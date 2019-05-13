DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan Stock Exchange experiences bloodbath, benchmark sheds 937 points in intra-day trading

Dawn.comMay 13, 2019

Email

A stockbroker reacts as monitor share prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi. — AFP/File
A stockbroker reacts as monitor share prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), a day after the government announced a $6bn International Monetary Fund (IMF) package, experienced a bloodbath on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index shedding 937 points — a loss of more than 2.7 per cent — during intra-day trading.

Trading opened at 34,716 points and showed an upward activity for a few minutes before adopting a negative trajectory for the rest of the session.

Take a look: Pakistan reaches agreement with IMF, to receive $6 billion over 3 years

The market closed at 33,900 points down 816 points or 2.4 per cent. The benchmark touched a day's high at 35,228 points up 512 points during first few minutes of the session. It touched a day's bottom at 33,779 points down 816 points or 2.4pc near the end of the session.

As many as 89.9 million shares of the benchmark companies, worth Rs4.7 billion, changed hands during the session.

The K-Electric Limited (KEL) led the most active stocks as 9.8 million shares changed hands. Its shares lost 5.69pc of their value. The Maple Leaf Cement (MLCF) followed with 7.1m shares whereas its shares lost 4.98pc of their value. The Bank of Punjab (BoP), Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd (PIBTL) and Unity Foods Limited (UNITY) followed with 6.8m shares, 6.5m shares and 4.7 m shares changing hands. Their shares also lost value by 6.5pc, 8.2pc, and 8.4pc respectively.

Mohammad Faizan, an analyst and head of foreign institutional sales at the Next Capital Limited, held the tough conditions attached with the IMF bailout package responsible for bearish rule at the bourse.

"As a result of the attached conditions by the IMF, heavy taxation is to be slapped on the consumers to improvise the target collection by a further PKR650-700bn triggering further inflationary pressures and slowing down economic growth."

He added that daily traded value for the 100 Index increased to $33.6mn from $10.9mn in the previous session.

Another senior analyst Ahsan Mehanti also shared the same views. "Investors fear impact of prior actions and agreed conditions in the upcoming budget, leading to increase in taxes and utility prices to obtain a 39-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for $6b," the analyst said.

"The agreement is subject to IMF Board approval and timely implementation of economic policies to resolve low growth, high inflation, high indebtedness and weak external position," he added.

PAKISTAN STOCK MARKET
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Lahore Vivek
May 13, 2019 03:57pm

Tragedy. The market lost more than 7000 points in less than 2 months !!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 13, 2019 03:58pm

With sky-rocketing inflation, dwindling exports, devaluation of currency, reduced manufacturing, loss of investors confidence, bad and sad security situation in the country, what else can you expect from the stock market of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Aby
May 13, 2019 03:58pm

Regarding Stock Exchanges Maulvis should be consulted.

Recommend 0
Fiqa
May 13, 2019 04:00pm

Maya Pakistan Mubarak.

Recommend 0
Shay
May 13, 2019 04:03pm

And I thought IMF deal gonna strengthen the market but opposite is happening!! Hope it gets better soon!

Recommend 0
Donald Trump
May 13, 2019 04:07pm

Tighten your seat belts. It is the beginning of the game. More harsh measures will follow.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
May 13, 2019 04:10pm

Surprised... deal should strengthen the stocks. Governments lack of clarity is pulling stocks down.

Recommend 0
Fazal Karim
May 13, 2019 04:11pm

Sell shares and buy agriculture land and be safe from taxes for ever in a country ruled by feudal.

Recommend 0
NAWAB QASIM JAAN
May 13, 2019 04:14pm

Condition can only improve, government can fix a limit over how much share market can fall in a day.

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
May 13, 2019 04:14pm

It’s IMF versus IMF match, whoever will win, tragedy for the country

Recommend 0
Tariq Minhas
May 13, 2019 04:14pm

Black money laundering days are drawing to an end !

Recommend 0
Leo
May 13, 2019 04:14pm

Sums up Pakistan stock exchange and it's market condition.

Recommend 0
Gaur
May 13, 2019 04:15pm

Worst market to invest in Asia.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 13, 2019

Attack in Gwadar

FOR the second time in a month, Balochistan is the scene of a terrorist attack. Even more disturbing, the incident...
May 13, 2019

Healthcare nightmare

CONSIDERING the growing healthcare crisis in the country, it is necessary to frequently raise the alarm. The...
May 13, 2019

US sabre-rattling

IT seems like déjà-vu. Once again the US is preparing a casus belli for war with a Middle Eastern country based on...
May 12, 2019

Documenting the economy

THE new chairman of the FBR has laid down his priorities immediately upon arrival and put special emphasis on the...
May 12, 2019

Another land scam

AN old land scam in Karachi has been revived and is once again being perpetrated on hapless citizens looking for...
May 12, 2019

The invisible ones

WHENEVER sanitary workers go on strike, cities bustling with commercial and cultural activity grind to a standstill....