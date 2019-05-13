DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two killed as landslide hits coal mine in Harnai

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated May 13, 2019

Email

Two coal miners were killed when a landslide struck a coal mine in the Shahrug coal field area of Harnai district on Sunday. — Reuters/File
Two coal miners were killed when a landslide struck a coal mine in the Shahrug coal field area of Harnai district on Sunday. — Reuters/File

QUETTA: Two coal miners were killed when a landslide struck a coal mine in the Shahrug coal field area of Harnai district on Sunday.

Levies officials said two miners were killed after a big portion of the coal mine caved in as the workers were busy digging deep inside the mine.

Local coal miners and rescue team members rushed to the area and took out the bodies from the mine.

The victims were identified as Khaliq Dad and Dad Mohammad.

Several such incidents have happened in the past, leaving a number of coal miners dead.

In December last year, three miners were killed and four others injured in two incidents in the Chamalang coal mines range in Duki district.

In the first incident a gas explosion inside a mine near the Akram Board area of Chamalang had left three workers dead.

In another such incident, four workers were injured due to a landslide inside the mine in the Chepati area of Chamalang.

On May 6 last year, 18 workers died and several others were injured when a gas explosion and mudslide struck two coal mines in Marwar area of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 13, 2019

Attack in Gwadar

FOR the second time in a month, Balochistan is the scene of a terrorist attack. Even more disturbing, the incident...
May 13, 2019

Healthcare nightmare

CONSIDERING the growing healthcare crisis in the country, it is necessary to frequently raise the alarm. The...
May 13, 2019

US sabre-rattling

IT seems like déjà-vu. Once again the US is preparing a casus belli for war with a Middle Eastern country based on...
May 12, 2019

Documenting the economy

THE new chairman of the FBR has laid down his priorities immediately upon arrival and put special emphasis on the...
May 12, 2019

Another land scam

AN old land scam in Karachi has been revived and is once again being perpetrated on hapless citizens looking for...
May 12, 2019

The invisible ones

WHENEVER sanitary workers go on strike, cities bustling with commercial and cultural activity grind to a standstill....