Today's Paper | May 08, 2019

5 dead, 24 injured in explosion near Data Darbar in Lahore

Dawn.com | Imran Gabol | Wasim Riaz | Adnan SheikhUpdated May 08, 2019

A police vehicle was badly damaged in blast near Data Darbar in Lahore. — Photo courtesy Punjab Police
At least five people were killed and 24 others injured in an explosion apparently targeting a police vehicle near Data Darbar in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to initial police reports said the blast took place close to a car near Gate 2 of the Data Darbar shrine, one of the country's most visited shrines. The nature of the blast is yet to be determined, but police suspect it was a suicide attack.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan confirmed that three Elite Force officials were martyred in the blast. A civilian and a security guard also lost their lives in the attack.

SP City Division Syed Ghazanfar Shah said that eight of the people injured in the blast are in critical condition. The wounded have been shifted to the Mayo Hospital.

A rescue operation was conducted in the area before it was cordoned off for investigation. A heavy contingent of police has been deployed there.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the loss of precious lives in the attack, and condoled the loss of the victims’ families.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also condemned the attack and summoned a report from the Punjab Inspector General of Police and the additional chief secretary of interior, according to a handout issued by the Punjab government.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

MG
May 08, 2019 09:22am

Oh no...

AXH
May 08, 2019 09:31am

Our neighbor is active again.

MG
May 08, 2019 09:31am

RIP...the dead

Ahmed
May 08, 2019 09:44am

RIP - ramadan should be observed peacefully. Also do not blame on anyone if not known. Honestly in Ramadan is required.

Nand
May 08, 2019 09:46am

@AXH, Then please tell your investigators to stop their investigations. You have given them the proof.

Bhaarteey
May 08, 2019 09:49am

@AXH, Sorry for you and those who killed/injured.

zunaid, India
May 08, 2019 09:51am

@AXH, you sure about that?

Nitin
May 08, 2019 09:52am

india is behind the crime...........

Rishi
May 08, 2019 09:53am

Don’t blame india as before conducting thorough investigation

Haris
May 08, 2019 09:54am

India is behind this attack!

Py
May 08, 2019 09:55am

@AXH, bhai don't blame neighbours blindly. Internal politics is also at peak . Your pm is after every other leader. Do you think they will just let him function peacefully. They will always try to prove how incapable this government is on every front.

