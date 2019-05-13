SHC commutes death sentences for Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur in Shahzeb murder case
The Sindh High Court on Monday commuted the death sentences handed to Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur in the Shahzeb Khan murder case into life imprisonment as it announced its verdict on their appeals against conviction in the case.
Two others accused in the case, Sajjad Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari, were sentenced to life in jail. The court upheld their sentences today.
An anti-terrorism court had sentenced Shahrukh Jatoi and his friend Nawab Siraj Ali Talpur to death in June 2013, while two other co-accused were awarded life imprisonment for killing 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan on Dec 25, 2012 near his home in the Defence Housing Authority.
In 2013, Khan's parents had decided to pardon the culprits responsible for the murder of their son.
The convicts, through their counsel, filed appeals in the SHC against the conviction while Shahrukh had also filed a criminal review application contending that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence.
In Nov 2017, a two-judge bench of SHC headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar had set aside the conviction and sent the case to a sessions court for fresh trial and to decide the compromise as well as other applications with an observation that the offence did not come within the parameters of the ATA. Later, the sessions court had released Shahrukh and others on bail.
Thereafter, around 10 civil society activists challenged the SHC judgement before the Supreme Court. The apex court converted the appeals into a suo motu case under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and in February 2018, set aside the SHC judgement and remanded the case back to the SHC with the direction that the appeals be decided by a different bench of the SHC within two months.
Upon the SC's orders, an SHC bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Nazar Akbar, heard the arguments from the lawyers of the accused and reserved its verdict on their appeals on March 11, 2019.
Comments (19)
RIP justice
who will ensure they will stay in Jail?
This case is a fight between the illegitimate powerful of the land and the commoners.Who finally wins will throw light on our future.
Sad. Powerful people rule this country. Double standard
when cases like these come to light, and people see how money makes the difference, the only thing that decisions like these bring out is Anarchy in people.
The rule of law is different for different classes of people in this contemptible debased degenerate society of ours.
Parents in Pakistan give pardon because their life is threatened by the killers' relatives and gangs. We do ont want them to be back on the streets. Even life imprisonment in Pakistan does not mean life inprisonment. They will come out soon.
So justice is being served ...
In a year or so, his life sentence would also be suspended. This is Justice for you in PK.
Will an ordinary murderer also get a change in his death sentence to a life imprisonment if a juvenile?
The law applies only to ordinary people and the loop holes for the rest ...
Finally Proven We had two system. One for poor and one for Rich
They will be in and out of the jail for the purpose of the roll call only. rest of time will be spent in the comfort of home. When the government changes, they will be released and free to go anywhere. Whatever happened to Hanif Abbasi's life imprisonment?
@Concerned, I wonder if they are even in jail. Or out on bail?
Justice only for rich and powerful. They murdered an innocent in front of his sister knowing that they and their family is above the law and nothing will happen to them.
This commute is the change present regime was struggling for? Sign of decline.
An utter disappointment! It will give a very wrong signal to the general public. People are fast loosing faith on criminal justice system of Pakistan!
Rao Anwar Ayan Ali Uzair baloch Dr Asim Abid Boxer Asghar Khan
Pls add to the list
This is prime example "Pakistan is only for elite class"
Abuse of power by the wealthy & influential and then get punished like ordinary criminal is very unusual here.