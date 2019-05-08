FO summons India's Deputy High Commissioner to protest fresh ceasefire violations

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner to lodge a protest against fresh ceasefire violations on the Line of Control on May 2 and May 5, according to a press release issued by the FO today.

In his meeting with High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia, Dr Faisal condemned India's use of force, which resulted in the death of three people on the Pakistani side.

On May 2, cross border firing in the Rakhchikri sector had caused the death of a 15-year-old boy, Tahir Hafeez, while his 9-year-old sister Tahira had sustained serious injuries.

On May 5, firing from across the LoC in the Hotspring and Kotkotera sectors had resulted in the death of two civilians, including a woman named Nasreen Bibi and a 12-year-old child ma,ed Muhammad Zahid. A woman named Sonia Bibi had also sustained serious injuries.

In the meeting, Dr Faisal pointed out that Indian forces have "continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons along the Line of Control and the working boundary".

He said that the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws, and that the ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement and investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations.

He further said that India should instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also urged the Indian side to permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.