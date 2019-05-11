DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Conflicts displaced over 10m people last year, says study

AFPUpdated May 11, 2019

Email

GENEVA: Conflict forced more than 10 million people to flee their homes to live elsewhere within their own country last year, bringing the total number of people internally displaced by violence to a record high, monitors said on Friday.

The new figure brings the total number of people currently living in internal displacement due to violence to 41.3m, an all-time high, according to a report by the Internal Displacement Monito­ring Centre (IDMC) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

“It is really a mind-boggling figure,” NRC chief Jan Egeland told reporters in Geneva.

The total number of people living in internal displacement due to violence tops 41m

“It takes extreme violence and fear of disasters to force a family out of their home, their land, their property, their community,” he stressed.

Including those uprooted from their homes by natural disasters as well as conflicts, a total of 28m people were displaced internally in 2018, the report said.

A full 10.8m of new internally displaced people (IDPs) last year were fleeing conflict, with strife in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Syria, as well as inter-communal tensions in Ethiopia, Cameroon and Nigeria responsible for most of the displacements, the study said.

The number of people currently living as IDPs is far higher than the 25m who have fled across borders as refugees.

Countries with the most IDPs

Surprisingly perhaps, the report found that the highest number of new internal displacements last year was in Ethiopia, with a full 2.9m people fleeing their homes inside the East African country, where communal clashes, typically sparked by land disputes, are common.

Strife-torn DRC came in second, with 1.8m fresh IDPs in 2018, followed by Syria with 1.6m new internal displacements.

But in total, Syria, ravaged by eight years of war, counts 6.1m IDPs, in addition to around the same number of Syrians still living as refugees.

On top of those forced from their homes by violence, 17.2m people were internally displaced by natural disasters last year, the report found.

Tropical cyclones and monsoon floods forced nearly 10m to flee inside the Philippines, China and India.

IDMC chief Alexandra Bilak told reporters that most of those displacements were linked to government-orchestrated evacuations ahead of natural disasters.

“This of course saves lives, but demonstrates that there are still too many people in those countries who are exposed to extreme events,” she said.

Hundreds of thousands of people were also forced from their homes in California last year by the most destructive wildfires in the state’s history.

Some 22,000 people remain displaced by those fires, Bilak said.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 11, 2019

Rolling back the gains?

AS budget time draws near, and the country gears up to enter yet another IMF programme, the fiscal framework will...
May 11, 2019

Madressah registration

IN the aftermath of the explosive growth of madressahs during the Zia era, the state has been grappling with ways to...
May 11, 2019

Heatstroke centre attack

IT is unfortunate that the ugly face of extremism and intolerance manifests itself in so many different ways in this...
May 10, 2019

Opposition in hibernation?

WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan graced the National Assembly with his presence on Wednesday, it was expected that the...
Updated May 10, 2019

Aasia’s departure

She had spent eight years in prison for a crime she did not commit.
May 10, 2019

Education crisis

CHIEF JUSTICE Asif Khosa seems to have taken a special interest in the state of the country’s education sector,...