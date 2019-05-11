DAWN.COM

May 11, 2019

Jos Buttler's blistering ton takes England to 373 in 2nd ODI against Pakistan

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated May 11, 2019

England's Jos Buttler reacts as he leaves after his Innings of 110 not out during the second ODI match between England and Pakistan at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on May 11, 2019. — AFP
England's Jason Roy hits a six in second ODI against Pakistan. — Reuters
Jos Buttler's stunning 50-ball century took England to 373 for three against Pakistan in the second one-day international (ODI) at Southampton on Saturday.

Buttler's 110 not out featured nine sixes, including a straight drive off Hasan Ali that took him to three figures. Such was Buttler's command that his second fifty took him a mere 18 balls, with the new father making a 'rocking the baby' gesture to celebrate bringing up a century that also included four fours.

An extraordinary 'inside out' six off Hasan over long-off was arguably the pick of his shots, although a pull off Shaheen Shah Afridi that cleared the rope and took him into the 90s was almost as impressive.

Together with England captain Eoin Morgan (71 not out) he shared an unbroken partnership of 162.

It was an encouraging display by the World Cup hosts just a few weeks from the start of the tournament and further proof of their progress as an ODI side.

Saturday's total was the 35th time since their miserable first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup that England, now top of the ODI rankings, had posted a total in excess of 300 — a feat they had achieved only 34 times in total prior to that tournament.

A Pakistan attack missing the ill Mohammad Amir took a pounding, with Hasan conceding 81 runs from his maximum 10 overs and Afridi 80.

Earlier, Jason Roy (87) and Jonny Bairstow (51) laid a platform for the innings with an opening stand of 115 after Morgan won the toss.

Roy, fit following back trouble that kept him out of Wednesday's washed out opener of a five-match series at his Oval home ground, hit medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf for two huge sixes — a drive over long-on followed by an extravagant uppercut over extra-cover.

But the return of left-arm quick Afridi for a second spell saw Pakistan make the breakthrough.

Bairstow pulled him for a boundary to complete a 44-ball fifty. But the next ball saw Bairstow fail to pull down and a leaping Fakhar Zaman at deep backward square leg held a good catch at the second attempt.

Following a brief rain break, Roy fell in sight of what would have been his eighth ODI hundred when he miscued a pull off Hasan to mid-on.

Test captain Joe Root made 40 before he holed out, his exit paving the way for Buttler's blistering innings.

Amir is sitting this match out as he is suffering from a viral infection and will be replaced by Yasir Shah.

England also made changes in their line up, leaving out rising star Jofra Archer and has been replaced by left-arm quick David Willey. Opener Jason Roy, who had missed the opening match of the series due to back spasm, has also returned to the team. All-rounder Moeen Ali, who sat out the first match with a rib problem, is back in the team as well.

Team officials had always planned that this five-match series would act as a final audition for places in tournament hosts England's 15-man squad for the World Cup, which starts later this month.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Comments (11)

Pak_UK
May 11, 2019 04:00pm

Very poor team selection. Can’t understand selection of Yasir Shah in the side. Huge score on card from England.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
May 11, 2019 04:01pm

Well does not look good ENG 75/0 (12.4) CRR: 5.92!!! Green are struggling so far? Time for Inzi to step down....

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 11, 2019 04:01pm

Good luck Green shirts

Recommend 0
Damn fund
May 11, 2019 04:02pm

Why only 3 bowlers picked. Score is 80/0 already. I expect 340

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 11, 2019 04:30pm

English players in their pitch condition are quite good and have experience to bat and bowl. In my view, our players are used to play in dry conditions and are inexperience of playing on green pitches - it will tough for them. Good luck Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
May 11, 2019 04:40pm

Completely wrong decision to win toss and bowl first. Even a club cricket team in UK right now on a fresh pitch will like to bat first. Hard to chase.... i mean it

Recommend 0
parveez shafi
May 11, 2019 04:53pm

You play Yasir you will lose every games in Pakistan. What is wrong with Pakistan management

Recommend 0
Zem
May 11, 2019 04:58pm

270-280!!!!!!??????370-400.Get ready for big defeat.Whnevr Shadaf is in Doubt still managmnt not thinking about specialist Ofspinnr(Umar khan).

Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
May 11, 2019 05:01pm

Target to achieve for Pak will be around 330.

R.S. Menon, Bangalore

Recommend 0
Comment
May 11, 2019 05:27pm

Raining now why would they have wc in england no full matches guaranteed.

Recommend 0
Amir
May 11, 2019 06:02pm

struggling to understand why Inzi picks Yasir Shah. He was poor during PSL and other ODI series however still picked for the tour to England.

Recommend 0

