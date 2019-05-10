DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CPNE concerned at ban on govt ads to Dawn group

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 10, 2019

Email

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Thursday expressed grave concern over a ban imposed by the federal government on advertisement to the Dawn Media Group, calling it a move against freedom of expression. — Reuters/File
The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Thursday expressed grave concern over a ban imposed by the federal government on advertisement to the Dawn Media Group, calling it a move against freedom of expression. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Thursday expressed grave concern over a ban imposed by the federal government on advertisement to the Dawn Media Group, calling it a move against freedom of expression.

In a statement, CPNE president Arif Nizami, senior vice president Imtinan Shahid and secretary general Jabbar Khattak said the policy devised by the elected government was in fact a reflection of dictatorial mindset, which always used government advertisement as a tool against press freedom.

“The elected government should avoid such tactics. The advertisement and other curbs on media do not only affect the workers associated with the industry negatively but they also make a dent on the constitutional right of every citizen,” said the statement.

The body demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan personally intervene in the matter and lift the ban on government advertising to the Dawn Media Group.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Of love and war

Of love and war

All may be fair in love and war, but then what is war, and what have we been doing for two decades?

Editorial

May 10, 2019

Opposition in hibernation?

WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan graced the National Assembly with his presence on Wednesday, it was expected that the...
Updated May 10, 2019

Aasia’s departure

She had spent eight years in prison for a crime she did not commit.
May 10, 2019

Education crisis

CHIEF JUSTICE Asif Khosa seems to have taken a special interest in the state of the country’s education sector,...
Updated May 09, 2019

Data Darbar blast

The families of the martyred personnel must be looked after by the state.
Updated May 09, 2019

Trafficked ‘brides’

Awareness-raising campaigns among at-risk communities are essential to help prevent them from becoming victims.
May 09, 2019

Living with thalassaemia

MAY 8 was marked as World Thalassaemia Day around the world, with this year’s theme being universal access to...