SHC commutes death sentences for Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur in Shahzeb murder case

Shafi BalochUpdated May 13, 2019

Shahrukh Jatoi and his friend Nawab Siraj Talpur were sentenced to death in June 2013 for killing 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan in Karachi on Dec 25, 2012. ─ AFP/File
The Sindh High Court on Monday commuted the death sentences handed to Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur in the Shahzeb Khan murder case into life imprisonment as it announced its verdict on their appeals against conviction in the case.

Two others accused in the case, Sajjad Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari, were sentenced to life in jail. The court upheld their sentences today.

An anti-terrorism court had sentenced Shahrukh Jatoi and his friend Nawab Siraj Ali Talpur to death in June 2013, while two other co-accused were awarded life imprisonment for killing 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan on Dec 25, 2012 near his home in the Defence Housing Authority.

In 2013, Khan's parents had decided to pardon the culprits responsible for the murder of their son.

The convicts, through their counsel, filed appeals in the SHC against the conviction while Shahrukh had also filed a criminal review application contending that he was a juvenile at the time of the offence.

In Nov 2017, a two-judge bench of SHC headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar had set aside the conviction and sent the case to a sessions court for fresh trial and to decide the compromise as well as other applications with an observation that the offence did not come within the parameters of the ATA. Later, the sessions court had released Shahrukh and others on bail.

Thereafter, around 10 civil society activists challenged the SHC judgement before the Supreme Court. The apex court converted the appeals into a suo motu case under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and in February 2018, set aside the SHC judgement and remanded the case back to the SHC with the direction that the appeals be decided by a different bench of the SHC within two months.

Upon the SC's orders, an SHC bench comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Nazar Akbar, heard the arguments from the lawyers of the accused and reserved its verdict on their appeals on March 11, 2019.

Saad
May 13, 2019 11:33am

RIP justice

Concerned
May 13, 2019 11:37am

who will ensure they will stay in Jail?

Justicefirst
May 13, 2019 11:45am

This case is a fight between the illegitimate powerful of the land and the commoners.Who finally wins will throw light on our future.

Sherazn
May 13, 2019 11:47am

Sad. Powerful people rule this country. Double standard

Saud
May 13, 2019 11:49am

when cases like these come to light, and people see how money makes the difference, the only thing that decisions like these bring out is Anarchy in people.

SHAHID SATTAR
May 13, 2019 12:05pm

The rule of law is different for different classes of people in this contemptible debased degenerate society of ours.

Jalil Yousaf
May 13, 2019 12:06pm

Parents in Pakistan give pardon because their life is threatened by the killers' relatives and gangs. We do ont want them to be back on the streets. Even life imprisonment in Pakistan does not mean life inprisonment. They will come out soon.

Muhammad Sohail
May 13, 2019 12:10pm

So justice is being served ...

Newborn
May 13, 2019 12:17pm

In a year or so, his life sentence would also be suspended. This is Justice for you in PK.

Khalid
May 13, 2019 12:21pm

Will an ordinary murderer also get a change in his death sentence to a life imprisonment if a juvenile?

The law applies only to ordinary people and the loop holes for the rest ...

rehan
May 13, 2019 12:21pm

Finally Proven We had two system. One for poor and one for Rich

Tahir A
May 13, 2019 12:31pm

They will be in and out of the jail for the purpose of the roll call only. rest of time will be spent in the comfort of home. When the government changes, they will be released and free to go anywhere. Whatever happened to Hanif Abbasi's life imprisonment?

Yusuf
May 13, 2019 12:33pm

@Concerned, I wonder if they are even in jail. Or out on bail?

Nh
May 13, 2019 12:35pm

Justice only for rich and powerful. They murdered an innocent in front of his sister knowing that they and their family is above the law and nothing will happen to them.

Azhar jamil
May 13, 2019 12:36pm

This commute is the change present regime was struggling for? Sign of decline.

on FLIP SIDE
May 13, 2019 12:40pm

An utter disappointment! It will give a very wrong signal to the general public. People are fast loosing faith on criminal justice system of Pakistan!

Syed
May 13, 2019 12:54pm

Rao Anwar Ayan Ali Uzair baloch Dr Asim Abid Boxer Asghar Khan

Pls add to the list

Asad
May 13, 2019 12:59pm

This is prime example "Pakistan is only for elite class"

Opinion
May 13, 2019 12:59pm

Abuse of power by the wealthy & influential and then get punished like ordinary criminal is very unusual here.

