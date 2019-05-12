DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 12, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US transfers funds meant for Pakistan for building Mexico border wall

Anwar IqbalUpdated May 12, 2019

Email

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan speaks with troops and border patrol officials near the US-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, US on May 11, 2019. — Reuters
Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan speaks with troops and border patrol officials near the US-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, US on May 11, 2019. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States is transferring $1.5 billion meant for Afghanistan and Pakistan to a fund to build the Mexican border wall, says acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan.

The funds have been reprogrammed despite an increase in attacks inside Afghanistan and a complaint by the US chief negotiator that peace talks with the Taliban are not moving at a sufficient pace.

“We reprogrammed $1.5 billion towards the construction of more than 120 miles of border barrier without impacting readiness,” Mr Shanahan said in a statement released late Friday.

More than $600 million of these funds come from an Afghan security forces account while an unspecified amount was taken from the funds previously meant for Pakistan.

“The funds were culled from a variety of sources, to include unexecuted prior year funds, the suspension of reimbursements to Pakistan, and costs reductions in a series of contracts,” Secretary Shanahan said.

The Pentagon announced that the reprogrammed money will be used to build more than 120 miles of barriers along the US-Mexico border.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who heads the US team negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban, said on Friday that the peace talks were not only moving at a slow place but had also failed to halt increasing attacks on civilian and military targets.

“We made steady but slow progress on aspects of the framework for ending the Afghan war. We are getting into the nitty gritty. The devil is always in the details,” he wrote in a tweet.

“However, the current pace of talks isn’t sufficient when so much conflict rages and innocent people die. We need more and faster progress. Our proposal for all sides to reduce violence also remains on the table,” he added.

US and Taliban representatives have held six rounds of direct talks since October in Doha, Qatar, to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan. The latest round of negotiations with the Taliban ended on Thursday.

The Afghan government, however, is not involved in the talks as the Taliban refused to sit with Kabul, after calling it a US “puppet”. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, however, has called the current round of talks “positive”, adding that “progress” was made on some points but others were “yet to be finalised”.

The talks have, so far, focused on two key points: the full withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and ensuring that Afghanistan is not used as a base to harm other countries.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban’s political office in Doha, and Mullah Baradar, a co-founder of the militant group, were leading the Taliban team in the talks.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2019

Pak US Ties , Taliban Talks
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 12, 2019

Documenting the economy

THE new chairman of the FBR has laid down his priorities immediately upon arrival and put special emphasis on the...
May 12, 2019

Another land scam

AN old land scam in Karachi has been revived and is once again being perpetrated on hapless citizens looking for...
May 12, 2019

The invisible ones

WHENEVER sanitary workers go on strike, cities bustling with commercial and cultural activity grind to a standstill....
May 11, 2019

Rolling back the gains?

AS budget time draws near, and the country gears up to enter yet another IMF programme, the fiscal framework will...
May 11, 2019

Madressah registration

IN the aftermath of the explosive growth of madressahs during the Zia era, the state has been grappling with ways to...
May 11, 2019

Heatstroke centre attack

IT is unfortunate that the ugly face of extremism and intolerance manifests itself in so many different ways in this...