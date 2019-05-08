Tribal leader among 3 killed in Chaman blast
May 08, 2019
At least three people, including a tribal leader named Wali Khan Achakzai, were killed in a blast in Killa Abdullah, Levies forces said on Wednesday.
Achakzai was returning home from work when the blast occurred, Levies officials said, adding that two of his guards were also killed in the explosion while his car was completely destroyed.
It was not immediately clear if it was a targeted attack.
The nature of the attack is being determined, Levies officials said.
Comments (4)
Rip
What happening guy's it's very sad & shocking
Tribal means tribal.
Something had gone drastically wrong long back and has been continued for very long, it's time to recapitulate and move ahead with inclusive outlook. There is definitely no reason for despair with definitive course correction.