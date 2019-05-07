DAWN.COM

Qatar allocates $480m in aid to Palestinians

AFPMay 07, 2019

Email

“The state of Qatar has allocated $300m in the form of grants and loans to support the health and education sectors' budgets with the Palestinian Authority,” the official Qatar News Agency said. — AFP/File
Qatar said on Tuesday it had allocated $480 million in aid to the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority to support education and health services and provide urgent humanitarian relief.

The authority led by president Mahmud Abbas has been hit by the cutting of two of its leading sources of revenues.

Washington has ended all bilateral US aid in response to the Palestinians' severing of contacts after it recognised the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in 2017. A row with Israel has meanwhile led to a halt to transfers of customs duties it levies on goods destined for Palestinian markets.

Take a look: Israel itself is the biggest threat to its existence

Both Abbas and the leader of Hamas, the rival Palestinian faction which controls the Gaza Strip, welcomed the Qatari announcement.

It said Doha had also allocated another $180m in “urgent relief and humanitarian aid and in support of UN programmes in Palestine”. Aid will also go to the power sector to ensure supplies are not interrupted.

In a statement on official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Abbas thanked the emirate for its financial assistance, which he said would “contribute to alleviating and supporting the burdens of our people.”

Hamas leader Ismail Haniya said the aid was “a continuation of the unwavering Qatari stances that support the Palestinian people”.

In February, Israel decided to deduct around $10m a month from the customs duty it collects on behalf of the Palestinians, corresponding to the amount it said they paid families of prisoners or directly to inmates serving time in Israeli jails.

The Palestinians responded by saying they would refuse any funds where unilateral deductions had been made. Israel sees the payments to those who have carried out attacks against Israelis as encouraging further violence.

The Palestinian Authority describes the payments as a form of welfare, while the Palestinian public regards prisoners jailed by Israel as national heroes.

Gas-rich Qatar is a major aid donor to the Palestinians, both to Abbas's West Bank-based Palestinian Authority and to the rival Gaza administration of Hamas.

In November, the Gulf state, which is a longtime Hamas ally, committed to providing around $15 million a month in aid to Gaza over six months.

Comments (12)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Vikas
May 07, 2019 07:01pm

Nothing to Pakistan? Sorry! Would have thought Pakistan being more needy definitely needed the help in their bowl more. Could have done half and half?

Recommend 0
Syd
May 07, 2019 07:02pm

It's amazing how Qatar has balanced itself out of US and KSA's influence and it has already paid a price through boycott by other Arab and non Arab cheap states who have chosen to follow US and Israeli designs in the middle east.

Recommend 0
ahmed
May 07, 2019 07:10pm

Why are PA and Hamas fighting each other? With that Israel and the USA are happy to maintain status quo. Thank you Qattar for standing by the suffering Palestinians.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 07, 2019 07:26pm

@ahmed, the US is now moving to sanction countries like Qatar who will be deemed anti- Israeli, not pro-humanity.

Recommend 0
Bps
May 07, 2019 07:27pm

Pakistan will send 100 million USD

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 07, 2019 07:28pm

@ahmed, agree

Recommend 0
JagoPakistan
May 07, 2019 07:31pm

Thank you Qatar. I hope the rest of the Muslim ummah also stand by Palestinians.

Recommend 0
Shahrukh Inayat
May 07, 2019 07:57pm

Pakistan should also give 1 billion USD aid to Palestine. What good are brotherly relations in you can't help them in dire need. We are already earning billions through CPEC.

Recommend 0
Damn fund
May 07, 2019 07:57pm

Pakistan should demand its share for raising Palestine cause daily

Recommend 0
Shahrukh Inayat
May 07, 2019 07:57pm

@JagoPakistan, Pakistan should commit 1 billion of CPEC revenue to Palestine.

Recommend 0
Fareed N
May 07, 2019 07:58pm

@Vikas, you could not hold back your malice, dragging Pakistan into a discussion which has no concern with Pakistan.

Recommend 0
shahid
May 07, 2019 07:59pm

Same generosity is expected from Saudis and UAE.

Recommend 0

