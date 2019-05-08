DAWN.COM

England's Archer stars again before rain halts Pakistan ODI

May 08, 2019

Fakhar Zaman bats during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan. — AFP
Members of the public shelter under an umbrella as rain delays the start of play of the first One Day International cricket match between England and Pakistan at The Oval in London, Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Jofra Archer continued his bid to earn a place in England's World Cup squad with a hostile opening spell against Pakistan before rain stopped play in the first one-day international at The Oval on Wednesday.

Pakistan were 71 for two in a when a fresh downpour saw the umpires takes the players off the field in the 17th over at 3:28 pm local time (1428 GMT).

Earlier rain, which delayed the scheduled start, had already seen the match reduced to 47 overs per side, Barbados-born Archer was not included in tournament hosts' England's preliminary squad for the World Cup but has a chance to force his way into their final 15.

He showed glimpses of his ability while making ODI and Twenty20 international debuts against Ireland and Pakistan last week.

On Tuesday, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff say “anyone” should be dropped to make sure Archer had a place in the World Cup squad.

And the Sussex paceman seized his latest chance in Wednesday's opening contest of a five-match ODI series with Pakistan after England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss.

Archer started with a superb maiden over to Imam-ul-Haq generating movement off the pitch at sharp pace.

And it was not long before he had Fakhar Zaman — the century-making star of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy final win over arch-rivals India at The Oval — edging on three to Test skipper Joe Root in the slips.

Archer conceded a mere six runs in his four-over spell, with Chris Woakes keeping things tight at the other end. New batsman Babar Azam (16) struck three stylish boundaries before he edged Liam Plunkett to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, with Pakistan now 45 for two.

But Imam-ul-Haq held firm to be unbeaten on 34, with Haris Sohail 13 not out when rain stopped play in this day/night fixture.

Line-ups

Pakistan 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), 6 Asif Ali, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Mohammad Amir

England 1 James Vince, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Joe Denly, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Chris Woakes, 11 Liam Plunkett.

Comments (17)

Shakil - Kansas, USA
May 08, 2019 06:09pm

Best of luck Green.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 08, 2019 06:26pm

Pakistan should play the first 6 overs as a T20I, next 30 overs as an ODI, followed by another T20I till finish.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 08, 2019 06:29pm

A big challenge for greenshirts to show their real class in the opening ODI warm-up series match at the historic Oval Cricket Stadium in London, England, against hosts England. A win here will boost their confidence and bring the entire team together like a solid rock.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
May 08, 2019 06:37pm

Fakhar Zaman c Root b Jofra Archer 3(11) Poor performance as usual.

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
May 08, 2019 06:46pm

I predict that Pakistan are going to win this match.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 08, 2019 06:52pm

@Shakil - Kansas, USA,

Hit-and-hope-for-the-best are seldom reliable batsmen; they click may be 1-2 times out f 10...

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 08, 2019 07:25pm

Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 8 wkts (7 May).

Recommend 0
Salman UK
May 08, 2019 07:35pm

Good decision to recall Amir!

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
May 08, 2019 07:39pm

Awful toss to lose in this weather. I live near the ground and it's so cloudy and grim. I am sure both skippers would have bowled first but Pakistan needs to post 280 on this track and then bowl well. Babar 's wicket is a huge loss

Recommend 0
wsyed
May 08, 2019 08:00pm

Imam and Asif do not belong in the team, how many times do the need to prove?

Recommend 0
Rizwan
May 08, 2019 08:05pm

Pakistan is only playing with 2 batsman,Baber and Harris and 9 bowlers unbelievable

Recommend 0
Rizwan
May 08, 2019 08:07pm

Until Inzamam and the rest corrupt crew are running Pcb nothing can happen its all about who you know in Pakistan. You get picked on relations and favouritism not on performance.

Recommend 0
Sam
May 08, 2019 08:40pm

The same old story

Recommend 0
Jamshed
May 08, 2019 08:42pm

@Shakil - Kansas, USA, not really. I think you've failed to grasp that Archer is a brilliant bowler. Why are there so many armchair experts?

Recommend 0
J
May 08, 2019 08:47pm

Fahar Zaman is a weak player time and again has proved, we need abid instead of this poor performing man.

Recommend 0
hanifsmile
May 08, 2019 09:24pm

bad idea to have worldcup in England, it rains everyday there, good luck

Recommend 0
Danish
May 08, 2019 09:28pm

Pakistan team doing good. Definitely will win this match against weak England side. Future is bright.

Recommend 0

