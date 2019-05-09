SC directs Sindh govt to revive Karachi Circular Railway within a month

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Sindh government to revive the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) within a month once encroachments upon the track are cleared.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who was heading the bench hearing the case pertaining to the revival of the local train and tram service in the SC's Karachi registry, also told Pakistan Railways (PR) secretary Farrukh Habib to clear encroachments on the KCR track within a fortnight. He further instructed authorities to take steps to revive the tram service as well and take Pakistani engineers, who are working in other countries, on board.

Justice Ahmed inquired why the PR had not implemented the top court's order regarding clearing encroachments on the KCR track that was issued in November last year. He said that the PR should seek assistance from Karachi's mayor and other authorities to remove the encroachments from the track. The judge further said that if railway authorities face resistance during the anti-encroachment drive, they should ask the army and Rangers for help.

The PR secretary told the bench that the department has cleared 10 acres of land, which he assured will be transferred to the Sindh government.

Justice Ahmed also directed the centre, provincial government and city authorities to provide alternate land to people who would be affected by the removal of encroachments.

The hearing was adjourned for an indefinite period.