England's Archer stars again before rain halts Pakistan ODI
Jofra Archer continued his bid to earn a place in England's World Cup squad with a hostile opening spell against Pakistan before rain stopped play in the first one-day international at The Oval on Wednesday.
Pakistan were 71 for two in a when a fresh downpour saw the umpires takes the players off the field in the 17th over at 3:28 pm local time (1428 GMT).
Earlier rain, which delayed the scheduled start, had already seen the match reduced to 47 overs per side, Barbados-born Archer was not included in tournament hosts' England's preliminary squad for the World Cup but has a chance to force his way into their final 15.
He showed glimpses of his ability while making ODI and Twenty20 international debuts against Ireland and Pakistan last week.
On Tuesday, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff say “anyone” should be dropped to make sure Archer had a place in the World Cup squad.
And the Sussex paceman seized his latest chance in Wednesday's opening contest of a five-match ODI series with Pakistan after England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss.
Archer started with a superb maiden over to Imam-ul-Haq generating movement off the pitch at sharp pace.
And it was not long before he had Fakhar Zaman — the century-making star of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy final win over arch-rivals India at The Oval — edging on three to Test skipper Joe Root in the slips.
Archer conceded a mere six runs in his four-over spell, with Chris Woakes keeping things tight at the other end. New batsman Babar Azam (16) struck three stylish boundaries before he edged Liam Plunkett to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, with Pakistan now 45 for two.
But Imam-ul-Haq held firm to be unbeaten on 34, with Haris Sohail 13 not out when rain stopped play in this day/night fixture.
Line-ups
Pakistan 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), 6 Asif Ali, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Mohammad Amir
England 1 James Vince, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Joe Denly, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Chris Woakes, 11 Liam Plunkett.
Comments (17)
Best of luck Green.
Pakistan should play the first 6 overs as a T20I, next 30 overs as an ODI, followed by another T20I till finish.
A big challenge for greenshirts to show their real class in the opening ODI warm-up series match at the historic Oval Cricket Stadium in London, England, against hosts England. A win here will boost their confidence and bring the entire team together like a solid rock.
Fakhar Zaman c Root b Jofra Archer 3(11) Poor performance as usual.
I predict that Pakistan are going to win this match.
@Shakil - Kansas, USA,
Hit-and-hope-for-the-best are seldom reliable batsmen; they click may be 1-2 times out f 10...
Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 8 wkts (7 May).
Good decision to recall Amir!
Awful toss to lose in this weather. I live near the ground and it's so cloudy and grim. I am sure both skippers would have bowled first but Pakistan needs to post 280 on this track and then bowl well. Babar 's wicket is a huge loss
Imam and Asif do not belong in the team, how many times do the need to prove?
Pakistan is only playing with 2 batsman,Baber and Harris and 9 bowlers unbelievable
Until Inzamam and the rest corrupt crew are running Pcb nothing can happen its all about who you know in Pakistan. You get picked on relations and favouritism not on performance.
The same old story
@Shakil - Kansas, USA, not really. I think you've failed to grasp that Archer is a brilliant bowler. Why are there so many armchair experts?
Fahar Zaman is a weak player time and again has proved, we need abid instead of this poor performing man.
bad idea to have worldcup in England, it rains everyday there, good luck
Pakistan team doing good. Definitely will win this match against weak England side. Future is bright.