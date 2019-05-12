DAWN.COM

ICC clears England's Plunkett of ball-tampering during Pakistan ODI

AFPUpdated May 12, 2019

England's Liam Plunkett prepares to bowl during the second ODI match between England and Pakistan at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on May 11. — AFP
England fast bowler Liam Plunkett has been cleared by the International Cricket Council following allegations he may have tampered with the ball during the second one-day international against Pakistan.

A short sequence from Saturday's match in Southampton led to a debate on Twitter, with some on social media suggesting the 34-year-old had been involved in an act of foul play as a result of a three-second clip showing Plunkett rubbing his fingers along the surface of the ball.

Plunkett himself is understood to have raised the issue with officials after becoming aware of the allegations and he has since been exonerated fully by umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, with the agreement of match referee Richie Richardson.

“The ICC has confirmed that the match officials are comfortable there was no attempt by Liam Plunkett to change the condition of the ball or any evidence of this on the over-by-over examinations of the ball throughout Saturday's ODI clash in Southampton,” said a statement issued by the global governing body on Sunday.

England, hosts of the upcoming men's ODI World Cup, beat Pakistan by 12 runs at Southampton to go 1-0 up in the five-match series, with Plunkett taking two wickets for 64 runs in nine overs after Wednesday's series opener at The Oval was washed out.

The teams meet again in Bristol on Tuesday.

Comments (4)

Junaid
May 12, 2019 11:51pm

Ofcourse they did.

Recommend 0
Amir
May 12, 2019 11:51pm

ofcourse they did, had this been someone from Pakistan?....

Recommend 0
Iran
May 13, 2019 12:30am

Had this been done by someone from pakistan strict measures wouldve been taken against the player but ....... Is this called fairplay.

Recommend 0
Uzi
May 13, 2019 12:35am

ICC doesn't have much credibility when it comes to penalizing players of certain countries.

Recommend 0

