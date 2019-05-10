DAWN.COM

Toy story: Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani buys Britain's Hamleys for $88m

AFPMay 10, 2019

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has snapped up the storied British toy store Hamleys from its Chinese owners for $88 million, the latest in a dizzying splurge of retail acquisitions. — Reuters/File
Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani has snapped up the storied British toy store Hamleys from its Chinese owners for $88 million, the latest in a dizzying splurge of retail acquisitions.

Ambani's Reliance Brands announced late on Thursday that it had bought the 259-year-old toy retailer from the Hong Kong-listed Chinese fashion conglomerate C.Banner International Holdings.

"The worldwide acquisition of the iconic Hamleys brand and business places Reliance into the frontline of global retail," Darshan Mehta, president and CEO of Reliance, said in a statement.

Ambani, worth some $50 billion according to Forbes, initially made his fortune in oil refining and petro-chemicals but his Reliance empire has since branched into everything from telecoms to cable networks and tech firms.

In recent years he has massively expanded his retail portfolio, snapping up a string of well-known brands such as Burberry, Canali, Paul Smith, Armani, Just Cavalli and Jimmy Choo.

Ambani has said he hopes the consumer business wing of his empire will contribute as much to his conglomerate's earnings as the core energy business by the end of 2028.

He is currently engaged in fierce competition with Amazon and Walmart in an ongoing race to dominate India's retail market.

The purchase of the much-loved Hamleys will help bolster that fight.

Best known for its enormous flagship store in London — itself a tourist attraction that receives five million visitors a year — Hamley's has been expanding internationally since the mid-2000s.

Reliance already had a franchise agreement for India, running 88 stores in 29 cities but the purchase now brings him a total of 167 stores in 18 countries.

But while the brand is well-known, Hamleys has struggled.

The $88 million price tag is almost half what C.Banner paid previous owner, France's Groupe Ludendo, in 2015.

Comments (3)

Sahmad
May 10, 2019 11:23am

All the big toy outlets are struggling these days such as Toys r us... including Hamleys. Even 7 year olds are tech savvy now. This is the time of online shopping. Probably due to such low price tag of hamleys, trying to further enhance image of Reliance brand?

Murli
May 10, 2019 11:27am

Keep growing and keep giving employment. Thats India.

ruler kahn
May 10, 2019 11:33am

give him a year and see how it becomes money spinner

