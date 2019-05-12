DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 12, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Agreement will be tough at 2020 nuclear treaty review: US

APUpdated May 12, 2019

Email

US Ambassador Robert Wood said reaching agreement at the 2020 conference “will be an incredibly difficult task.” — Photo courtesy Robert Wood Twitter
US Ambassador Robert Wood said reaching agreement at the 2020 conference “will be an incredibly difficult task.” — Photo courtesy Robert Wood Twitter

UNITED NATIONS: The final preparatory meeting for next year’s review of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty ended on Friday with deep divisions, and US Ambassador Robert Wood said reaching agreement at the 2020 conference “will be an incredibly difficult task.” But he told the closing session of the two-week preparatory conference that “it is a task we cannot abandon.”

The NPT is the world’s single most important pact on nuclear arms, credited with preventing their spread to dozens of nations since entering into force in 1970.

It has succeeded in doing this via a grand global bargain: Nations without nuclear weapons committed not to acquire them; those with them committed to move toward their elimination; and all endorsed everyone’s right to develop peaceful nuclear energy.

Treaty members every nation but India, Pakistan and North Korea who possess nuclear weapons, and Israel which is believed to be a nuclear power but has never acknowledged it gather every five years to review how it’s working. They try to agree on new approaches to problems, not by updating the treaty which is difficult, but by trying to adopt a consensus final document calling for steps outside the treaty to advance its goals.

Malaysia’s UN Ambassador Syed Mohd Hasrin Tengku Hussin, chair of the third preparatory conference, told a news conference that delegates “do not agree on everything but remain committed to full implementation” of the NPT, and talked about “how to accelerate measures to a nuclear-free world.” Citing “significant challenges,” he noted that the meeting took place “at a time of increasing international tension and deteriorating relationships between those countries that possess nuclear weapons” the US, Russia, China, Britain and France.

Hussin also singled out differences between nuclear weapon and non-nuclear weapon states on disarmament.

Iranian delegate Bahram Shahaboddin said in a closing statement that non-nuclear weapon states “are completely frustrated by the 50-year lack of progress on nuclear disarmament,” and continuing delaying tactics by the nuclear powers.

“We must not allow this to happen again. In 2020, we must say loud and clear enough is enough,” he said, singling out the United States for spending $1.2 trillion on its nuclear arsenal and “brazenly” threatening non-nuclear weapon states with nuclear weapons.

Hussin said delegates did agree on the agenda, procedures and president of the review conference Argentina’s Ambassador to Austria Rafael Grossi so in 2020 they can concentrate on substance.

Delegates to the preparatory conference rejected two sets of recommendations for the review conference so Hussin issued a final document called “reflections of the chair.” It says “there remain many more points of convergence in the views of states parties than there are divergences.” He stressed that “continued geopolitical challenges” underline the need to maintain the NPT as the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.

But he said: “There remain differing views on the implementation of the disarmament pillar, and these views need to be reconciled for there to be considered a balance as a whole” with the other pillars on nonproliferation and nuclear energy.

Rebecca Johnson, a security analyst and founding president of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons which won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize, said: “The real questions for 2020 are going to be about the nuclear risks and treaties under threat from a few narcissistic leaders who are pulling out of them in order to keep proliferating and deploying nuclear weapons.”

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 12, 2019

Documenting the economy

THE new chairman of the FBR has laid down his priorities immediately upon arrival and put special emphasis on the...
May 12, 2019

Another land scam

AN old land scam in Karachi has been revived and is once again being perpetrated on hapless citizens looking for...
May 12, 2019

The invisible ones

WHENEVER sanitary workers go on strike, cities bustling with commercial and cultural activity grind to a standstill....
May 11, 2019

Rolling back the gains?

AS budget time draws near, and the country gears up to enter yet another IMF programme, the fiscal framework will...
May 11, 2019

Madressah registration

IN the aftermath of the explosive growth of madressahs during the Zia era, the state has been grappling with ways to...
May 11, 2019

Heatstroke centre attack

IT is unfortunate that the ugly face of extremism and intolerance manifests itself in so many different ways in this...