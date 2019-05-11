DAWN.COM

Afghan official says female journalist shot dead in capital

APMay 11, 2019

Mena Mangal was cultural adviser to parliament and former TV presenter. — Photo courtesy: Radio Free Europe
An Afghan official says that unidentified gunmen have shot and killed a female journalist and adviser to the country's parliament in the capital Kabul.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the interior ministry, says that Mena Mangal, a cultural adviser for the lower house of the parliament and former TV presenter, was killed when she was on her way to work Saturday morning.

Rahimi said one or possibly more assailants escaped form the scene. Kabul police have launched an investigation.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul police say that it is not clear whether the murder was a terror act or the result of a personal dispute. Both, the militant Islamic State group and Afghan Taliban regularly carry out attacks in the capital.

M. Saeed
May 11, 2019 05:43pm

Very unfortunate and cowardly act. Killing of a weak and defenceless women should be shameful for the brave Afghans.

