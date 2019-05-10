DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 10, 2019

1,500 PML-N workers booked over Nawaz rally

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 10, 2019

The workers of the PML-N were accused of creating nuisance for the general public. — DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: The Kot Lakhpat police Thursday lodged a case against 1,500 workers of the PML-N for staging a rally and blocking the railway track and traffic as they accompanied their leader, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, to the Kot Lakhpat Jail two days back after his six-week bail expired.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Railways Act 1890 on complaint of a sub-inspector of the Kot Lakhpat police.

The workers of the PML-N were accused of creating nuisance for the general public by blocking the railway track and both sides of the Ferozepur Road near Shanghai Bridge of Chungi Amar Sidhu. They were also accused of raising slogans against the PTI government in Punjab, according to the FIR.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb strongly condemned the government’s move of lodging a criminal case against the party workers.

She said the PML-N workers had neither attacked the parliament nor did they announce a civil disobedience movement against the government as Prime Minister Imran Khan had done when he was in the opposition. She said Imran Khan had also threatened to ‘drag the police personnel’ deputed at that time in Islamabad.

“Instead of abusing the government, the PML-N workers were peacefully accompanying their beloved leader Nawaz Sharif,” she said and lamented that registration of the FIR in the regime of ‘selected Prime Minister Imran Niazi’ would be remembered as a cruel decision.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2019

Comments (6)

Shoaib
May 10, 2019 12:27pm

What a shame for PTI government. Get back to work you losers

AM
May 10, 2019 12:37pm

PTI have some heart. You guys protested for four months and did you guys did but even then such shameful ploys were not used. Remember, this is a circle and will come back to you as well

Chingez Khan
May 10, 2019 12:41pm

Good job done. Now penalize them with heavy fines for blocking the Railway Track. This is not a Banana Republic. These gangsters were supporting a convict. Jail them.

Danish
May 10, 2019 12:46pm

Very good send them all to prison for disturbing peace in Pti Gov Naya Pakistan don't need this kind of behaviour. Only PTI supperters are free to come on raad.

Chingez Khan
May 10, 2019 12:48pm

@AM, PTI protested for fair elections. While PMLN supporters are protesting against the courts to support a convict who robbed national wealth.

Shib
May 10, 2019 12:52pm

As per the tweet of Marium Safdar...The whole nation needs help...Kindly help us by returning the looted money of this poor nation back...This is the help whole nation is looking forwars so that their miseries could end..

Of love and war

Of love and war

All may be fair in love and war, but then what is war, and what have we been doing for two decades?

Editorial

May 10, 2019

Opposition in hibernation?

WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan graced the National Assembly with his presence on Wednesday, it was expected that the...
Updated May 10, 2019

Aasia’s departure

She had spent eight years in prison for a crime she did not commit.
May 10, 2019

Education crisis

CHIEF JUSTICE Asif Khosa seems to have taken a special interest in the state of the country’s education sector,...
Updated May 09, 2019

Data Darbar blast

The families of the martyred personnel must be looked after by the state.
Updated May 09, 2019

Trafficked ‘brides’

Awareness-raising campaigns among at-risk communities are essential to help prevent them from becoming victims.
May 09, 2019

Living with thalassaemia

MAY 8 was marked as World Thalassaemia Day around the world, with this year’s theme being universal access to...