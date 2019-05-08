DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

England field as Pakistan recall Amir for 1st ODI

AFPUpdated May 08, 2019

Email

Fakhar Zaman bats during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman bats during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and Pakistan. — AFP
Mmebers of the public shelter under an umbrella as rain delays the start of play of the first One Day International cricket match between England and Pakistan at The Oval in London, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) — Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mmebers of the public shelter under an umbrella as rain delays the start of play of the first One Day International cricket match between England and Pakistan at The Oval in London, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) — Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field as Pakistan recalled Mohammad Amir for the first one-day international at The Oval on Wednesday.

Left-arm quick Amir has been omitted from Pakistan's preliminary squad for the 50-over World Cup in England starting later this month.

But Amir, who did not feature in Pakistan's seven-wicket Twenty20 loss to England in Cardiff on Sunday, could force his way into the final 15-man squad if he impresses during this five-match series against England, the world's number one-ranked ODI side.

England made four changes to the team that beat Ireland by four wickets in a lone ODI in Dublin last week.

Jonny Bairstow replaced Dawid Malan at the top of the order, first-choice ODI wicket-keeper Jos Buttler returned instead of Ben Foakes and pace bowling all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes came in for Tom Curran and David Willey.

But Sussex paceman Jofra Archer, who made his debut against Ireland, retained his place.

Rain reduced this day/night match to 47 overs per side, with Morgan opting to field in the hope his bowlers could take advantage of the still overcast conditions.

“Knowing what to chase is an advantage when there's rain about,” said Morgan at the toss. “It's a huge boost to have our mainstay players back today.

“There's a lot of strength in depth in the squad,” he added. This series is about juggling guys so they're in form and fresh for the nine World Cup group games.”

Line-ups

Pakistan 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Haris Sohail, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), 6 Asif Ali, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Mohammad Amir

England 1 James Vince, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Joe Denly, 8 Adil Rashid, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Chris Woakes, 11 Liam Plunkett.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Shakil - Kansas, USA
May 08, 2019 06:09pm

Best of luck Green.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 08, 2019 06:26pm

Pakistan should play the first 6 overs as a T20I, next 30 overs as an ODI, followed by another T20I till finish.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
May 08, 2019 06:37pm

Fakhar Zaman c Root b Jofra Archer 3(11) Poor performance as usual.

Recommend 0
J,Gamble
May 08, 2019 06:46pm

I predict that Pakistan are going to win this match.

Recommend 0
TOMATO
May 08, 2019 06:52pm

@Shakil - Kansas, USA,

Hit-and-hope-for-the-best are seldom reliable batsmen; they click may be 1-2 times out f 10...

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 08, 2019 07:25pm

Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 8 wkts (7 May).

Recommend 0
Salman UK
May 08, 2019 07:35pm

Good decision to recall Amir!

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
May 08, 2019 07:39pm

Awful toss to lose in this weather. I live near the ground and it's so cloudy and grim. I am sure both skippers would have bowled first but Pakistan needs to post 280 on this track and then bowl well. Babar 's wicket is a huge loss

Recommend 0
wsyed
May 08, 2019 08:00pm

Imam and Asif do not belong in the team, how many times do the need to prove?

Recommend 0
Rizwan
May 08, 2019 08:05pm

Pakistan is only playing with 2 batsman,Baber and Harris and 9 bowlers unbelievable

Recommend 0
Rizwan
May 08, 2019 08:07pm

Until Inzamam and the rest corrupt crew are running Pcb nothing can happen its all about who you know in Pakistan. You get picked on relations and favouritism not on performance.

Recommend 0
Sam
May 08, 2019 08:40pm

The same old story

Recommend 0
Jamshed
May 08, 2019 08:42pm

@Shakil - Kansas, USA, not really. I think you've failed to grasp that Archer is a brilliant bowler. Why are there so many armchair experts?

Recommend 0
J
May 08, 2019 08:47pm

Fahar Zaman is a weak player time and again has proved, we need abid instead of this poor performing man.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Revitalising devolution

Revitalising devolution

The local government system has never been a priority for democratically elected governments in the past.

Editorial

Updated May 08, 2019

Price hike in Ramazan

To top it off, the market players are saying that the impact of the recent fuel price hike has yet to be factored in.
May 08, 2019

The disappeared

AGAINST the backdrop of the days-long sit-in outside President Arif Alvi’s Karachi residence by many relatives of...
May 08, 2019

It needn’t be moonshine

THERE is nothing surprising about a government minister for science and technology proposing a scientific solution ...
Updated May 07, 2019

Serious about taxes

Shabbar Zaidi is no stranger to the world of taxes and the FBR bureaucracy.
May 07, 2019

‘Spiritual’ university

SPEAKING in Gujjar Khan on Sunday after laying the foundation stone for a new university, the prime minister hinted...
May 07, 2019

Gaza attacks

THE New York Times the other day apologised to its readers for publishing a cartoon that showed Israeli Prime...