Today's Paper | May 11, 2019

Islamic State claims "province" in India

ReutersUpdated May 11, 2019

IS's <em>Amaq News Agency</em> late on Friday announced the new province, that it called “Wilayah of Hind”, in a statement that also claimed IS inflicted casualties on Indian army soldiers in the town of Amshipora in the Shopian district of Kashmir. — AFP/File
The militant Islamic State (IS) claimed for the first time that it has established a “province” in India, after a clash in the contested Kashmir region killed a militant with alleged ties to the group.

IS's Amaq News Agency late on Friday announced the new province, that it called “Wilayah of Hind”, in a statement that also claimed IS inflicted casualties on Indian army soldiers in the town of Amshipora in the Shopian district of Kashmir.

The IS statement corresponds with an Indian police statement on Friday that a militant called Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi was killed in an encounter in Shopian.

Read: Islamic State says it was behind Quetta's Hazarganji market bombing

IS's statement establishing the new province appears to be designed to bolster its standing after the group was driven from its self-styled “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in April, where at one point it controlled thousands of miles of territory.

IS has stepped up hit-and-run raids and suicide attacks, including taking responsibility for the Easter Sunday bombing in Sri Lanka that killed at least 253 people.

“The establishment of a 'province' in a region where it has nothing resembling actual governance is absurd, but it should not be written off,” said Rita Katz, director of the SITE Intel Group that tracks extremists.

“The world may roll its eyes at these developments, but to extremists in these vulnerable regions, these are significant gestures to help lay the groundwork in rebuilding the map of the IS 'caliphate'.”

Sofi had been involved in several militant groups in Kashmir for more than a decade before pledging allegiance to Islamic State, according to a military official on Saturday and an interview given by Sofi to a Srinagar-based magazine sympathetic to IS.

He was suspected of several grenade attacks on security forces in the region, police and military sources said.

“It was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire,” a police spokesman said in the statement on Friday's encounter.

The military official said it was possible that Sofi had been the only militant left in Kashmir associated with IS.

A spokesman for India's home ministry, which is responsible for security in Kashmir, did not respond to a request for comment.

shamshad
May 11, 2019 10:02pm

If it is real then bad for Kashmiris

Pervez
May 11, 2019 10:03pm

Let us stay away from ISIS.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 11, 2019 10:04pm

What will Trump do now, as IS has set a camp in India? Will India be taking any action against IS or use them against their neighbours? Time will tell how this new discovery of IS develops in the future!

zunaid, India
May 11, 2019 10:07pm

India has more muslims than 99% of the muslim nations and we are proud of India and it's uniqueness that all sects of muslims live here and pray together peacefully. We will not allow these types of nefarious designs in India.

Shaikh masood
May 11, 2019 10:19pm

Entry of IS will totally kill Kashmiri struggle, if any

Murli
May 11, 2019 10:25pm

IS will make big mistake of coming to India.

Raju
May 11, 2019 10:27pm

No the news is wrongn

