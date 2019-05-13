Two killed as landslide hits coal mine in Harnai

QUETTA: Two coal miners were killed when a landslide struck a coal mine in the Shahrug coal field area of Harnai district on Sunday.

Levies officials said two miners were killed after a big portion of the coal mine caved in as the workers were busy digging deep inside the mine.

Local coal miners and rescue team members rushed to the area and took out the bodies from the mine.

The victims were identified as Khaliq Dad and Dad Mohammad.

Several such incidents have happened in the past, leaving a number of coal miners dead.

In December last year, three miners were killed and four others injured in two incidents in the Chamalang coal mines range in Duki district.

In the first incident a gas explosion inside a mine near the Akram Board area of Chamalang had left three workers dead.

In another such incident, four workers were injured due to a landslide inside the mine in the Chepati area of Chamalang.

On May 6 last year, 18 workers died and several others were injured when a gas explosion and mudslide struck two coal mines in Marwar area of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2019