Today's Paper | May 08, 2019

Tribal leader among 3 killed in Chaman blast

Syed Ali ShahUpdated May 08, 2019

It is not immediately clear if it was a targeted attack. — File photo
At least three people, including a tribal leader named Wali Khan Achakzai, were killed in a blast in Killa Abdullah, Levies forces said on Wednesday.

Achakzai was returning home from work when the blast occurred, Levies officials said, adding that two of his guards were also killed in the explosion while his car was completely destroyed.

It was not immediately clear if it was a targeted attack.

The nature of the attack is being determined, Levies officials said.

Pakistan
May 08, 2019 09:22pm

Rip

Recommend 0
King
May 08, 2019 09:32pm

What happening guy's it's very sad & shocking

Recommend 0
Syed Noorani
May 08, 2019 09:51pm

Tribal means tribal.

Recommend 0
Kharkhowa Kalita
May 08, 2019 10:15pm

Something had gone drastically wrong long back and has been continued for very long, it's time to recapitulate and move ahead with inclusive outlook. There is definitely no reason for despair with definitive course correction.

Recommend 0

