umar said that the bailout agreement reached between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should be presented before the parliament.

He said the government has to take practical measures in order to reach an agreement and therefore "the government should be questioned regarding this accord."

The former minister also vowed to inform the public about the discussions he had with the IMF regarding the programme before his ouster.

"What discussions were held with the IMF [and] what we have achieved through the programme [...] I will tell the nation about this," Umar said.

The decision to appoint Umar as the chairman of the NA finance panel was taken last week during a meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling PTI held at Parliament House. Umar had later told Dawn that he himself had asked the prime minister to be given the committee's chairmanship "because I have some expertise in financial matters which I want to utilise".

He assured the committee today that no negotiations had taken place with the IMF regarding Pakistan's defence budget.

Loaded with upfront policy actions worth over Rs700 billion, Pakistan and the IMF had finally reached a staff-level agreement on Sunday about a $6 billion bailout to implement an “ambitious structural reform agenda” over a period of 39 months.

“After negotiations over many months, Pakistan and the IMF have reached a staff level agreement that would be approved by the IMF executive board,” announced Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the Prime Minister’s adviser on Finance and Revenue, on national television.

Comments (18)

Mian
May 13, 2019 09:05pm

He is a free man. He can now say anything.

Recommend 0
Liman Gashkori
May 13, 2019 09:06pm

Former finance minister vows to inform public about discussions he had with IMF regarding the begging programme.

Recommend 0
Waqar
May 13, 2019 09:06pm

Totally agree... it would be the right thing to do!

Recommend 0
blunt
May 13, 2019 09:10pm

an expected and reasonable demand coming from unexpected corner

Recommend 0
Prateik
May 13, 2019 09:15pm

New Finance minister did a better job than Asad Umar.

Recommend 0
Life
May 13, 2019 09:16pm

It will be a real good move to appraise Parliament about IMF deal. All important matters should be debated in Parliament. Long Live Democracy!

Recommend 0
Bilal B
May 13, 2019 09:46pm

Bringing this accord and all future ones in the parliament and getting ratified is a good initiative.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
May 13, 2019 09:47pm

"'IMF accord should be presented before parliament,' says Umar after becoming NA panel chairman"

I support his demand. Why not also the terms of the loans from friendly countries during PTI-rule, when he was finance minister?

Recommend 0
GK
May 13, 2019 09:55pm

Why, he now wants to expose IK?

Recommend 0
PakiUSwala
May 13, 2019 09:55pm

@Liman Gashkori, Will be great IF that happens - especially regarding loan payments to Chinese - under CPEC venture. Very happy to note that defense budget is NOT touched. But here again, it will be useful if true numbers are made public.

Recommend 0
Aby
May 13, 2019 09:59pm

Asad Umar already done irreparable loss by delaying accord by 9 months.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 13, 2019 10:01pm

The whole nation is affected by the IMF decisions and must know the reality of it's fate now.

Recommend 0
Abdullah
May 13, 2019 10:02pm

But how will bringing it before parliament benefit the nation? Last I checked parliamentarians were busy crying about NAB cases against them, they don't have time to discuss real issues concerning the average Pakistani.

Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
May 13, 2019 10:06pm

@M. Saeed, well said. Being a part of the problem himself by creating uncertainties of going/ not going to IMF & fixing of wrong priorities by going for issuance two cosmetic mini budgets, while while fixing targets for revenue collection failed by a shortfall of 350 billions. His handling of the economy were a source of embarrassment when international agencies downgraded country's & its banking credit worthiness followed by WB & ADB reports of GDP growth of 3.3% during current year & downgraded to 2.5% next year.

With all other economic indicators such as fiscal deficit moving to current 7.9% & 8.7% next year, present Debt to GDP ratio of 72.3% moving to 75.2% next year, inflation almost 9%, speaks much about his inexperience & knowhow to handle country’s fast sinking economy. All this time hearing from him that country’s economy is doing well & soon will be out of woods, when it was not so, is adding insult to an injury. Therefore, his FC chairmanship will serve no purpose at all.

Recommend 0
Indian kashmiri
May 13, 2019 10:11pm

I hope you could have said same for CPEC

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 13, 2019 10:18pm

@M. Saeed, "The whole nation is affected by the IMF decisions..."

Was nation never affected under NS government??

Recommend 0
Khurram
May 13, 2019 10:23pm

So now IMF accord will be kept secret.

Recommend 0
NACParis
May 13, 2019 10:27pm

What is he trying to prove. He knows very well that Pakistan is in a dire situation economically and need all the help irrespective of the fact if some hard decision were taken or not.

Recommend 0

