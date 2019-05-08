DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

8 dead in explosion targeting Elite Force vehicle near Lahore's Data Darbar

Imran Gabol | Wasim Riaz | Adnan Sheikh | Rana Bilal | Kinza Malik | ReutersUpdated May 08, 2019

Email

At least eight people — five policemen and three civilians — were killed and 26 others injured in what officials described as a suicide bombing targeting an Elite Force van detailed to the security of the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore on Wednesday.

A police vehicle badly damaged in the blast near Data Darbar in Lahore. — Photo courtesy Punjab Police
A police vehicle badly damaged in the blast near Data Darbar in Lahore. — Photo courtesy Punjab Police

The blast took place at 8:45am in the proximity of the police mobile, which was parked near Gate 2 of Data Darbar. Police officials said they suspect the blast was a suicide attack and that the police mobile was the target. An initial probe has revealed that the bomb contained seven kilograms of explosive material.

King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Gondal said the death toll had risen to nine, while the condition of four of the injured is critical. Some of the wounded have also been admitted to Mayo Hospital, where an emergency has been imposed.

He added that seven bodies were at Mayo Hospital while two were at the morgue in King Edward Medical University.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz confirmed that five Elite Force personnel were martyred in the blast.

He told reporters that the attack "100 per cent targeted police", noting that police are posted near the shrine around the clock to provide security. He said that authorities had maintained a general security alert, but there had been no specific warning about a threat to the shrine.

The IGP said the attacker could have caused more damage because of the direction he had approached from, but he made a beeline for the police car stationed in the area for protection of the shrine.

A police vehicle was badly damaged in blast near Data Darbar in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
A police vehicle was badly damaged in blast near Data Darbar in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

A rescue operation was conducted in the area before it was cordoned off for investigation. The shrine was evacuated, with devotees moved out through exits away from the blast site. Entry to Data Darbar has since been restricted.

A heavy contingent of police, Counter-Terrorism Department and forensic officials are collecting evidence from the site of the attack. The IGP said police will share their findings once they conclude their probe.

All regional police officers and city police officers have been directed to examine security in their respective areas and remain alert during the month of Ramazan. Police have also set up checkpoints on main thoroughfares leading to the shrine and hospitals have been placed on alert, officials told Reuters.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the loss of lives in the attack, expressing grief and condoling with the victims’ families for their loss.

According to the DIG Operations Lahore, 306 police officials in the city have so far lost their lives in the line of duty.

Buzdar orders inquiry

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemned the attack and ordered an inquiry into the incident, summoning reports from the Punjab Inspector General of Police and the additional chief secretary of interior, according to a handout issued by the Punjab government.

The chief minister also called a high-level meeting at the Punjab Safe City Headquarters and cancelled his scheduled visits to Bhakkar, Sargodha and Sheikhupura.

He offered his condolences to the families of the victims and instructed administrations to provide the injured with the best facilities for treatment.

Data Darbar, also known as Data Ganjh Bakhsh, is one of the country's most popular Sufi shrines where Sufi saint Ali Hajveri is buried. Pakistanis in large numbers visit the shrine, where a pair of suicide attacks in 2010 killed and wounded dozens of people.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (43)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
MG
May 08, 2019 09:22am

Oh no...

Recommend 0
AXH
May 08, 2019 09:31am

Our neighbor is active again.

Recommend 0
MG
May 08, 2019 09:31am

RIP...the dead

Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 08, 2019 09:44am

RIP - ramadan should be observed peacefully. Also do not blame on anyone if not known. Honestly in Ramadan is required.

Recommend 0
Nand
May 08, 2019 09:46am

@AXH, Then please tell your investigators to stop their investigations. You have given them the proof.

Recommend 0
Bhaarteey
May 08, 2019 09:49am

@AXH, Sorry for you and those who killed/injured.

Recommend 0
zunaid, India
May 08, 2019 09:51am

@AXH, you sure about that?

Recommend 0
Nitin
May 08, 2019 09:52am

india is behind the crime...........

Recommend 0
Rishi
May 08, 2019 09:53am

Don’t blame india as before conducting thorough investigation

Recommend 0
Haris
May 08, 2019 09:54am

India is behind this attack!

Recommend 0
Py
May 08, 2019 09:55am

@AXH, bhai don't blame neighbours blindly. Internal politics is also at peak . Your pm is after every other leader. Do you think they will just let him function peacefully. They will always try to prove how incapable this government is on every front.

Recommend 0
Haris
May 08, 2019 09:56am

@AXH, Which neighbour are you referring to? Be more precise please. Please mention the name. It is India who is responsible for this attack!

Recommend 0
Chanakya
May 08, 2019 10:00am

@AXH, You mean China?

Recommend 0
citizen
May 08, 2019 10:03am

@AXH, : We got three hostile neighbours..Be specific...

Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 08, 2019 10:03am

no doubt...India funds terrorist acts in Pak...

Recommend 0
Aamir
May 08, 2019 10:05am

ohh, very sorry to see.

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
May 08, 2019 10:13am

@Py, What about the explosions that occurred during the time of previous governments ?

Recommend 0
Observer
May 08, 2019 10:18am

One day India will pay the price of all type of terrorism it has been doing in Pakistan. As you sow so shall you reap.

Recommend 0
Aysha
May 08, 2019 10:18am

@AXH, don’t behave like TV anchors. Let’s wait for investigations. Look for your own failures and shortcomings before pointing fingers at anyone else.

Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
May 08, 2019 10:21am

@AXH, yes indeed

Recommend 0
Aysha
May 08, 2019 10:27am

@Py, So that means every blast during NS and Zardari time was done by PTI? What a stupid argument. Think before speak.

Recommend 0
Sunny Sarvagya
May 08, 2019 10:44am

@AXH, condemnable incident.. pls share the proof with india if u have. We will investigate if there is any truth in that..

Recommend 0
Pervez
May 08, 2019 10:51am

@Haris, proof?

Recommend 0
Huma
May 08, 2019 10:55am

So so sad :(

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 08, 2019 10:58am

Looks like the job of opposition party to discredit the ruling government.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 08, 2019 11:03am

Where are the LEA's? Who is responsible for protecting citizens of our country. Very sad day. RIP

Recommend 0
Zak
May 08, 2019 11:03am

Foreign funded terrorists are raising their heads. Time crush them fully. We know which rogue country is behind it.

Recommend 0
Zak
May 08, 2019 11:04am

@Ahmed, We know who. Their Ambassador Kubushan yadev is with us.

Recommend 0
Zak
May 08, 2019 11:05am

@Nand, investigation goes on to catch them before they sneak back across the border.

Recommend 0
S Faraz
May 08, 2019 11:06am

Modi is to be blamed ?

Recommend 0
Zak
May 08, 2019 11:07am

@zunaid, India, 100%. Only one terrorist sponsoring country in the region, that is india.

Recommend 0
Zak
May 08, 2019 11:07am

@Aysha, Kubushan yadev.

Recommend 0
Zak
May 08, 2019 11:07am

@Observer, well said.

Recommend 0
Zak
May 08, 2019 11:08am

@Aysha, No blast done by any party, only one country, India behind terrorism, mostly via Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
Parvez
May 08, 2019 11:12am

It looks like our intelligence and security establishment are asleep and the Punjab CM is clueless.

Recommend 0
Mrityunjay Tripathi
May 08, 2019 11:17am

So sad...

Recommend 0
Crocodile
May 08, 2019 11:22am

@Haris,
Proof? Nobody cares for opinion. Proof needed.

Recommend 0
manish
May 08, 2019 11:27am

Shameful Act of Terrorist. RIP

Recommend 0
Naz
May 08, 2019 11:27am

Very sad news

Recommend 0
Ibrahim
May 08, 2019 11:32am

@Nitin, Of course it’s India

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 08, 2019 11:33am

@Ahmed, true!

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 08, 2019 11:35am

@Zak, agree

Recommend 0
Singh Sahab
May 08, 2019 11:35am

Please share actionable intelligence and we'll nab the culprits.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Revitalising devolution

Revitalising devolution

The local government system has never been a priority for democratically elected governments in the past.

Opinion

Revitalising devolution

Revitalising devolution

The local government system has never been a priority for democratically elected governments in the past.

Editorial

Updated May 08, 2019

Price hike in Ramazan

To top it off, the market players are saying that the impact of the recent fuel price hike has yet to be factored in.
May 08, 2019

The disappeared

AGAINST the backdrop of the days-long sit-in outside President Arif Alvi’s Karachi residence by many relatives of...
May 08, 2019

It needn’t be moonshine

THERE is nothing surprising about a government minister for science and technology proposing a scientific solution ...
Updated May 07, 2019

Serious about taxes

Shabbar Zaidi is no stranger to the world of taxes and the FBR bureaucracy.
May 07, 2019

‘Spiritual’ university

SPEAKING in Gujjar Khan on Sunday after laying the foundation stone for a new university, the prime minister hinted...
May 07, 2019

Gaza attacks

THE New York Times the other day apologised to its readers for publishing a cartoon that showed Israeli Prime...