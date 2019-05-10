DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Social media posts spreading 'hatred, misinformation' about polio vaccination removed

Naveed SiddiquiMay 10, 2019

Email

The Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar bin Atta on Friday said that a large number of posts on social media that were spreading propaganda about the polio vaccine have been removed. — AFP/File
The Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar bin Atta on Friday said that a large number of posts on social media that were spreading propaganda about the polio vaccine have been removed. — AFP/File

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar bin Atta on Friday said that a large number of posts on social media that were spreading "hatred and misinformation" about polio vaccination have been removed.

In a statement today, Atta said that a large number of Facebook posts, hundreds of videos from YouTube and tweets have been removed. He added that Google has also issued a warning to those who were spreading anti-polio vaccine content on YouTube and that the process of issuing warnings is ongoing.

Atta said that the government has decided to speed up legal prosecution following a long video conference with Facebook officials.

Read: ‘Polio programme failed to deal with recent disinformation campaign’

In a post shared on Twitter on Thursday, Atta confirmed that social media platforms, including Facebook, had started to delete and block some of the material "spreading hatred and misinformation regarding polio vaccines in Pakistan".

The focal person on polio eradication had earlier written a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

In a letter to Atta yesterday, following his meeting with the PTA chairman, the telecommunication authority provided a summary of anti-vaccination links that been blocked as of May 9:

  • Facebook: 130
  • Twitter: 14
  • YouTube: 30

As a whole, 174 anti-vaccination links have been blocked so far.

Last week, Pakistan had urged Facebook to remove harmful polio-related content from the social networking site, saying it was jeopardising eradication initiatives and putting the lives of vaccinators at risk.

In recent months social media in the country has been inundated with fake news reports and videos — garnering thousands of views and shares in the last week alone — claiming numerous children have been killed by the polio vaccine. Thousands of parents have refused to allow their children to be inoculated.

At least three people were killed in the last country-wide anti-polio campaign in April.

The violence coincided with an outbreak of hysteria in cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after rumours of children suffering from adverse reactions to a polio vaccine sparked panic, with tens of thousands rushed to hospitals.

Polio Virus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Of love and war

Of love and war

All may be fair in love and war, but then what is war, and what have we been doing for two decades?

Editorial

May 10, 2019

Opposition in hibernation?

WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan graced the National Assembly with his presence on Wednesday, it was expected that the...
Updated May 10, 2019

Aasia’s departure

She had spent eight years in prison for a crime she did not commit.
May 10, 2019

Education crisis

CHIEF JUSTICE Asif Khosa seems to have taken a special interest in the state of the country’s education sector,...
Updated May 09, 2019

Data Darbar blast

The families of the martyred personnel must be looked after by the state.
Updated May 09, 2019

Trafficked ‘brides’

Awareness-raising campaigns among at-risk communities are essential to help prevent them from becoming victims.
May 09, 2019

Living with thalassaemia

MAY 8 was marked as World Thalassaemia Day around the world, with this year’s theme being universal access to...