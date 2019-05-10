Our hearts beat with the families of every missing person: DG ISPR
Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that "we", without specifying who, share the pain of the families of every 'missing person' and are "with them in the process of tracing them".
In a post shared on his personal Twitter account, the DG ISPR wrote: "Our hearts beat with [the] families of every missing person. We share their pain and we are with them in the process of tracing them."
He added: "Thousands of soldiers have laid [down their] lives for [the] security of fellow Pakistanis. Can’t harm anyone. Let none exploit the issue on whatever context [sic]. With you."
On Wednesday, 36 relatives of missing persons from the Shia community had been arrested by police from outside President Arif Alvi's residence in Karachi's Mohammed Ali Society following the lodging of a first information report (FIR) against the organisers of the sit-in on behalf of the state.
The relatives had been protesting for the recovery of their missing loved ones since April 28 outside the president's house, located on Fatima Jinnah Road in the limits of Bahadurabad police station.
Addressing a wide-ranging press conference at General Headquarters on April 29, the ISPR chief had also individually responded to the demands made by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) at its rallies and meetings and said that their third demand was the issue of missing persons.
"[The issue of] missing persons was their third demand [and] they created a list of those missing persons. The list has shortened to 2,500 cases today and the [missing persons] commission is working day and night to resolve those cases," he had said.
Responding to another question about missing persons, the military spokesman had reminisced about the security situation through which the country had passed and said: "We don’t want anyone to be missing, but war is ruthless. Everything is fair in love and war".
In January, the Pakistan Army had declared that military courts have no link with the issue of missing persons and the decision to extend the courts' tenure rests solely with parliament.
"This is an additional task for us. The army recommends [it] but it is not our solo demand. It has to be [done with] political consensus,” Maj Gen Ghafoor had said of the extension of military courts.
On Jan 28, the government took a landmark decision under which those involved in kidnapping citizens will be tried under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The decision was made by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting on human rights at the PM Office.
Comments (12)
The families are not interested to know what you feeling. They are interested to get back their loved one.
The hearts of even those who are responsible for such disappearances also beat the same way as normal human beings. The tragedy is that some people consider themselves to be over and above the laws of the land and carry on such activities in the name of law, which results in anguish and frustration among the people. The laws of the land are made to be followed by every one who is a citizen of a country irrespective of his job or service in any organization. There are rules to be followed for arresting and interrogating any one if is so desired by the law enforcement agencies. Surely they can follow such rules and not transgress the limits set therein.
Your heart beats but ask those whose beloved are missing what they feel everyday there is mourning in their homes everyday
Your heart beats but ask those whose beloved are missing what they feel everyday there is mourning in their homes everyday
"we" implies the armed forces, the government, the people.
why dont they go to court when asked by judge to appear. Families are not interest in these type of publicity stunt.
Majority of the missing persons are trained by kashmiri groups in Pakistan and sent there to assist in armed liberation movement.
What else can he say ?
Then how about releasing them?
@Karachi Wala, where is the accountability ??
Who is responsible for the abductions? We all know, but let’s all keep quiet.
I am glad that at least we have heard something positive from you in this regard. But we need an Active role from your side in this regard too. Tweet is welcomed but if you could only use your power and pressure to at least produce them to the court, this will be hailed as a great step towards a good cause. Thanks