FO backs China stance on issue of human trafficking, cautions against 'sensationalising' case
Beijing has offered Islamabad "all possible cooperation" over the reported existence of a transnational Chinese gang in Pakistan suspected of involvement in fake marriages and human trafficking of girls, according to Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.
"The relevant authorities from both the governments are in close contact on this issue," the spokesperson said in a press release. "The government of China had offered all possible cooperation on the issue, which was highly appreciated. Both sides are closely coordinating their efforts."
Dr Faisal said that "a Chinese team visited Pakistan recently and held meetings with our law enforcement officials."
Women trafficking: how the gang started operation in Faisalabad
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Missions in China are closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to Pakistani citizens who may have any complaints on the subject," he added.
While supporting Pakistan's crackdown against those who "commit crimes under the banner of cross-border marriages", Chinese Embassy in Pakistan had on Thursday denied that Pakistani women who stayed in China after marriage with its nationals were "forced into prostitution or organ sale."
It had branded media reports regarding the particular charges as "fabricated and rumours", adding that its probe had found no evidence to back the claim.
The FO spokesperson today appeared to endorse the Chinese embassy's statement, saying that "it is essential to avoid sensationalism" and that "sensitive matters should be reported only on the basis of established facts."
Dr Faisal underlined that "Pakistan and China are 'all-weather strategic cooperative partners' and their friendship enjoys strong public and institutional support in both countries".
"Both sides remain committed to strengthening this abiding friendship and strategic partnership in all dimensions," he added.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has over the past fortnight arrested scores of Chinese nationals and their suspected local abettors from various parts of the country in connection with its investigation into a transnational gang allegedly involved in contracting fake marriages between Chinese men and Pakistani women, who are later forced into prostitution and the illegal organ trade.
Comments (28)
Cannot talk to China just looking for face saving
China is itself a communist country using locals as cheap labour, no less than human trafficking and Pakistan is expecting help from China. Has China ever helped anyone? This is laughable.
Please avoid sensationalism, if lender asks for his pound of flesh, we will oblige with tons of the same. There is no issue here. Please bury your head in the sand, nothing to see.
How can China finish an investigation so quickly and conclude there is no problem? Looks like China is pressuring Pak into stopping its investigation.
As if they didnt know?
Trust of a long time is only getting stronger. With each sad incident comes better news in the end.
Love you China!
SinoPak Iron Brothers 4 Life!
Just a day back Chinese were saying they are not involved in any such activities and now they are cooperating with us in this matter? What should we get from these statements?
Through every difficulty we will rise to higher level of friendship.
Pakistan and China friendship Zindabad!
SinoPak Iron Brothers 4 Life!
Well, human trafficking is global menace and not only it involves bonded servitude but also organ sales, sex slaves and prostitution. I believe it's a high time that we should establish a special unit in order tackle human trafficking . All the factors needs to be taken in consideration .
China should take a strong action against individual of organization who ever involve in these
Wow, this is amazing!
The Chinese shortage of young women is factual. Chinese bringing in brides from Vietnam is factual. But the twist of prostitution and organ trade is new. This means that some aspects the story may be based on false statements. A victim with a removed organ would prove this aspect of the story, several would make it factual.
Whole society needs to stand up and assure that all those thousands of innocent girls are brought back to Pakistan. Media should not let the story die down until each and every child is brought to safety. China also must realize that this friendship, at least on our side is rooted in the masses, and these issues of female trafficking are such serious ones that these would create a deep going hatred for the Chinese workers in the future and at the same time would be exploited by some quarters too. They need to resolve the issue and make it priority to bring back these girls.
Damage control. After thrashing from Chinese
strengthening this abiding friendship and strategic partnership It more seems like Pakistan alone is abiding and taking dictation from China
The FO spokesperson today appeared to endorse the Chinese embassy's statement He sat till allegations and counter allegations happened. He should officially be called Pakistani FO spokesmen for China.
Been reading Dawn and cpec for 2 years now. It more looks like Pak is slowly moving into Chinese pocket. One way it will be good as chinese will enforce education, efficiency in work, less religious beliefs, fewer babies and for sure polio eradication
Pakistan does not have its own identity. It lost its identity to Chinese. Whatever Chinese say they have to follow, Pakistan lost its right to defend against China. That’s Naya Pakistan.
@Thinking, ..nise thinking. My doubt is what if china dont cooperate ?
China will engage PAK nationals for doing scavenger job in their country for sure, PAK nationals are only fit for that. For white collar jobs, there are enough qualified Chinese already looking for one.
Compulsory comment and nothing else. What about women already exported to China.
Some one is walking äge piche in this case. I think its our Pakistani friends for the Chinese have said that there is no evidence.
Once upon a time Pakistan used to be a juicy sugar cane. But gradually it has become just a "golden coloured" straw by its internal politics and Chinese influence. Pakistan is already in Chinese pocket. Gradually it will lose it's cultural values also.
Whatever is the truth behind this story, Let me tell you the real truth that Chinese men will never be able to keep Pakistani girls happy. You know what I mean.
There should be more people to people friendship. Pakistan has human resource and more marriage with China is good
@Thinking, But not until they actively start interfering in Governing.
So the Pakistani officials turned the whole thing into partnership of strategic importance between China and Pakistan, but they did not back the agencies in Pakistan. Whatever happened to these peoples pride? They should be holding the Chinese accountable, I don't care how much money they are investing in CPEC, which by the way, benefits them 100 folds more than Pakistan.
Chinese embassy completely denied it and FO is saying they are cooperating.