PM Imran urges people to 'stay strong' in face of rising inflation

Dawn.comMay 10, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan promised that the country will "make it through this time". — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged citizens to "stay strong" in the face of rising inflation and promised that the country "will make it through this time".

The premier was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi.

"It is absolutely true that right now, our people are [facing] difficulties. Power is expensive, gas is expensive. I understand that inflation [is rising]," acknowledged Prime Minister Imran.

"But what I want you to understand is this: why do prices rise? It is because power and gas sectors are indebted. When our government came to power, debts [of both sectors] had risen to Rs1,300 billion. You only have two ways [to tackle debt]: either you take more loans — and our power sector is already so indebted that we cannot borrow anymore money — and so we have to raise prices."

He said that the people will have to "live in difficulty" until the government "fixes the system" and repays the country's debts.

Prices of basic commodities have been raised multiple times since the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf came to power. The latest increase in food prices came just before Ramazan. Prices of petroleum products also saw a massive hike last week, causing the price of petrol to increase by Rs9.42 and kerosene by Rs7.46 per litre.

The prime minister, in today's speech, promised that his government would try its best to "fulfil the basic needs of the people". He said that the government will provide loans to young people so they can start businesses, provide cows and buffaloes to residents of rural areas, and issue health cards to poor people so they can access medical care. He pointed out that the shelter homes, that were introduced in Lahore and Peshawar, were growing in number and were providing shelter and food to people who could not afford to pay rent.

Prime Minister Imran also announced that work on the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was underway.

Comments (42)

Sid
May 10, 2019 07:30pm

Keep going and work hard...

Recommend 0
Aamir
May 10, 2019 07:31pm

I am so disappointed from this government. Full of fake promises!

Recommend 0
topbrass
May 10, 2019 07:32pm

'Pray and keep strong'. Best advise by any prime minister to his countrymen. He truly deserves an award for this advise.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 10, 2019 07:37pm

Good intentions and he is telling the truth of past misrule & mismanagement; so difficult times nor now.

Recommend 0
Zaheer
May 10, 2019 07:38pm

IK stay tough, we don’t mind inflation going high, we can live with it but not with dishonesty.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 10, 2019 07:40pm

'Stay Strong' !

Recommend 0
Sanjeev
May 10, 2019 07:40pm

Stay strong and preferably hungry.

Recommend 0
Tariq Shaheer
May 10, 2019 07:41pm

Another bogus promise. We are regretting to have supported him. He is just a nonstarter.

Recommend 0
Islamabad Morning
May 10, 2019 07:42pm

Mr IK its quite amazing on the face of your bowing down to IMF you want people to get strong. This is the shameful matter. We all.know how PMLn built one metro in 25 billion and PTI still unable to build over 100 billion. A straight 75 billion incompetence. We all know that PTI is incompetent from start and now wants to transfer their incompetence to people.

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
May 10, 2019 07:43pm

Those who have taken the loans, their kids are living luxurious life in London and Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Karachi lights
May 10, 2019 07:44pm

This is a shameful situation. People were waiting for revolution and now no more revolution. The way IK respected IMF had he done with people the results couldve been better.

Recommend 0
Miraaj
May 10, 2019 07:46pm

This inflation would never stop now with PTI in power unless some sensible person manages it. If you see closely the IMF deal on media all are inflationary measures and nothing on the front of increasing revenue from.exports, toursim etc. Ik is making everyone fool with his speeches but everyone knows that whats happening

Recommend 0
Zahid
May 10, 2019 07:46pm

People always suffer and the weaker and poorer you are the more you will suffer

Recommend 0
Raja_Idrees
May 10, 2019 07:47pm

When there was an economic recession in europe. Same steps were taken to save money and live difficult for few years. I have no doubt imran khan will deliver

Recommend 0
Syed Chishti
May 10, 2019 07:48pm

Your era will make poor more poorer. Your PTI promises will remain far from being implemented in your PTI lifetime.

Recommend 0
Ujla sitara
May 10, 2019 07:49pm

Tabdili is visible and prime minister is also acknowledging it now.

Recommend 0
Jahangir Khan
May 10, 2019 07:49pm

Why dont you start from yourself and sell some canals out of thousands of lavish canals of lands you have. please have mercy on us and everyone. If you cannot do it let us know

Recommend 0
Shahryar Jan
May 10, 2019 07:54pm

IK shamefully says this after failed negotaiations with IMF

Recommend 0
Junaid Maniya
May 10, 2019 07:55pm

@Tariq, brother your choice of past 30 years has gotten us to this point. Now you finally made the right choice but can’t be patient for 5 years. You cannot correct your 30 years of bad choice in electing PPP and PMLN be corrected in 1 year.

Recommend 0
Gujjar
May 10, 2019 07:55pm

Old pakistan was better than this new one.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 10, 2019 07:55pm

For how long to stay strong and face inflation?

Recommend 0
Hamdan Khan
May 10, 2019 07:57pm

After surrendering to IMF owing to failed negotiations, the IK wants us to feel secure. This is shameful

Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
May 10, 2019 07:58pm

@Aamir, the secret to happiness is low expectations

Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
May 10, 2019 07:59pm

@Tariq Shaheer, you were and still are expecting miracles

Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
May 10, 2019 08:02pm

@Jahangir Khan, what is selling few canals going to do for the common man? He is managing a country not just his family.

Recommend 0
Bajake Thokdia
May 10, 2019 08:03pm

As the saying goes CPEC will solve all these problems

Recommend 0
Lahori kid
May 10, 2019 08:05pm

Its better to work smart by using your head than using emotions when making these tough decisions. The most important job of this government is to bring stability to this drowning economy, cannot keep taking loans. Once the economy is a little stable, than the PM can talk about bringing relief to the people, PM talks about helping the poor, fact is, the government is a lot more poorer than the people, you take away the loans from this government, and they don't have two old paisas to rub together. How can the government talk about spending billions on relief when they have to get a loan to make payments on loans? Housing, health cards, clinics, free healthcare, these things costs money, the intentions are good, its just the wrong time to be nice and giving. Get the house in order before helping millions with their needs.Its a tough deal, but it has to be prioritized in a brutal way unfortunately.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
May 10, 2019 08:05pm

If bread becomes expensive, the people can always switch over to eating cake.

Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
May 10, 2019 08:07pm

Zardari and Sharifs are responsible for this high cost and mess.

They left the country bankrupt.

Recommend 0
hasnain
May 10, 2019 08:07pm

Atleast he is coming out clean about the situatuion.

Recommend 0
Kamal Khan
May 10, 2019 08:10pm

The masses have always stayed strong, this unprecedented inflation must be coupled with rewards and then only the government can wish people can endure it. Perpetual increase of prices and shrinking economy will cannot be endured by impoverished nation. IK must realize this when he has to reiterate his honest rule for a very high price.

Recommend 0
Lahori kid
May 10, 2019 08:10pm

As long as Imran Khan makes decisions based on his feelings, he will never succeed, the way the finances are, the way the economy is, the way the government is on a roll to take out loans, Imran khan better be putting the priority on getting the economy going, increase the revenue from taxes, get the dam CPEC projects going, instead, its been all about ribbon cuttings, planting trees, enough of that, lets see some buildings going up, dams filling with water, electricity being produced from all those plants, but so far, nothing but stones going up with their names.

Recommend 0
Javed
May 10, 2019 08:14pm

Yes, we are ready to ‘live in difficulty’ if you live in difficulty with us. Agreed!

Recommend 0
Javed
May 10, 2019 08:16pm

@haider shaikh, ...including his children.

Recommend 0
Spice 2000
May 10, 2019 08:18pm

What happened to oil recovery? The new promise.

Recommend 0
Indian
May 10, 2019 08:18pm

What about the price of grass ?

Recommend 0
Justice
May 10, 2019 08:22pm

This will be the first time Pakistanis will endure inflation with a view to seeing light at the end of the tunnel, 2/3 years of inflation and things will get better inshallah. In the west when recession hits they go through the same thing and that’s based on a developed economy.

Recommend 0
My opinion
May 10, 2019 08:22pm

It is easy for IK to say "stay strong", but how can one stay strong when the money that one has in one's pocket has shrunk by at least 30%.He wants people to stay in this situation until the government fixes the system and repays the debts, this will take decades as the value of the currency has gone down as such debts have gone up further. Providing homes and buffaloes to people in the rural areas are very long term solutions.IK has no immediate solution and I am not sure if anybody else has a magic wand either. So Pakistanis will have to keep on tightening there belts for a while.

Recommend 0
Birbal
May 10, 2019 08:22pm

If cement price is reduced, people can mix it in water, drink and stay strong !

Recommend 0
Ramana
May 10, 2019 08:23pm

@bhaRAT©, but how long he will blame previous governments. Till next elections?

Recommend 0
Zafar Rashid
May 10, 2019 08:35pm

But it was never said before winning the elections. Imran should have known about debt. Without knowing all that PM claimed and promised blindly and this is going to be not in favor of PTI.

Recommend 0
Azam Kadeer
May 10, 2019 08:36pm

How PM Sb can stay strong.how peole will get money to pay bills. easy to talk when sitting on a big chair. come down to the lelve of middle class or poor people and then see if you understand the wrong decisions you are making

Recommend 0

