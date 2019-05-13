DAWN.COM

Nationwide curfews, social media block in Sri Lanka after anti-Muslim riots

AFPUpdated May 13, 2019

A Sri Lankan soldier stands guard by a roadside following clashes between Muslims and an extremist Buddhist group in the town of Alutgama. — AFP/File
Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide six-hour night curfew and banned Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms on Monday after anti-Muslim riots gripped several towns in the latest fallout from the Easter bombings.

Christian groups attacked Muslim-owned shops in a sign of the ongoing religious tension in Sri Lanka since the April 21 attacks by suicide bombers on three hotels and three churches which left 258 dead.

Read more: Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in attacks

A night curfew in several towns north of Colombo was lifted at dawn, but reimposed 10 hours later as tensions were fuelled by persistent rumours of mob violence. The curfew was later extended across the island, police said in a statement.

Police said a Catholic priest had sent out a message to parishioners about possible attacks, causing panic among some people in violence-prone areas.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe urged the public not to believe rumours and warned that civil unrest will only stretch the already thinly deployed security forces.

“I appeal to all citizens to remain calm and not be swayed by false information,” Wickremesinghe said on Twitter, which was not targeted in the social media blockade.

“Security forces are working tirelessly to apprehend terrorists and ensure the security of the country, but each time there is civil unrest, we increase their burden and hamper ongoing investigations.”

A state of emergency has been in place since the bombings — which the militant Islamic State (IS) group claims to have helped — and security forces have been given sweeping powers to arrest and detain suspects for long periods.

Police said a mob targeted shops in the northwestern town of Chilaw on Sunday in anger at a Facebook post by a shopkeeper. Security forces fired into the air to disperse the crowd, but the violence spread to nearby towns where Muslim businesses were also attacked.

A motorcycle gang attacked shops in nearby Kuliyapitiya and four members were arrested, officials said.

However, dozens of people laid siege to the police station and forced their release.

Despite a night curfew, a mosque was vandalised, local residents said.

Mosque attack

“Don't laugh more, one day u will cry,” was posted on Facebook by a Muslim shopkeeper, and local Christians took it to be a warning of an impending attack.

Mobs smashed the man's shop and vandalised a nearby mosque prompting security forces to fire in the air to disperse the crowd. A curfew was imposed from Sunday afternoon until dawn Monday.

There have already been clashes between Christians and Muslims in Negombo, the town north of Colombo that was targeted by the suicide attackers.

The main body of Islamic clerics, the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU), said there was increased suspicion of Muslims after the Easter Sunday attacks.

“We call upon the members of the Muslim communities to be more patient and guard your actions and avoid unnecessary postings or hosting on social media,” the ACJU said.

Internet service providers said they have been instructed by the telecommunications regulator to block access to Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram.

The latest unrest came as Catholic churches resumed public Sunday masses for the first time since the bombings. Worshippers were searched before being allowed into churches that were guarded by armed police and troops. There were no reports of disruption to services, however.

Schools reopen

Dozens of people have been detained since the Easter Sunday attacks, and amid the heightened security, police have banned parking near schools and students are allowed in after checking for explosives.

Public schools completed their reopening from extended Easter holidays after the attacks, but attendance was extremely low, according to education authorities.

Private Catholic schools were to open on Tuesday, but many were planning to postpone the reopening until next week, parent groups said.

Muslims make up around 10 per cent of Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka's 21 million population and Christians about 7.6pc.

Nh
May 13, 2019 07:04pm

Manymar and now srilanka. Difficult situatiin for srilanka govt to control.

Recommend 0
Manish
May 13, 2019 07:15pm

Why Pakistanies are having refugee status in Srilanka, request Pakistan to check and see

Recommend 0
Nick
May 13, 2019 07:36pm

China, Myanmar and now Sri Lanka.

Recommend 0
samik ganguly
May 13, 2019 07:51pm

they are right now the biggest, clear and present danger to humanity. you know who they are.

Recommend 0
jahan
May 13, 2019 07:56pm

hope sanity prevails and peace reigns

Recommend 0
Tamza
May 13, 2019 08:02pm

@Nick, SE and South Asia, Americas, Africa, west Asia [middle east] - colonial and christian genocide of indigenous people. The cycle rises and falls. Oppression followed by uprisings followed by atrocities etc.

Recommend 0
HaanjiHaanji
May 13, 2019 08:05pm

How can u expect the other group to keep silent when u target them and take pride in it as well..

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 13, 2019 08:08pm

No, not again in Sri Lanka !

Recommend 0
Random Indian
May 13, 2019 08:31pm

Overblown headlines. There were rumours and possibility of riots and the govt took the right steps this time to prevent possible damage.

Recommend 0
sam
May 13, 2019 08:38pm

Ask for more troops from majority Christain Nations and even from China.

Recommend 0
Munnabhai LLB
May 13, 2019 08:48pm

Still searching for a Modi angle???

Recommend 0
shahzaib
May 13, 2019 09:03pm

Human weaknesses regardless of what we say or think of ourselves...

Recommend 0

