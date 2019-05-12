DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 12, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

China has offered 'all possible cooperation' to Pakistan on issue of human trafficking: FO

Naveed SiddiquiMay 12, 2019

Email

Dr Faisal underlined that "Pakistan and China are 'all-weather strategic cooperative partners' and the friendship between the two enjoys strong public and institutional support in both countries". — Dawn/File
Dr Faisal underlined that "Pakistan and China are 'all-weather strategic cooperative partners' and the friendship between the two enjoys strong public and institutional support in both countries". — Dawn/File

Beijing has offered Islamabad "all possible cooperation" over the reported existence of a transnational Chinese gang in Pakistan suspected of involvement in fake marriages and human trafficking of girls, according to Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

"The relevant authorities from both the governments are in close contact on this issue," the spokesperson said in a press release. "The government of China had offered all possible cooperation on the issue, which was highly appreciated. Both sides are closely coordinating their efforts."

Dr Faisal said that "a Chinese team visited Pakistan recently and held meetings with our law enforcement officials."

Women trafficking: how the gang started operation in Faisalabad

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Missions in China are closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to Pakistani citizens who may have any complaints on the subject," he added.

While supporting Pakistan's crackdown against those who "commit crimes under the banner of cross-border marriages", Chinese Embassy in Pakistan had on Thursday denied that Pakistani women who stayed in China after marriage with its nationals were "forced into prostitution or organ sale."

It had branded media reports regarding the particular charges as "fabricated and rumours", adding that its probe had found no evidence to back the claim.

The FO spokesperson today appeared to endorse the Chinese embassy's statement, saying that "it is essential to avoid sensationalism" and that "sensitive matters should be reported only on the basis of established facts."

Dr Faisal underlined that "Pakistan and China are 'all-weather strategic cooperative partners' and their friendship enjoys strong public and institutional support in both countries".

"Both sides remain committed to strengthening this abiding friendship and strategic partnership in all dimensions," he added.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has over the past fortnight arrested scores of Chinese nationals and their suspected local abettors from various parts of the country in connection with its investigation into a transnational gang allegedly involved in contracting fake marriages between Chinese men and Pakistani women, who are later forced into prostitution and the illegal organ trade.

Pak China Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 11, 2019

Rolling back the gains?

AS budget time draws near, and the country gears up to enter yet another IMF programme, the fiscal framework will...
May 11, 2019

Madressah registration

IN the aftermath of the explosive growth of madressahs during the Zia era, the state has been grappling with ways to...
May 11, 2019

Heatstroke centre attack

IT is unfortunate that the ugly face of extremism and intolerance manifests itself in so many different ways in this...
May 10, 2019

Opposition in hibernation?

WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan graced the National Assembly with his presence on Wednesday, it was expected that the...
Updated May 10, 2019

Aasia’s departure

She had spent eight years in prison for a crime she did not commit.
May 10, 2019

Education crisis

CHIEF JUSTICE Asif Khosa seems to have taken a special interest in the state of the country’s education sector,...