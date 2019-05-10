DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan-IMF talks on bailout package extended after 'good progress' in discussions

Sanaullah KhanUpdated May 10, 2019

Email

The technical level talks between Pakistan and the IMF on the proposed bailout package were expected to conclude today. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Finance/File
The technical level talks between Pakistan and the IMF on the proposed bailout package were expected to conclude today. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Finance/File

The technical level talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund on the proposed bailout package that were expected to conclude today were extended for another two days on Friday.

"We have made good progress in our discussions with the visiting IMF Mission. Consultations will continue over the weekend," a brief statement issued by the finance ministry said.

Sources told DawnNewsTV that a deadlock remains on some issues being discussed between the two sides, which they said is expected to be settled over the course of the next two days.

Islamabad and the IMF mission had kicked off technical level talks on April 29 to sort out details of the proposed bailout package over the next 10 days. The two sides were scheduled to conclude a staff-level agreement today.

Read: IMF talks progressing, says Hafeez

A source at the finance division had told Dawn that after the successful technical level talks Pakistan would sign an agreement with the IMF latest by May 10. The agreement would then be sent to the IMF board, the source had added.

The proposed bailout package is expected to be $6-8 billion.

The finance ministry had approached the IMF in August 2018 for a bailout package, whereas last month, the then finance minister Asad Umar announced that the two sides had — more or less — reached an understanding on a package for bailing out the country’s ailing economy.

“In the next step, the IMF will send its mission to Pakistan in the next few weeks to work out technical details. But in principle, we have reached an agreement,” he had said. However, Umar was removed from the post in a dramatic move and was replaced with Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh — an internationally renowned economist.

Dr Shaikh served as the finance minister from 2010 to 2013 during the PPP government's rule. During his tenure as federal minister, Dr Shaikh completed 34 sale transactions worth Rs300 billion in banking, telecom, electricity, and manufacturing.

Subsequently, an IMF employee Dr Reza Baqir was appointed governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to serve for a three-year term. The Chairman Federal Board of Revenue was also changed in a sudden move.

IMF Loan
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
NewBorn
May 10, 2019 11:33pm

The Pakistani state has become irrelevant, now that the IMF are just talking to each other on both sides of the table. Let them sort it out among themselves.

Recommend 0
RashFacts
May 10, 2019 11:37pm

Would you please provide details of this deal to the poor nation who is being ripped off by IMF year after year? Why IMF would help the nation whose economy plunge from 5.8 growth to negative ? how much more devaluation on cards and how much more taxes?

Recommend 0
zunaid, India
May 10, 2019 11:39pm

devaluation again..!

Recommend 0
optimist
May 10, 2019 11:39pm

All ministers just want to issue statement after statement. Why not be patient and wait for an outcome. Same they are doing for oil discovery. Giving false information does not serve the country.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
May 10, 2019 11:45pm

I’m just curious to know what is the world record for the longest period of time of negotiations of any country with the imf

Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
May 10, 2019 11:45pm

I thought there would announcement today for the IMF deal as stated by government yesterday but status is same .Just announced it when it done ..

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
May 10, 2019 11:49pm

Just $6-8 billions? Peanuts. Reject it. Do NOT accept anything below $25 billion.

Recommend 0
Shay
May 10, 2019 11:53pm

Talks talks , more discussions, nothing fruitful in sight!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Of love and war

Of love and war

All may be fair in love and war, but then what is war, and what have we been doing for two decades?

Editorial

May 10, 2019

Opposition in hibernation?

WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan graced the National Assembly with his presence on Wednesday, it was expected that the...
Updated May 10, 2019

Aasia’s departure

She had spent eight years in prison for a crime she did not commit.
May 10, 2019

Education crisis

CHIEF JUSTICE Asif Khosa seems to have taken a special interest in the state of the country’s education sector,...
Updated May 09, 2019

Data Darbar blast

The families of the martyred personnel must be looked after by the state.
Updated May 09, 2019

Trafficked ‘brides’

Awareness-raising campaigns among at-risk communities are essential to help prevent them from becoming victims.
May 09, 2019

Living with thalassaemia

MAY 8 was marked as World Thalassaemia Day around the world, with this year’s theme being universal access to...