China has offered 'all possible cooperation' to Pakistan on issue of human trafficking: FO

Beijing has offered Islamabad "all possible cooperation" over the reported existence of a transnational Chinese gang in Pakistan suspected of involvement in fake marriages and human trafficking of girls, according to Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

"The relevant authorities from both the governments are in close contact on this issue," the spokesperson said in a press release. "The government of China had offered all possible cooperation on the issue, which was highly appreciated. Both sides are closely coordinating their efforts."

Dr Faisal said that "a Chinese team visited Pakistan recently and held meetings with our law enforcement officials."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Missions in China are closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to Pakistani citizens who may have any complaints on the subject," he added.

While supporting Pakistan's crackdown against those who "commit crimes under the banner of cross-border marriages", Chinese Embassy in Pakistan had on Thursday denied that Pakistani women who stayed in China after marriage with its nationals were "forced into prostitution or organ sale."

It had branded media reports regarding the particular charges as "fabricated and rumours", adding that its probe had found no evidence to back the claim.

The FO spokesperson today appeared to endorse the Chinese embassy's statement, saying that "it is essential to avoid sensationalism" and that "sensitive matters should be reported only on the basis of established facts."

Dr Faisal underlined that "Pakistan and China are 'all-weather strategic cooperative partners' and their friendship enjoys strong public and institutional support in both countries".

"Both sides remain committed to strengthening this abiding friendship and strategic partnership in all dimensions," he added.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has over the past fortnight arrested scores of Chinese nationals and their suspected local abettors from various parts of the country in connection with its investigation into a transnational gang allegedly involved in contracting fake marriages between Chinese men and Pakistani women, who are later forced into prostitution and the illegal organ trade.