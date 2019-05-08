DAWN.COM

Suspected prostitution ring: FIA arrests 14 more Chinese nationals, recovers girls and weapons

Shakeel QararUpdated May 08, 2019

At least one hand gun, a meat cleaver and a sword can be seen among the things confiscated during the raids conducted on Wednesday. — Photo by author
Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Cell on Wednesday recovered three Pakistani girls and arrested another 14 Chinese nationals in continuation of its crackdown on the gangs involved in fake marriages with Pakistani girls for trafficking them to China allegedly for organ removal and sexual exploitation.

According to well-informed sources within the FIA, the arrests and recoveries were made during raids conducted in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The suspects wanted to smuggle the girls abroad under the pretense of marriages, the sources said, adding that for the first time weapons were also recovered from the Chinese nationals.

The FIA sources further said that the detained suspects were being transferred to the agency headquarters, where they expect to extract more information from them during investigation.

The arrests today add to the approximately 17 Chinese nationals arrested over the span of a week in separate raids in the capital, Lahore and Faisalabad amid reports that over 90 Pakistani women, many of them belonging to less privileged Christian families, have already been trafficked after being trapped into fake marriages.

As the sex and human trafficking scam came to light, federal Interior Minister retired Brig Ijaz Ahmad Shah had taken notice of the issue directing the officials to engage ambassadors and government officials in the matter while chairman of the Senate standing committee on interior Rehman A. Malik sought a detailed report from relevant officials on the issue within the next three days.

The series of arrests come a week after Human Rights Watch said Pakistan should be alarmed by recent reports of trafficking of women and girls to China. It said the allegations were disturbingly similar to the pattern of trafficking of "brides" to China from at least five other Asian countries.

The Chinese embassy in Islamabad has also raised the alarm over illegal, cross-border matchmaking services that are often a front for human trafficking. Last month, it issued a statement condemning reports of the existence of bureaus orchestrating illegal marriages. "China is working together with the Pakistani government and law enforcement agencies to track these illegal marriage centres," the statement said.

Violence against women

Asif
May 08, 2019 06:00pm

Its time now that Pakistan shall impose requirement of visas similar to what China requires from Pakistanis.

Syed
May 08, 2019 06:02pm

Some day u can’t differentiate in Pakistan whether u r in China or Pakistan !

kannan
May 08, 2019 06:09pm

Chinese are doing the same thing in North Korea.

Hwh
May 08, 2019 06:12pm

Don't know when Pakistan will understand the drawback of "blind" friendship with China.

Sakthi
May 08, 2019 06:23pm

Pakistan should initiate legal action as per the law of the land rather than forgiving them because of the good friendship with China. Otherwise it will become a menace in future and will be very difficult to control.

MirzaCanada
May 08, 2019 06:25pm

Some Chinese are just taking advantage of poverty and unemployment in Pakistan.

Rahul Sharma
May 08, 2019 06:25pm

Innocent and poor girls are paying for blind friendship with China by Authorities, may the sense prevail soon.

Superb
May 08, 2019 06:27pm

Iron brothers

Ahsan Gul
May 08, 2019 06:27pm

As long Chinese embassy is aware and coordinating with our agencies then we are good . Bad apples every where and who are facilitating these Chinese people? Got to be our Pakistani! So how can we say all is Chinese fault?

A
May 08, 2019 06:40pm

Rusted now?

kash
May 08, 2019 06:43pm

@kannan, but they look alike

Thinking
May 08, 2019 06:52pm

How did the Chinese get Visa? Pakistan must not have been their first interaction with illegal activities. Before issuing visa, their background verification or police certification is not done? The culprits must be booked properly on all sections of law and be behind bars in the country were they did this human trafficking

Amir Indian
May 08, 2019 07:02pm

China is watching.

A shah
May 08, 2019 07:26pm

Iron brothers

