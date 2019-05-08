DAWN.COM

Aasia Bibi has left Pakistan: FO source

Naveed SiddiquiMay 08, 2019

Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman condemned to death on blasphemy charges, who was acquitted by the Supreme Court, has left Pakistan. — File photo
Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a blasphemy case last year, has left Pakistan, a well-placed Foreign Office (FO) source told DawnNewsTV on Wednesday.

"Aasia Bibi has left the country. She is a free person and travelled on her independent will," the source said.

The source did not specify what her destination was.

Aasia Bibi was acquitted of blasphemy charges by the Supreme Court on October 31, 2018, after spending nine years in jail on death row. The ruling sparked country-wide protests by religio-political groups.

After she was released from a Multan women's prison on November 7 last year, she was flown to Islamabad via special aircraft, and then taken to an undisclosed location amid tight security.

The authorities remained tight-lipped about her movement and whereabouts for security reasons.

Qari Salam, the complainant in the case, filed a petition seeking review of the judgement in January this year, which the Supreme Court dismissed on merit.

'False testimonies'

The allegations against Aasia Bibi were made in June 2009 when she was labouring in a field and a row broke out with some Muslim women she was working with.

She was asked to fetch water, but the Muslim women objected, saying that as a non-Muslim she was unfit to touch the water bowl. A few days later the women went to a local cleric and put forward the blasphemy allegations.

Speaking on the incident that sparked the allegations, the top judge said: "You are saying that Aasia said this [alleged blasphemous words] while addressing 25 people. Was she addressing a jalsa [rally]?"

"In front of the investigation officer, the women said that no dispute had occurred between them," the chief justice noted. "This case did not have as many honest witnesses as it should have had."

"The investigation officer says that the female witnesses changed their statements. The testimonies of the investigation officer and the witnesses are different.

"The falsa farm's owner did not appear in court to record his testimony. According to the law, if a testimony is not recorded under Section 342 of the CrPC [recording a statement by the accused], then it does not have any value.

"The farm's owner only came forward after the police started the investigation, 20 days after [it started]. His testimony holds no legal value.

"The delay of an hour is enough to create suspicion."

The lawyer maintained that the petitioners did not add Aasia [to the case] due to any ill intention.

The CJP questioned the five-day delay in registering of the FIR regarding the incident, also pointing out that the testimonies differed over the size and the place of the crowd which had gathered following the accusations against Aasia Bibi.

"Qari sahib says a crowd had gathered and then the FIR was registered. The testimonies of the villagers do not mention a crowd gathering. A lot of lies were told about a crowd having gathered.

"Had this been a normal case, we would have registered cases against the witnesses; we have shown a lot of patience."

At this, the lawyer admitted that there was "some difference" in the testimonies. "Difference? These are lies," replied the chief justice.

"Is this the picture of Islam that he [Qari sahib] wants to present? Are these the kind of witnesses [that should be presented in a case]?"

"There is a clear difference between the testimonies of all the witnesses, and yet you block all of Pakistan questioning why you did not get your way," the CJP reprimanded the lawyer.

"You blame us and say what kind of people are we [for acquitting Aasia] ... look at yourself, what kind of accusation have you made.

"We took into account the sensitivity of the case, otherwise we would have put the witnesses in jail for their false testimonies.

"Are we liable to be murdered now that we have executed justice? Is this Islam?

"If a judge says a testimony can't be trusted, that judge's verdict is not acceptable to you — because it is not in your favour?"

Reiterating what Chief Justice Khosa had asked multiple times during the hearing, Justice Isa asked: "Tell us what the flaw in the verdict is."

"We will not hear the case again," remarked the CJP. "We are hearing [the petition] for the satisfaction of those who gave fatwas [on the verdict] without reading it."

Aasia Bibi

Comments (15)

Akash
May 08, 2019 10:56am

At last some good news

Recommend 0
Odd views
May 08, 2019 10:57am

Odd timing of breaking this news.

Recommend 0
Prince Ahmed
May 08, 2019 10:58am

Good hope she find some peace at last.

Recommend 0
Raza
May 08, 2019 10:58am

Glad to hear that. She suffered a lot for things she did not do.

Recommend 0
shahmeer
May 08, 2019 11:00am

Good. Let her live in peace please. She has already suffered a lot just because of those false testimonies.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
May 08, 2019 11:00am

Good news. Better late than never. Hope she spends rest of her life in peace.

Recommend 0
Shah
May 08, 2019 11:01am

I hope the government has a plan for the possible media crusade from Western sources.

Recommend 0
Nainaa
May 08, 2019 11:01am

Best wishes and prayers for Aasia Bibi and her family.

Recommend 0
Sajid
May 08, 2019 11:24am

Great News! I wish her all the best! She went through a lot and now the shadows have fled away!

Recommend 0
Zak
May 08, 2019 11:24am

Good. Now the world can see the naya pakistan. The extremists will not be allowed to disrupt the law

Recommend 0
NKAli
May 08, 2019 11:26am

Finally, justice was delivered to Aasia Bibi in a bogus and trumped up case. One can feel the anxiety and terror in her heart for being on death row for 9 years. We wish her peace, good health and a long life. Ameen. Salams

Recommend 0
thinking
May 08, 2019 11:31am

This is one thing IK government has managed to do successfully and with secrecy. Well Done

Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
May 08, 2019 11:32am

Other must be punished for false accusation. Otherwise disgusting people will misuse this situation!

Recommend 0
AW
May 08, 2019 11:44am

Qari Salam should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and severely punished. Additionally, the blasphemy laws need to be repealed

Recommend 0
Yash Kohli
May 08, 2019 11:45am

A very sad day for human beings.Hope no one else has to leave the country for such trivial reasons.

Recommend 0

