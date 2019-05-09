DAWN.COM

PTI challenges Maryam Nawaz's appointment as PML-N vice president

Fahad ChaudhryMay 09, 2019

Maryam Nawaz was appointed as one of 16 vice presidents of PML-N last week. — Online/File
Members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday submitted a formal petition to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the recent appointment of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, as vice president of the PML-N.

Last week, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif approved major changes to the party's structure, including Maryam's appointment as vice president of the party — among a list of 16 vice presidents — for the first time.

The petition was submitted by MNAs Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar.

As per the petition, the appointment of Maryam as PML-N vice president is in conflict with the law and the Constitution. It also covered the legal basis under which Maryam is ineligible to hold public office and includes a detailed mention of court decisions.

In July 2018, an accountability court announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties corruption reference, sentencing Maryam to seven years for abetment after she was found "instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father" and one year for non-cooperation with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). She was disqualified from contesting polls after being convicted.

However, in January, the apex court upheld an Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict that had ordered the suspension of prison sentences awarded to Maryam and her father.

The petition submitted to ECP today said that an accountability court "declared the PML-N leader to be ineligible for public office" and added that a party position is not in private capacity. It stated that political parties have an influence on the entire political system and claimed that in the void of a party president, Maryam will use the elected president's authority.

In their petition, the PTI MNAs asked how it was possible that members of the assembly fully abide by Article 62 and Article 63 of the Constitution, but the "people who control them don't".

It added that the Supreme Court had disqualified her father, Nawaz Sharif, from his party position as well and said that the ECP should declare her appointment to be null and void.

While speaking to media after submitting the petition to the ECP, Habib said that there was a lack of leadership in the PML-N and added that they [PML-N] wanted the law of Raiwind to be enforced in Pakistan.

"Panama 'rani' cannot keep the position of the vice president," he said, adding that "forceful test tube leadership" was trying to be enforced.

He said that at every step of the way, the Sharif family had faced defeat.

Following Maryam's appointment, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had termed it as illegal and said it portrayed the dictatorial mindset of that [PML-N] party.

Comments (17)

James Manlow
May 09, 2019 01:55pm

Why they still keep taking political things to courts? Its a shame.

Recommend 0
Deci
May 09, 2019 01:57pm

Why they afraid from women power.

Recommend 0
Zak
May 09, 2019 01:57pm

So a Convict Maryam Nawaz will one day vye to be PM of this nation. Will people allow a convicted liar and looter to be their head. She has been proven by law not to be Sadiq and Ameen, so she cannot be v president or attempt to be PM.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 09, 2019 02:00pm

Once a cheater, always a fraudster.

Recommend 0
Buzdar
May 09, 2019 02:00pm

"In their petition, the PTI MNAs asked how it was possible that members of the assembly fully abide by Article 62 and Article 63 of the Constitution"

Well where is Saudi Oil Refinery, where is Oil and Gas reserves near Karachi, etc etc and yet they are talking about 62 and 63.

Recommend 0
Life
May 09, 2019 02:02pm

Based on the recent court cases history such political cases are not liked by the incumbent judges.

Recommend 0
Ghani K
May 09, 2019 02:02pm

How dare you question the appointment of Princess Royale?

Recommend 0
salim
May 09, 2019 02:03pm

We have got more serious issues to tackle than these petty issues. PTI please wake up.

Recommend 0
Pieces
May 09, 2019 02:03pm

Well because they know shes famous between masses and she will be threat to crumbling empire of Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
May 09, 2019 02:06pm

Why challenge? She is not Benazir. Soon she will give up.

Recommend 0
Omer
May 09, 2019 02:07pm

What a useless petition!! PTI should focus on inflation and economic troubles instead of this!! Higher courts have already suspended sentences awarded to Maryam, then what's the use of this petition?

Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
May 09, 2019 02:07pm

Genuinely she cannot lead the party as VP being convicted

Recommend 0
Dio
May 09, 2019 02:10pm

"Panama 'rani' cannot keep the position of the vice president,"

That line show the comprehensive intellectual of Imran khan pawns.

Recommend 0
Huge
May 09, 2019 02:13pm

Seems like fear is rising between governments lines, cause they got no performance to show and Maryam Nawaz is indeed a strong leader to challenge them.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 09, 2019 02:14pm

Its a hierarchy in PMLN. They will bend the rules to get a disqualified & convicted family person in.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 09, 2019 02:19pm

@Pieces,
I think "crumbling empire" suits with the other two parties. PTI is not a hierarchy.

Recommend 0
KAlam
May 09, 2019 02:21pm

All convicted persons should be barred from holding public offices unless they serve the jail term given to them.

Recommend 0

