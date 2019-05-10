PM Imran urges people to 'stay strong' in face of rising inflation
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged citizens to "stay strong" in the face of rising inflation and promised that the country "will make it through this time".
The premier was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mother and Child Hospital in Rawalpindi.
"It is absolutely true that right now, our people are [facing] difficulties. Power is expensive, gas is expensive. I understand that inflation [is rising]," acknowledged Prime Minister Imran.
"But what I want you to understand is this: why do prices rise? It is because power and gas sectors are indebted. When our government came to power, debts [of both sectors] had risen to Rs1,300 billion. You only have two ways [to tackle debt]: either you take more loans — and our power sector is already so indebted that we cannot borrow anymore money — and so we have to raise prices."
He said that the people will have to "live in difficulty" until the government "fixes the system" and repays the country's debts.
Prices of basic commodities have been raised multiple times since the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf came to power. The latest increase in food prices came just before Ramazan. Prices of petroleum products also saw a massive hike last week, causing the price of petrol to increase by Rs9.42 and kerosene by Rs7.46 per litre.
The prime minister, in today's speech, promised that his government would try its best to "fulfil the basic needs of the people". He said that the government will provide loans to young people so they can start businesses, provide cows and buffaloes to residents of rural areas, and issue health cards to poor people so they can access medical care. He pointed out that the shelter homes, that were introduced in Lahore and Peshawar, were growing in number and were providing shelter and food to people who could not afford to pay rent.
Prime Minister Imran also announced that work on the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was underway.
Comments (42)
Keep going and work hard...
I am so disappointed from this government. Full of fake promises!
'Pray and keep strong'. Best advise by any prime minister to his countrymen. He truly deserves an award for this advise.
Good intentions and he is telling the truth of past misrule & mismanagement; so difficult times nor now.
IK stay tough, we don’t mind inflation going high, we can live with it but not with dishonesty.
'Stay Strong' !
Stay strong and preferably hungry.
Another bogus promise. We are regretting to have supported him. He is just a nonstarter.
Mr IK its quite amazing on the face of your bowing down to IMF you want people to get strong. This is the shameful matter. We all.know how PMLn built one metro in 25 billion and PTI still unable to build over 100 billion. A straight 75 billion incompetence. We all know that PTI is incompetent from start and now wants to transfer their incompetence to people.
Those who have taken the loans, their kids are living luxurious life in London and Pakistan.
This is a shameful situation. People were waiting for revolution and now no more revolution. The way IK respected IMF had he done with people the results couldve been better.
This inflation would never stop now with PTI in power unless some sensible person manages it. If you see closely the IMF deal on media all are inflationary measures and nothing on the front of increasing revenue from.exports, toursim etc. Ik is making everyone fool with his speeches but everyone knows that whats happening
People always suffer and the weaker and poorer you are the more you will suffer
When there was an economic recession in europe. Same steps were taken to save money and live difficult for few years. I have no doubt imran khan will deliver
Your era will make poor more poorer. Your PTI promises will remain far from being implemented in your PTI lifetime.
Tabdili is visible and prime minister is also acknowledging it now.
Why dont you start from yourself and sell some canals out of thousands of lavish canals of lands you have. please have mercy on us and everyone. If you cannot do it let us know
IK shamefully says this after failed negotaiations with IMF
@Tariq, brother your choice of past 30 years has gotten us to this point. Now you finally made the right choice but can’t be patient for 5 years. You cannot correct your 30 years of bad choice in electing PPP and PMLN be corrected in 1 year.
Old pakistan was better than this new one.
For how long to stay strong and face inflation?
After surrendering to IMF owing to failed negotiations, the IK wants us to feel secure. This is shameful
@Aamir, the secret to happiness is low expectations
@Tariq Shaheer, you were and still are expecting miracles
@Jahangir Khan, what is selling few canals going to do for the common man? He is managing a country not just his family.
As the saying goes CPEC will solve all these problems
Its better to work smart by using your head than using emotions when making these tough decisions. The most important job of this government is to bring stability to this drowning economy, cannot keep taking loans. Once the economy is a little stable, than the PM can talk about bringing relief to the people, PM talks about helping the poor, fact is, the government is a lot more poorer than the people, you take away the loans from this government, and they don't have two old paisas to rub together. How can the government talk about spending billions on relief when they have to get a loan to make payments on loans? Housing, health cards, clinics, free healthcare, these things costs money, the intentions are good, its just the wrong time to be nice and giving. Get the house in order before helping millions with their needs.Its a tough deal, but it has to be prioritized in a brutal way unfortunately.
If bread becomes expensive, the people can always switch over to eating cake.
Zardari and Sharifs are responsible for this high cost and mess.
They left the country bankrupt.
Atleast he is coming out clean about the situatuion.
The masses have always stayed strong, this unprecedented inflation must be coupled with rewards and then only the government can wish people can endure it. Perpetual increase of prices and shrinking economy will cannot be endured by impoverished nation. IK must realize this when he has to reiterate his honest rule for a very high price.
As long as Imran Khan makes decisions based on his feelings, he will never succeed, the way the finances are, the way the economy is, the way the government is on a roll to take out loans, Imran khan better be putting the priority on getting the economy going, increase the revenue from taxes, get the dam CPEC projects going, instead, its been all about ribbon cuttings, planting trees, enough of that, lets see some buildings going up, dams filling with water, electricity being produced from all those plants, but so far, nothing but stones going up with their names.
Yes, we are ready to ‘live in difficulty’ if you live in difficulty with us. Agreed!
@haider shaikh, ...including his children.
What happened to oil recovery? The new promise.
What about the price of grass ?
This will be the first time Pakistanis will endure inflation with a view to seeing light at the end of the tunnel, 2/3 years of inflation and things will get better inshallah. In the west when recession hits they go through the same thing and that’s based on a developed economy.
It is easy for IK to say "stay strong", but how can one stay strong when the money that one has in one's pocket has shrunk by at least 30%.He wants people to stay in this situation until the government fixes the system and repays the debts, this will take decades as the value of the currency has gone down as such debts have gone up further. Providing homes and buffaloes to people in the rural areas are very long term solutions.IK has no immediate solution and I am not sure if anybody else has a magic wand either. So Pakistanis will have to keep on tightening there belts for a while.
If cement price is reduced, people can mix it in water, drink and stay strong !
@bhaRAT©, but how long he will blame previous governments. Till next elections?
But it was never said before winning the elections. Imran should have known about debt. Without knowing all that PM claimed and promised blindly and this is going to be not in favor of PTI.
How PM Sb can stay strong.how peole will get money to pay bills. easy to talk when sitting on a big chair. come down to the lelve of middle class or poor people and then see if you understand the wrong decisions you are making