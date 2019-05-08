England field as Pakistan recall Amir for 1st ODI
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field as Pakistan recalled Mohammad Amir for the first one-day international at The Oval on Wednesday.
Left-arm quick Amir has been omitted from Pakistan's preliminary squad for the 50-over World Cup in England starting later this month.
But Amir, who did not feature in Pakistan's seven-wicket Twenty20 loss to England in Cardiff on Sunday, could force his way into the final 15-man squad if he impresses during this five-match series against England, the world's number one-ranked ODI side.
England made four changes to the team that beat Ireland by four wickets in a lone ODI in Dublin last week.
Jonny Bairstow replaced Dawid Malan at the top of the order, first-choice ODI wicket-keeper Jos Buttler returned instead of Ben Foakes and pace bowling all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes came in for Tom Curran and David Willey.
But Sussex paceman Jofra Archer, who made his debut against Ireland, retained his place.
Rain reduced this day/night match to 47 overs per side, with Morgan opting to field in the hope his bowlers could take advantage of the still overcast conditions.
“Knowing what to chase is an advantage when there's rain about,” said Morgan at the toss. “It's a huge boost to have our mainstay players back today.
“There's a lot of strength in depth in the squad,” he added. This series is about juggling guys so they're in form and fresh for the nine World Cup group games.”
Line-ups
Pakistan 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), 6 Asif Ali, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Mohammad Amir
England 1 James Vince, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Joe Denly, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Chris Woakes, 11 Liam Plunkett.
Comments (14)
Best of luck Green.
Pakistan should play the first 6 overs as a T20I, next 30 overs as an ODI, followed by another T20I till finish.
Fakhar Zaman c Root b Jofra Archer 3(11) Poor performance as usual.
I predict that Pakistan are going to win this match.
@Shakil - Kansas, USA,
Hit-and-hope-for-the-best are seldom reliable batsmen; they click may be 1-2 times out f 10...
Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 8 wkts (7 May).
Good decision to recall Amir!
Awful toss to lose in this weather. I live near the ground and it's so cloudy and grim. I am sure both skippers would have bowled first but Pakistan needs to post 280 on this track and then bowl well. Babar 's wicket is a huge loss
Imam and Asif do not belong in the team, how many times do the need to prove?
Pakistan is only playing with 2 batsman,Baber and Harris and 9 bowlers unbelievable
Until Inzamam and the rest corrupt crew are running Pcb nothing can happen its all about who you know in Pakistan. You get picked on relations and favouritism not on performance.
The same old story
@Shakil - Kansas, USA, not really. I think you've failed to grasp that Archer is a brilliant bowler. Why are there so many armchair experts?
Fahar Zaman is a weak player time and again has proved, we need abid instead of this poor performing man.