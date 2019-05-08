DAWN.COM

Aasia Bibi leaves Pakistan, 'safely reunited' with family

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated May 08, 2019

Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court, has left Pakistan. — File photo
Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a blasphemy case last year, has left Pakistan, a well-placed Foreign Office (FO) source told DawnNewsTV on Wednesday.

"Aasia Bibi has left the country. She is a free person and travelled on her independent will," the source said.

The source did not specify what her destination was.

Agence France-Presse (AFP), quoting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said Aasia Bibi has been reunited with her family.

"The United States welcomes the news that Aasia Bibi has safely reunited with her family," Pompeo said in a statement. "Aasia Bibi is now free, and we wish her and her family all the best following their reunification."

Aasia Bibi was acquitted of blasphemy charges by the Supreme Court on October 31, 2018, after spending nine years in jail on death row. The ruling sparked country-wide protests by religio-political groups.

After she was released from a Multan women's prison on November 7 last year, she was flown to Islamabad via special aircraft, and then taken to an undisclosed location amid tight security.

The authorities remained tight-lipped about her movement and whereabouts for security reasons.

Qari Salam, the complainant in the case, filed a petition seeking review of the judgement in January this year, which the Supreme Court dismissed on merit.

'False testimonies'

The allegations against Aasia Bibi were made in June 2009 when she was labouring in a field and a row broke out with some Muslim women she was working with.

She was asked to fetch water, but the Muslim women objected, saying that as a non-Muslim she was unfit to touch the water bowl. A few days later the women went to a local cleric and put forward the blasphemy allegations.

Speaking on the incident that sparked the allegations, the top judge said: "You are saying that Aasia said this [alleged blasphemous words] while addressing 25 people. Was she addressing a jalsa [rally]?"

"In front of the investigation officer, the women said that no dispute had occurred between them," the chief justice noted. "This case did not have as many honest witnesses as it should have had."

"The investigation officer says that the female witnesses changed their statements. The testimonies of the investigation officer and the witnesses are different.

"The falsa farm's owner did not appear in court to record his testimony. According to the law, if a testimony is not recorded under Section 342 of the CrPC [recording a statement by the accused], then it does not have any value.

"The farm's owner only came forward after the police started the investigation, 20 days after [it started]. His testimony holds no legal value.

"The delay of an hour is enough to create suspicion."

The lawyer maintained that the petitioners did not add Aasia [to the case] due to any ill intention.

The CJP questioned the five-day delay in registering of the FIR regarding the incident, also pointing out that the testimonies differed over the size and the place of the crowd which had gathered following the accusations against Aasia Bibi.

"Qari sahib says a crowd had gathered and then the FIR was registered. The testimonies of the villagers do not mention a crowd gathering. A lot of lies were told about a crowd having gathered.

"Had this been a normal case, we would have registered cases against the witnesses; we have shown a lot of patience."

At this, the lawyer admitted that there was "some difference" in the testimonies. "Difference? These are lies," replied the chief justice.

"Is this the picture of Islam that he [Qari sahib] wants to present? Are these the kind of witnesses [that should be presented in a case]?"

"There is a clear difference between the testimonies of all the witnesses, and yet you block all of Pakistan questioning why you did not get your way," the CJP reprimanded the lawyer.

"You blame us and say what kind of people are we [for acquitting Aasia] ... look at yourself, what kind of accusation have you made.

"We took into account the sensitivity of the case, otherwise we would have put the witnesses in jail for their false testimonies.

"Are we liable to be murdered now that we have executed justice? Is this Islam?

"If a judge says a testimony can't be trusted, that judge's verdict is not acceptable to you — because it is not in your favour?"

Reiterating what Chief Justice Khosa had asked multiple times during the hearing, Justice Isa asked: "Tell us what the flaw in the verdict is."

"We will not hear the case again," remarked the CJP. "We are hearing [the petition] for the satisfaction of those who gave fatwas [on the verdict] without reading it."

Akash
May 08, 2019 10:56am

At last some good news

Odd views
May 08, 2019 10:57am

Odd timing of breaking this news.

Prince Ahmed
May 08, 2019 10:58am

Good hope she find some peace at last.

Raza
May 08, 2019 10:58am

Glad to hear that. She suffered a lot for things she did not do.

shahmeer
May 08, 2019 11:00am

Good. Let her live in peace please. She has already suffered a lot just because of those false testimonies.

RAja Raman
May 08, 2019 11:00am

Good news. Better late than never. Hope she spends rest of her life in peace.

Shah
May 08, 2019 11:01am

I hope the government has a plan for the possible media crusade from Western sources.

Nainaa
May 08, 2019 11:01am

Best wishes and prayers for Aasia Bibi and her family.

Sajid
May 08, 2019 11:24am

Great News! I wish her all the best! She went through a lot and now the shadows have fled away!

Zak
May 08, 2019 11:24am

Good. Now the world can see the naya pakistan. The extremists will not be allowed to disrupt the law

NKAli
May 08, 2019 11:26am

Finally, justice was delivered to Aasia Bibi in a bogus and trumped up case. One can feel the anxiety and terror in her heart for being on death row for 9 years. We wish her peace, good health and a long life. Ameen. Salams

thinking
May 08, 2019 11:31am

This is one thing IK government has managed to do successfully and with secrecy. Well Done

Hamed Quraishi
May 08, 2019 11:32am

Other must be punished for false accusation. Otherwise disgusting people will misuse this situation!

AW
May 08, 2019 11:44am

Qari Salam should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and severely punished. Additionally, the blasphemy laws need to be repealed

Yash Kohli
May 08, 2019 11:45am

A very sad day for human beings.Hope no one else has to leave the country for such trivial reasons.

Moin
May 08, 2019 11:45am

Now, she can live a peaceful life.

A pal
May 08, 2019 11:54am

Those who raised false allegation should be punished.

Truth
May 08, 2019 11:55am

What happened to the ppl who bought this case again bibi

Awalmir
May 08, 2019 11:59am

Good news.

Faisal
May 08, 2019 12:01pm

@Yash Kohli, sometimes leaving country can turn out to be a good thing.

NBBH
May 08, 2019 12:02pm

@Zak, but they have forced citizen to leave the country out of fear. Naya Pakistan

Feroz
May 08, 2019 12:03pm

The bird has flown.

WARRIs
May 08, 2019 12:04pm

Good for the woman and good for country’s reputation..good news

Patriot
May 08, 2019 12:04pm

Leave her alone. She deserves a normal life like anyone of us.

Kumar
May 08, 2019 12:05pm

She is in Canada now - BBC

gsm
May 08, 2019 12:07pm

IK should abolish Blasphemy law.

Anonymouseeeee
May 08, 2019 12:15pm

Excellent work by the judges.

Tamanna
May 08, 2019 12:15pm

How about sending the false accusers for a nine years jail time.

Superb
May 08, 2019 12:25pm

Judiciary and ik both has done tremendous work , congrats.

Yasir
May 08, 2019 12:25pm

Justice well served ...

Muqali Khan
May 08, 2019 12:29pm

Justice done, justice served.

Kris
May 08, 2019 12:29pm

No one should go through the ordeal that she went through. Death penalty for blasphemy is an affront to humanity and is an extreme form of religious intolerance.

Awalmir
May 08, 2019 12:30pm

Good news.

Saj
May 08, 2019 12:30pm

You are welcome to India

rich
May 08, 2019 12:57pm

chief justice rocks,

people of pakistan should applaud him, a true hero

love and respect to u sir from india

MSA MORAD
May 08, 2019 12:59pm

Qari was wrong. He does not know the real story She got trouble in Pakistan Congratulations U.R.FREE

Khandaker Mohitul Islam
May 08, 2019 01:00pm

Good sense has prevailed. Wishing Aasia bibi good luck. It would be her rebirth.

Uzebk
May 08, 2019 01:09pm

Wow..salute to the judge's..one sad thing..asia can never walk in her home country freely.. society needs to change

Ukasha Rajpoot
May 08, 2019 01:17pm

Welcome to Canada

Lost cause
May 08, 2019 01:18pm

Learn from Canada.

Insaaf
May 08, 2019 01:20pm

Democracy has lost and those who made false allegations should be locked up.

RationalBabu
May 08, 2019 01:23pm

@Zak, they already have. The lady has been forced to flee her country of birth to save her life, simply for being a non-Muslim. Nothing to be proud about that!

RationalBabu
May 08, 2019 01:25pm

@WARRIs, don’t see how it is good for the country’s reputation!

Shiva Sadhanala
May 08, 2019 01:27pm

Peace full life for her...good luck

riz1
May 08, 2019 01:30pm

After ten long, grueling years facing numerous hostile opponents, Aasia bibi is finally free, thanks to her Pakistani lawyer and honest judges. May she finally get to be with her family and children free from an ecosystem of supremacists, violent clergy, cowed down leaderships and an almost non existent policing system. Pakistan zindabad.

Open Your Eyes
May 08, 2019 01:33pm

Canada -Place for all.

Feroz
May 08, 2019 01:35pm

Gone to Canada.

Vikas
May 08, 2019 01:36pm

Good for her. She was never safe in Pakistan.

Tammy
May 08, 2019 01:38pm

Great news. Aasia ji good luck in your future life. Sorry you had to go through hell to win your freedom.

Jehengir khan
May 08, 2019 01:40pm

Finally, she is free .....she has suffered enough because of pathetic police culture.....hope she enjoys rest of her life in peace and prosperity.....

Simba
May 08, 2019 01:45pm

Sadly a woman from minority had to leave the country and people here think its a good news.

ehsan
May 08, 2019 01:47pm

At last, she can live the rest of her life in peace.

Kharkhowa Kalita
May 08, 2019 01:47pm

@Akash, good news ? she had to flee for her life

Mashal Khan
May 08, 2019 01:57pm

@Odd views, Seems "deliberate" I mean the timing of the report. I agree with you. Very smartly played.

Zahirud din
May 08, 2019 02:13pm

At last justice always find its right way !

Zulfiqar
May 08, 2019 02:13pm

What a sad state of affairs. That even after being acquitted she is unable to live freely in the country where you grew up and has all her loved ones. Forced to flee so that she and they can live in peace.

Osahan
May 08, 2019 02:14pm

She left the land of pure in search of peaceful life for herself and her family. I wish her all the best.

salman
May 08, 2019 02:15pm

finally, the poor women have left, what happened to her wasn't good however she shouldn't forget that Pakistanis have paid in blood and property for her

420.
May 08, 2019 02:15pm

@Zak, strange’

Zahirud din
May 08, 2019 02:15pm

At last justice always find its right way

timetostopthis
May 08, 2019 02:22pm

@Zak, Hardly something to be proud of. Its shameful when citizens have to flee the country to feel safe.

timetostopthis
May 08, 2019 02:26pm

It is shocking to see that people are actually proud that she has had to leave the country to feel safe from persecution from religious extremists. Hardly something to be proud of.

Kamran
May 08, 2019 02:27pm

@Yasir, oh yeah, how about nine years in jail, how about her children who had to grow up without their mother and in so much fear. Justice partially served and late. False accusers are still free.

Bilal Khan
May 08, 2019 02:32pm

She has left the land of pure.

Pakistani
May 08, 2019 02:32pm

The truth has won.

Salman
May 08, 2019 02:33pm

Good for her. BTW she left for Canada

Sks
May 08, 2019 02:43pm

@Kumar, her whereabouts should be kept secret. Not safe anywhere.

sheryaar
May 08, 2019 02:49pm

@Simba, i wish u can say the same about minority in india and Burma ...

Syed
May 08, 2019 02:50pm

People who made her life miserable by fake allegations should be put on trial. Till then no justice.

Karachi Wala
May 08, 2019 02:50pm

Justice at last!

ki
May 08, 2019 02:52pm

She is destined to Canada where she will be free and safe.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 08, 2019 03:07pm

What other options did she has based on ground realities faced by her?

Sans
May 08, 2019 03:10pm

Pathetic

Kallu
May 08, 2019 03:47pm

@Uzebk, she does not mind that

Aditya
May 08, 2019 03:55pm

@Zak, naya pakistan! She left the country.

mady
May 08, 2019 04:00pm

It is the only safe outcome for Aasia-Bibi and PM-IK govt.

Faisal
May 08, 2019 04:11pm

stay safe Asia.

Rajesh
May 08, 2019 04:19pm

She is coming to Canada. Just saw news on TV

VM
May 08, 2019 04:23pm

Its bad. When a person has leave motherland for no fault, has anybody imagined about the pains the person feel. Now she has to start right from beginning. I am sad.

Shaju Antony
May 08, 2019 04:26pm

Good news. But what about her family.

Tarik
May 08, 2019 04:40pm

Are the slanders in Jail?

Juergen Metz
May 08, 2019 04:50pm

Glad to hear that this problem has been solved. Why did it take so long and what will we all learn from it?

Alam
May 08, 2019 04:53pm

@AW, not agreed.

RAja Raman
May 08, 2019 04:56pm

Her lawyer should have claimed damages for 9 years of wrongful detention. Setting her free is merely half of the justice, what about claims for the endured sufferings ?

khan
May 08, 2019 05:03pm

Sad that she had to leave this "peace loving" country.

D patel
May 08, 2019 05:03pm

Safety first. Long live Asia Bibi.

ExMohajirinUK
May 08, 2019 05:09pm

@Zak, I will only say when the people who blamed her for this heinous crime are brought to justice as it is clear that she is innocent.

Sammy
May 08, 2019 05:17pm

That is the only solution for most people

Habib kashmiri
May 08, 2019 05:51pm

She has gone to Canada as it gave her refugee status

Nadeem
May 08, 2019 05:52pm

Only if all the fundamentalists could follow - " live and let live" ! Society would be so much better.

Thegreat787
May 08, 2019 06:11pm

@Akash, in India this is not possible at all.

DARA KHAN
May 08, 2019 06:27pm

Good for her.

