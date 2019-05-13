Quetta's Hazaras fear for their lives in besieged 'ghettos'

"We know that we are passing through a killing field. But we have to earn a living for our families."

Crowded into "ghettos" surrounded by armed checkpoints, members of the Hazara community say they are being slaughtered by sectarian militants in Quetta, with authorities seemingly unable to halt the killings.

In this picture taken on May 3, 2019, members of the Hazara community walk along a road in Hazara Town, a neighbourhood in Quetta. — AFP

For years, hundreds of thousands of the Shia community's members have been hemmed into two separate enclaves cordoned off by numerous checkpoints and hundreds of armed guards designed to protect them from violent militants.

Read: The Exodus of Quetta's Hazaras

"It's like a prison here," said Bostan Ali, a Hazara activist, about conditions inside the enclaves.

"The Hazaras are experiencing mental torture," he added, complaining that the community has been effectively "cut off from the rest of the city" and "confined" to such areas.

The Shia community's presence is particularly strong in Quetta, where sectarian violence, suicide bombings, and banditry are frequently reported.

In this picture taken on April 18, 2019, Hazara traders load fruit and vegetables at a market before returning to their heavily guarded enclave where they live on the outskirts of Quetta. — AFP

Hazaras are technically free to roam around Quetta at their will, but few do, fearing attacks.

To further protect the group, day traders and market vendors are also given armed escorts when they leave their neighbourhoods, while ongoing military operations are said to be targeting militants in the province.

In this picture taken on April 18, 2019, paramilitary soldiers escort vehicles carrying Hazara traders and their fruit and vegetables on the way back from a market to the heavily guarded enclave where they live on the outskirts of Quetta. — AFP

But even these measures have proven inept at stopping major attacks on Hazaras.

Just last month a bombing at the Hazarganji vegetable market left 21 dead and 47 more wounded — with the majority of the victims identified as Hazara.

Read: Hazarganji blast

The attack — claimed by the militant Islamic State and its local anti-Shia affiliate Lashkar-i-Jhangvi — is just the latest in a long series of assaults targeting the group, including back-to-back bombings in early 2013 that killed nearly 200 of its members.

The situation across the border in Afghanistan is equally if not more dangerous, with Hazara mosques, schools, and community events regularly attacked by militants.

'Passing through a killing field'

The Hazara have proven to be particularly vulnerable with their distinct Central Asian features, making the members of the community easy targets for militants.

In this picture taken on May 3, 2019, a disabled vendor (R) belonging to the Hazara community waits for customers at a roadside in Quetta's Hazara Town. — AFP

At the entrance to Hazara Town — one of the two enclaves for Hazaras in Quetta — a grim scene plays out every day as Hazara men squeeze into the backs of a long line of trucks headed in the city to buy food from the markets.

Once there, they are flanked by soldiers as they buy supplies before heading back to their homes in a heavily armed convoy.

Authorities insist the measures are a necessity.

Situationer: For Hazaras, stepping out of their homes is a luxury

In the last five years, 500 Hazaras have been killed and another 627 wounded in Quetta alone, according to a security source familiar with the situation who asked not to be named.

"We know that we are passing through a killing field," explained Nauroz Ali, about life outside the enclaves. He added: "But we have to earn a living for our families."

Criticised for their inability to stop the attacks, officials point to their own casualties in the fight against sectarian extremists as proof that they are trying their best.

Over the past six years, in their efforts to protect them "more police officers have died than Hazaras" says Quetta Deputy Inspector General Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema, adding that many terrorists have been arrested and others eliminated due to their efforts.

He explained: "New groups emerge. We're trying to track them down and eradicate the threat."

'No escape'

There are also plans to begin installing surveillance cameras at markets to improve security but Hazara community leaders are sceptical of the plans saying the existing measures have failed to stem the bloodshed.

In this picture taken on May 3, 2019, Hazaras walk along a road in Hazara Town. — AFP

"If three checkpoints in 3km cannot keep (us) safe, can escorts, barriers and CCTV do any better?" wrote Muhammad Aman, a professor and activist, in a recent op-ed in Dawn.

Read: Hazaras and the absent state

"It seems that the terrorists are winning this war ... there is no escape," he added.

Even the enclaves are not safe, as the bloody bombings in 2013 that struck inside the protected areas demonstrated.

As a result between 75,000 and 100,000 Hazaras have fled violence and have left for elsewhere in the country or abroad in recent years, according to the Hazara Democratic Party.

"We are hopeless," said Tahir Hazara, describing their neighbourhoods as nothing more than "ghettos".

"From whom should we expect protection to save our lives?"