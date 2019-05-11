England score 51 off 9 overs in second ODI against Pakistan

England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow led their team to 51 off nine overs in the second one-day international (ODI) against England on Saturday.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl. Speaking after the toss, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed had said: “It looks like a good batting pitch and we want to try and bowl first and take early wickets. We know it's going to be a high scoring game so we have to be positive. We're hoping we can restrict them to 270-280 and chase the target."

The second game of the five-match series is being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, where weather conditions appear to be bright. The first match at The Oval was reduced to 41-overs-a-side due to rain.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir is sitting this match out as he is suffering from a viral infection and will be replaced by Yasir Shah.

England have also made changes in their line up, leaving out rising star Jofra Archer and has been replaced by left-arm quick David Willey. Opener Jason Roy, who had missed the opening match of the series due to back spasm, has also returned to the team. All-rounder Moeen Ali, who sat out the first match with a rib problem, is back in the team as well.

Team officials had always planned that this five-match series would act as a final audition for places in tournament hosts England's 15-man squad for the World Cup, which starts later this month.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood