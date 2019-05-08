5 dead, 24 injured in explosion near Data Darbar in Lahore

At least five people were killed and 24 others injured in an explosion apparently targeting a police vehicle near Data Darbar in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to initial police reports said the blast took place close to a car near Gate 2 of the Data Darbar shrine, one of the country's most visited shrines. The nature of the blast is yet to be determined, but police suspect it was a suicide attack.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan confirmed that three Elite Force officials were martyred in the blast. A civilian and a security guard also lost their lives in the attack.

SP City Division Syed Ghazanfar Shah said that eight of the people injured in the blast are in critical condition. The wounded have been shifted to the Mayo Hospital.

A rescue operation was conducted in the area before it was cordoned off for investigation. A heavy contingent of police has been deployed there.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the loss of precious lives in the attack, and condoled the loss of the victims’ families.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also condemned the attack and summoned a report from the Punjab Inspector General of Police and the additional chief secretary of interior, according to a handout issued by the Punjab government.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.