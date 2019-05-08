DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SHC grants 10-day pre-arrest bail to Darul Sehat's top officials named in Nashwa death case

Ishaq TanoliUpdated May 08, 2019

Email

Nine-month-old Nashwa was allegedly given improper treatment at the Darul Sehat Hospital on April 7 that paralysed her and led to her death. — DawnNewsTV/File
Nine-month-old Nashwa was allegedly given improper treatment at the Darul Sehat Hospital on April 7 that paralysed her and led to her death. — DawnNewsTV/File

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Amir Waliuddin Chishti and Syed Ali Farhan, the chairperson and vice chairperson of Karachi's Darul Sehat hospital, respectively, both of whom are suspects in the Nashwa death case.

After a preliminary hearing, a single bench of Justice Salahuddin Panhwar granted pre-arrest bail for 10 days against surety bonds of Rs50,000 each and issued notice to the prosecutor general for the next hearing that has been scheduled for May 18.

Chishti and Farhan had moved the high court after an additional district and sessions court in Karachi turned down their applications for pre-arrest bail yesterday. After the sessions court announced its verdict, they managed to dodge the police and escaped arrest.

Nine-month-old Nashwa was allegedly given improper treatment at the Darul Sehat Hospital on April 7 that paralysed her and eventually led to her death. Last week, the investigation officer (IO) had filed an interim charge sheet against 13 administration members and medical staffers of the hospital, including its chairman and vice-chairman.

The IO, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Saleem Khan, mentioned in the charge sheet that the private health facility was inspected and evidence was collected, including the CCTV footage that showed staffer Sobia Irshad preparing the injection and later nursing assistant Agha Moiz injecting the same to the infant.

The charge sheet stated that during initial interrogation, Ahmer Shehzad, Atif Javed and Sobia confessed to their offence. It added that because the child died during treatment at the Liaquat National Hospital, Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) had been added to the first information report after recording further statement of the complainant.

A case has been registered against Chishti, the hospital owner, and vice-chairperson Farhan as well as six absconding and four detained administration and medical staffers under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 322 (manslaughter) 337 (Shajjah: causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the PPC on the complaint of the child’s father, Qaiser Ali.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Kam
May 08, 2019 10:02pm

What stupid decision these culprits are being rewarded for running away from the court with a pre arrest bail. Instead the opposite should have happened in that because they ran away that's why they should have no pre arrest bill offered. Utterly stupid legal system.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Revitalising devolution

Revitalising devolution

The local government system has never been a priority for democratically elected governments in the past.

Editorial

Updated May 08, 2019

Price hike in Ramazan

To top it off, the market players are saying that the impact of the recent fuel price hike has yet to be factored in.
May 08, 2019

The disappeared

AGAINST the backdrop of the days-long sit-in outside President Arif Alvi’s Karachi residence by many relatives of...
May 08, 2019

It needn’t be moonshine

THERE is nothing surprising about a government minister for science and technology proposing a scientific solution ...
Updated May 07, 2019

Serious about taxes

Shabbar Zaidi is no stranger to the world of taxes and the FBR bureaucracy.
May 07, 2019

‘Spiritual’ university

SPEAKING in Gujjar Khan on Sunday after laying the foundation stone for a new university, the prime minister hinted...
May 07, 2019

Gaza attacks

THE New York Times the other day apologised to its readers for publishing a cartoon that showed Israeli Prime...