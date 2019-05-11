DAWN.COM

Armed militants storm five star hotel in Gwadar: police

Dawn.com | Syed Ali ShahUpdated May 11, 2019

Firing has been heard inside the Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel in Gwadar, according to SHO Bangulzai. — DawnNewsTV
Firing is taking place at the Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel in Gwadar after three to four armed militants stormed the facility, according to Gwadar Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai.

"At around 4:50pm we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel," the SHO said, adding that "the firing is ongoing but there are no reports of any casualties yet".

The police official further said that "there are no foreigners at the hotel right now."

SHO Bangulzai said that "additional police force, ATF (Anti-terrorism force) and army are all present" at the hotel to handle the situation.

Frontier Corps personnel have cordoned off the hotel and no one is allowed to go near the area, DawnNewsTV reported citing police sources.

The Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel in Gwadar, is located on the Koh-e-Batil Hill, south of West Bay on Fish Harbour Road. The five-star hotel is frequented by both business and leisure travellers.

The attack comes just weeks after 14 people, including 11 personnel of Navy, Air Force and Coast Guards, were killed by gunmen near Ormara in Gwadar.

China is currently working with the federal government to develop Gwadar port to facilitate connectivity and trade. Beijing is investing around $50 billion in Pakistan as part of a plan unveiled in 2015 to link its far-western Xinjiang region to Gwadar port in Balochistan with a series of infrastructure, power and transport upgrades.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

