Aasia Bibi leaves Pakistan, 'safely reunited' with family
Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a blasphemy case last year, has left Pakistan, a well-placed Foreign Office (FO) source told DawnNewsTV on Wednesday.
"Aasia Bibi has left the country. She is a free person and travelled on her independent will," the source said.
The source did not specify what her destination was.
Agence France-Presse (AFP), quoting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said Aasia Bibi has been reunited with her family.
"The United States welcomes the news that Aasia Bibi has safely reunited with her family," Pompeo said in a statement. "Aasia Bibi is now free, and we wish her and her family all the best following their reunification."
Aasia Bibi was acquitted of blasphemy charges by the Supreme Court on October 31, 2018, after spending nine years in jail on death row. The ruling sparked country-wide protests by religio-political groups.
After she was released from a Multan women's prison on November 7 last year, she was flown to Islamabad via special aircraft, and then taken to an undisclosed location amid tight security.
The authorities remained tight-lipped about her movement and whereabouts for security reasons.
Qari Salam, the complainant in the case, filed a petition seeking review of the judgement in January this year, which the Supreme Court dismissed on merit.
'False testimonies'
The allegations against Aasia Bibi were made in June 2009 when she was labouring in a field and a row broke out with some Muslim women she was working with.
She was asked to fetch water, but the Muslim women objected, saying that as a non-Muslim she was unfit to touch the water bowl. A few days later the women went to a local cleric and put forward the blasphemy allegations.
Speaking on the incident that sparked the allegations, the top judge said: "You are saying that Aasia said this [alleged blasphemous words] while addressing 25 people. Was she addressing a jalsa [rally]?"
"In front of the investigation officer, the women said that no dispute had occurred between them," the chief justice noted. "This case did not have as many honest witnesses as it should have had."
"The investigation officer says that the female witnesses changed their statements. The testimonies of the investigation officer and the witnesses are different.
"The falsa farm's owner did not appear in court to record his testimony. According to the law, if a testimony is not recorded under Section 342 of the CrPC [recording a statement by the accused], then it does not have any value.
"The farm's owner only came forward after the police started the investigation, 20 days after [it started]. His testimony holds no legal value.
"The delay of an hour is enough to create suspicion."
The lawyer maintained that the petitioners did not add Aasia [to the case] due to any ill intention.
The CJP questioned the five-day delay in registering of the FIR regarding the incident, also pointing out that the testimonies differed over the size and the place of the crowd which had gathered following the accusations against Aasia Bibi.
"Qari sahib says a crowd had gathered and then the FIR was registered. The testimonies of the villagers do not mention a crowd gathering. A lot of lies were told about a crowd having gathered.
"Had this been a normal case, we would have registered cases against the witnesses; we have shown a lot of patience."
At this, the lawyer admitted that there was "some difference" in the testimonies. "Difference? These are lies," replied the chief justice.
"Is this the picture of Islam that he [Qari sahib] wants to present? Are these the kind of witnesses [that should be presented in a case]?"
"There is a clear difference between the testimonies of all the witnesses, and yet you block all of Pakistan questioning why you did not get your way," the CJP reprimanded the lawyer.
"You blame us and say what kind of people are we [for acquitting Aasia] ... look at yourself, what kind of accusation have you made.
"We took into account the sensitivity of the case, otherwise we would have put the witnesses in jail for their false testimonies.
"Are we liable to be murdered now that we have executed justice? Is this Islam?
"If a judge says a testimony can't be trusted, that judge's verdict is not acceptable to you — because it is not in your favour?"
Reiterating what Chief Justice Khosa had asked multiple times during the hearing, Justice Isa asked: "Tell us what the flaw in the verdict is."
"We will not hear the case again," remarked the CJP. "We are hearing [the petition] for the satisfaction of those who gave fatwas [on the verdict] without reading it."
Comments (92)
At last some good news
Odd timing of breaking this news.
Good hope she find some peace at last.
Glad to hear that. She suffered a lot for things she did not do.
Good. Let her live in peace please. She has already suffered a lot just because of those false testimonies.
Good news. Better late than never. Hope she spends rest of her life in peace.
I hope the government has a plan for the possible media crusade from Western sources.
Best wishes and prayers for Aasia Bibi and her family.
Great News! I wish her all the best! She went through a lot and now the shadows have fled away!
Good. Now the world can see the naya pakistan. The extremists will not be allowed to disrupt the law
Finally, justice was delivered to Aasia Bibi in a bogus and trumped up case. One can feel the anxiety and terror in her heart for being on death row for 9 years. We wish her peace, good health and a long life. Ameen. Salams
This is one thing IK government has managed to do successfully and with secrecy. Well Done
Other must be punished for false accusation. Otherwise disgusting people will misuse this situation!
Qari Salam should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and severely punished. Additionally, the blasphemy laws need to be repealed
A very sad day for human beings.Hope no one else has to leave the country for such trivial reasons.
Now, she can live a peaceful life.
Those who raised false allegation should be punished.
What happened to the ppl who bought this case again bibi
Good news.
@Yash Kohli, sometimes leaving country can turn out to be a good thing.
@Zak, but they have forced citizen to leave the country out of fear. Naya Pakistan
The bird has flown.
Good for the woman and good for country’s reputation..good news
Leave her alone. She deserves a normal life like anyone of us.
She is in Canada now - BBC
IK should abolish Blasphemy law.
Excellent work by the judges.
How about sending the false accusers for a nine years jail time.
Judiciary and ik both has done tremendous work , congrats.
Justice well served ...
Justice done, justice served.
No one should go through the ordeal that she went through. Death penalty for blasphemy is an affront to humanity and is an extreme form of religious intolerance.
Good news.
You are welcome to India
chief justice rocks,
people of pakistan should applaud him, a true hero
love and respect to u sir from india
Qari was wrong. He does not know the real story She got trouble in Pakistan Congratulations U.R.FREE
Good sense has prevailed. Wishing Aasia bibi good luck. It would be her rebirth.
Wow..salute to the judge's..one sad thing..asia can never walk in her home country freely.. society needs to change
Welcome to Canada
Learn from Canada.
Democracy has lost and those who made false allegations should be locked up.
@Zak, they already have. The lady has been forced to flee her country of birth to save her life, simply for being a non-Muslim. Nothing to be proud about that!
@WARRIs, don’t see how it is good for the country’s reputation!
Peace full life for her...good luck
After ten long, grueling years facing numerous hostile opponents, Aasia bibi is finally free, thanks to her Pakistani lawyer and honest judges. May she finally get to be with her family and children free from an ecosystem of supremacists, violent clergy, cowed down leaderships and an almost non existent policing system. Pakistan zindabad.
Canada -Place for all.
Gone to Canada.
Good for her. She was never safe in Pakistan.
Great news. Aasia ji good luck in your future life. Sorry you had to go through hell to win your freedom.
Finally, she is free .....she has suffered enough because of pathetic police culture.....hope she enjoys rest of her life in peace and prosperity.....
Sadly a woman from minority had to leave the country and people here think its a good news.
At last, she can live the rest of her life in peace.
@Akash, good news ? she had to flee for her life
@Odd views, Seems "deliberate" I mean the timing of the report. I agree with you. Very smartly played.
At last justice always find its right way !
What a sad state of affairs. That even after being acquitted she is unable to live freely in the country where you grew up and has all her loved ones. Forced to flee so that she and they can live in peace.
She left the land of pure in search of peaceful life for herself and her family. I wish her all the best.
finally, the poor women have left, what happened to her wasn't good however she shouldn't forget that Pakistanis have paid in blood and property for her
@Zak, strange’
At last justice always find its right way
@Zak, Hardly something to be proud of. Its shameful when citizens have to flee the country to feel safe.
It is shocking to see that people are actually proud that she has had to leave the country to feel safe from persecution from religious extremists. Hardly something to be proud of.
@Yasir, oh yeah, how about nine years in jail, how about her children who had to grow up without their mother and in so much fear. Justice partially served and late. False accusers are still free.
She has left the land of pure.
The truth has won.
Good for her. BTW she left for Canada
@Kumar, her whereabouts should be kept secret. Not safe anywhere.
@Simba, i wish u can say the same about minority in india and Burma ...
People who made her life miserable by fake allegations should be put on trial. Till then no justice.
Justice at last!
She is destined to Canada where she will be free and safe.
What other options did she has based on ground realities faced by her?
Pathetic
@Uzebk, she does not mind that
@Zak, naya pakistan! She left the country.
It is the only safe outcome for Aasia-Bibi and PM-IK govt.
stay safe Asia.
She is coming to Canada. Just saw news on TV
Its bad. When a person has leave motherland for no fault, has anybody imagined about the pains the person feel. Now she has to start right from beginning. I am sad.
Good news. But what about her family.
Are the slanders in Jail?
Glad to hear that this problem has been solved. Why did it take so long and what will we all learn from it?
@AW, not agreed.
Her lawyer should have claimed damages for 9 years of wrongful detention. Setting her free is merely half of the justice, what about claims for the endured sufferings ?
Sad that she had to leave this "peace loving" country.
Safety first. Long live Asia Bibi.
@Zak, I will only say when the people who blamed her for this heinous crime are brought to justice as it is clear that she is innocent.
That is the only solution for most people
She has gone to Canada as it gave her refugee status
Only if all the fundamentalists could follow - " live and let live" ! Society would be so much better.
@Akash, in India this is not possible at all.
Good for her.