Pakistan reaches agreement with IMF, to receive $6 billion over 3 years

Dawn.comUpdated May 12, 2019

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh speaks to PTV News on Sunday. — Screengrab courtesy PTV
Pakistani technical teams have reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh announced on Sunday.

Speaking on state-run PTV News, he said Pakistan would receive $6 billion worth of assistance under the IMF programme over a period of three years.

Shaikh said the staff-level agreement, which must still be approved by the IMF board of directors in Washington, would show that effective reforms were underway in Pakistan.

“The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team have reached a staff level agreement on economic policies that could be supported by a 39-month Extended Fund Arrangement (EFF) for about US $6 billion," an IMF press release quoted IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez Rigo as saying.

The facility aims to support Pakistani authorities’ "strategy for stronger and more inclusive growth by reducing domestic and external imbalances, removing impediments to growth, increasing transparency, and strengthening social spending", the statement said.

It said financing support from Pakistan’s international partners will be "critical to support the authorities’ adjustment efforts and ensure that the medium-term programme objectives can be achieved".

Islamabad and a visiting IMF mission had kicked off technical level talks on April 29 to sort out details of the proposed bailout package over the next 10 days. The two sides were scheduled to conclude a staff-level agreement on Friday, but the talks were extended into the weekend, with the finance ministry reporting "good progress" in the discussions.

The finance ministry had approached the IMF in August 2018 for a bailout package, whereas last month, the then finance minister Asad Umar announced that the two sides had — more or less — reached an understanding on a package for bailing out the country’s ailing economy.

“In the next step, the IMF will send its mission to Pakistan in the next few weeks to work out technical details. But in principle, we have reached an agreement,” he had said. However, Umar was removed from the post in a dramatic move and was replaced with Dr Shaikh — an internationally renowned economist.

Dr Shaikh served as the finance minister from 2010 to 2013 during the PPP government's rule. During his tenure as federal minister, Dr Shaikh completed 34 sale transactions worth Rs300 billion in banking, telecom, electricity, and manufacturing.

Subsequently, an IMF employee Dr Reza Baqir was appointed governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to serve for a three-year term. The Chairman Federal Board of Revenue was also changed in a sudden move.

More to follow.

Comments (27)

bhaRAT©
May 12, 2019 09:18pm

Good all that is settled. Now move on to bring investments and increase exports.

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
May 12, 2019 09:19pm

So, IMF at last. Who is left now to bail out?!

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
May 12, 2019 09:20pm

If so, it is good for stock traders and bad news for foreign currency dealers.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 12, 2019 09:20pm

It seems a very reasonable strategy to relieve 75% of bottom consumers. Nobody i know is voting the mega looters back to power. Go IK.

Recommend 0
Rmk
May 12, 2019 09:20pm

Make the IMF conditions public. Don't keep it secret like CPEC

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 12, 2019 09:23pm

It is not any successful negotiated agreement with IMF, if the demand of $ 8 billion has been reduced to just $ 6 billion !

Recommend 0
Khurram
May 12, 2019 09:24pm

Amazing work by team IK, good news has started coming in.

Recommend 0
Kuldeep Sharma
May 12, 2019 09:24pm

Congratulations!!

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 12, 2019 09:24pm

Yaa....keep borrowing money and crush the nation under huge debt.....good luck to next government for paying debt with interest....

Recommend 0
A Sane One
May 12, 2019 09:29pm

IMF for what they wanted.

Recommend 0
Mahen
May 12, 2019 09:29pm

Should it to be considered as victory?

Recommend 0
Rahim Indian kashmiri,Srinagar
May 12, 2019 09:30pm

Congratulations IMF.

Recommend 0
Moin
May 12, 2019 09:32pm

Congratulations. Now, it shall open doors for more lenders to lend.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
May 12, 2019 09:32pm

Hopefully IMF agreement will take place in another near future. Forget about the harsh conditions of the agreement. Stop blaming past government for their corruption. Now it is time to work for us. Raise remittance from foreign Pakistanis. Increase revenues of taxes,excise,custom duty etc. Bring maximum people in the tax net. Reduce expenses of the government. Increase exports. Kick start close industrial units to generate employment. Do it for the country. It's not PTI / I'mran Pakistan. It is our Pakistan. Let's work it honestly.

Recommend 0
Salman
May 12, 2019 09:33pm

6 billion hmm not that bad. Earlier it was predicated around 14 billions when PTI came into power.

Recommend 0
Candyman
May 12, 2019 09:33pm

Finally, some oxygen supply. I don't know what terms & conditions we agreed on to get this bailout package. From now on, let's be careful about statements like "goodbye IMF!".

Recommend 0
Farhan saeed
May 12, 2019 09:38pm

What will happen with public of pakistan? Which terms and conditions will apply for this bailout packages?

Recommend 0
Azad
May 12, 2019 09:39pm

Congratulations on this phenomenal achievement bravo....

Recommend 0
Desi Girl
May 12, 2019 09:42pm

3 years is long time, how long IK will keep doing this, instead why don't he do something constructive so Pakistan can avoid such case

Recommend 0
Shwetanshu Acharya
May 12, 2019 09:44pm

Loans to pay back loans. Goodluck

Recommend 0
Vikash
May 12, 2019 09:44pm

What an achievement

Recommend 0
Shwetanshu Acharya
May 12, 2019 09:45pm

And on what conditions?

Recommend 0
Shy Guy
May 12, 2019 09:45pm

2bn per year. That's would help Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Md Ashiqur Rahman
May 12, 2019 09:46pm

It's a debt trap I assume.

Recommend 0
Hammy
May 12, 2019 09:46pm

A lot less than expected, probably a good thing ,

Chinese are reducing terms for other desperate belt and road nations , we must ensure they look favourably upon us, Alvi’s speech yesterday should help.

Recommend 0
SachBol
May 12, 2019 09:48pm

Hopefully, this will be used to revitalize the economy so we can pay it back.

Recommend 0
Doctor DJ
May 12, 2019 09:48pm

Congrats pakistan. Wish u more successful loans in future.

Recommend 0

