May 11, 2019

Security guard killed as terrorists storm Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar: ISPR

Dawn.com | Syed Ali ShahUpdated May 11, 2019

Firing has been heard inside the Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel in Gwadar, according to SHO Bangulzai. — Photo courtesy: RadioPakistan
A clearance operation is taking place at the Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel in Gwadar after "three terrorists" stormed the facility, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing.

The ISPR said that the terrorists attempted to force their way into the hotel and were challenged by the security guard, who was fired at and lost his life.

"Security forces have cordoned off the area and encircled the terrorists on the stairs leading to the top floor," it further said, adding that "guests have been safely evacuated" from the hotel.

Earlier, Gwadar Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai said that "at around 4:50pm we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel."

The SHO said that "additional police force, ATF (Anti-terrorism force) and army are all present" to handle the situation.

The police official further said "the firing is ongoing but there are no reports of any casualties yet". However, provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Langove said that "some people present inside the hotel have been injured from the terrorists' firing."

He refused to say how many hotel staffers were present in the hotel at the time of the attack but confirmed that "most of the people have been safely evacuated."

SHO Bangulzai said that there were no foreigners at the hotel — a point corroborated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohsin Hassan Butt.

The IGP also confirmed that "two to three gunmen had first fired at and then entered the hotel," adding that "95 per cent of the hotel has been evacuated."

The provincial police chief further said that "the attackers may have come in a boat to launch the attack."

Frontier Corps personnel have cordoned off the hotel and no one is allowed to go near the area, DawnNewsTV reported citing police sources.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani condemned "the terrorists attack" on PC Hotel, and instructed the authorities to "ensure the safety of all inside the hotel".

The chief minister called for a "well planned and strong action against the terrorists", adding that he is "in touch with police and local administration" regarding the situation.

The Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel in Gwadar, is located on the Koh-e-Batil Hill, south of West Bay on Fish Harbour Road. The five-star hotel is frequented by both business and leisure travellers.

The attack comes just weeks after 14 people, including 11 personnel of Navy, Air Force and Coast Guards, were killed by gunmen near Ormara in Gwadar.

China is currently working with the federal government to develop Gwadar port to facilitate connectivity and trade. Beijing is investing around $50 billion in Pakistan as part of a plan unveiled in 2015 to link its far-western Xinjiang region to Gwadar port in Balochistan with a series of infrastructure, power and transport upgrades.

Comments (13)

Ahmed Mobeen
May 11, 2019 06:12pm

India/Afgham nexus to destroy peace in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
May 11, 2019 06:15pm

Strongly condemn such coward attacks. We must get rid of this nuisence sooner the better...

Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 11, 2019 06:17pm

Sad! Hope no one gets hurt.

Recommend 0
Tamanna
May 11, 2019 06:18pm

Sad news..

Recommend 0
Mr T
May 11, 2019 06:35pm

Indian terrorism has to stop! the world is seeing the true face of modi's India.

Recommend 0
Rahul
May 11, 2019 06:36pm

Sad to hear about innocents loosing their lives. May they RIP. Terrorism in all forms needs to be crushed.

Recommend 0
Pervez
May 11, 2019 06:37pm

Let's wait for more information before pointing fingers.

Recommend 0
Prateik
May 11, 2019 06:40pm

No one should jump to conclusions.

Recommend 0
Saleem Ansari
May 11, 2019 06:44pm

This is an effort to sabotage the development of Gwadar and scare away the foreign investors. It should be crushed with a heavy hand to set an example for an misguided group to abstain form such misadventures..

Recommend 0
Ilyas
May 11, 2019 06:45pm

India should stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. Now it's time to take a dessisive action against these Indian sponsored terrorists.

Recommend 0
Bret
May 11, 2019 06:47pm

@Mr T, what is the proof?

Recommend 0
Humza
May 11, 2019 06:50pm

The border with Iran and Afghanistan needs to be closed to stop intrusion of Indian agents who do these cowardly attacks.

Recommend 0
MHZ
May 11, 2019 06:53pm

Indian Terrorism, GOP need to wakeup

Recommend 0

