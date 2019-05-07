DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 07, 2019

Fawad Chaudhry forms committee to 'resolve moonsighting controversy'

Dawn.comUpdated May 07, 2019

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. — APP/File
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. — APP/File

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced the constitution of a scientific committee to "resolve [the] [moonsighting controversy]1" that rears its head in the country every year prior to religious festivals.

The five-member 'Ministry of Science and Tech Committee' will replace the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee for the sighting of the moon, Chaudhry had earlier told Dawn.

According to an office memorandum shared by the minister on Twitter, the panel will be responsible for finalising the calendar to indicate the exact dates of Ramazan, Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha and Muharram for the next five years "with 100% accuracy".

The convener of the committee is Dr Muhammad Tariq Masood, the joint scientific adviser (IL) at the Ministry of Science and Technology. Its other members include: Waqar Ahmed, lecturer Department of Meteorology at Comsats University Islamabad (CUI); Nadeem Faisal, deputy director, Met Department; Abu Nasan, deputy director, Met Department; and Ghulam Murtaza, DCM, Suparco, Islamabad.

Talking to Dawn earlier, Chaudhry had said he had a great respect for Mufti Muneebur Rehman but did not agree with the way the moon was sighted by the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

He said the way of sighting the moon by Islamic schools of thought of Imam Hambal and Imam Shaafai was different. “Imam Hambal supports physical sighting of moon while Imam Shaafai recommends scientific ways for it,” he added.

Chaudhry questioned why the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee used telescopes and sought assistance of the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) if it followed Imam Hambal’s way of physical sighting of the moon. He made it clear that the government would not force people to follow the calendar issued by the scientific committee.

The National Assembly was informed recently that an amount of Rs3.06 million was spent on the sighting of the moon for Muharram, Ramazan, Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha last year.

Ilyas
May 07, 2019 05:58pm

You are 100% right.

OCP
May 07, 2019 06:01pm

long awaited

Uzair
May 07, 2019 06:10pm

Correct decision.

M. Saeed Awan
May 07, 2019 06:10pm

Throughout your political career this is single one best decision by you.

Just_someone
May 07, 2019 06:14pm

Well done, let's move this country's thinking forward, not backward

Mumtaz
May 07, 2019 06:24pm

It is exactly true to the core depth of Islam if a scientific lunar calendar is developed.

Maqbool Siddiqui
May 07, 2019 06:25pm

Very good suggestion! However, I am not sure if the committee will consider it positively and blame Fawad for interfering in religious affairs.

Alla Bux
May 07, 2019 06:28pm

He could use the biggest telescope in the world the 'habal'.. It was launched by our very own SUPARCO who know a thing or two about moons (not of Fawad's).

Farrukh Safdar
May 07, 2019 06:30pm

"who will bell the cat?" Great step fawad chaudry. But too late and at wrong time, 2Ramadan and 2Eid this year again are inevitable. You should have banned this atleast six month before or at least given a warning to all . Lashing at eleventh hour won't help. Better luck next year!!

Jawwad
May 07, 2019 06:30pm

well done, good decision for national unity

Citizen
May 07, 2019 06:32pm

Moon sighting may be tagged with Saudi Arabia. The controversy would be over.

M
May 07, 2019 06:35pm

The first positive thing from Mr Chaudhry at last..

Ishtiaque
May 07, 2019 06:36pm

Its wrong decision as science can predict only new moon with 100 % accuracy not the visibility of hilal, we can take help of science for the negation of hilal visibility on the basis of age of new moon and angle but can not predict with 100 % accuracy the visibility of hilal. Fawad Chaudhry has to study science properly before making such a decision it will divide the nation instead of uniting the nation. I live in the US and monitoring the decision of the Hilal Committee (Pakistan) and they are making the decision which makes sense whereas other countries announce the moon (hilal) when the age of the moon is just a few hours and impossible to see the moon.

M
May 07, 2019 06:36pm

The first positive thing from Mr Chaudhry at last

RS
May 07, 2019 06:36pm

Please leave the moon sighting committee alone and let them do their job. This is an already long settled issue.

M
May 07, 2019 06:36pm

Positive step..

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 07, 2019 06:36pm

Whatever he does, he can't resolve the moon sighting issues in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Patriot
May 07, 2019 06:44pm

Excellent step. It was tantamount to corruption to pay a bunch of old guys such a large amount of money without much satisfactory results. No wonder Mufti sahib is opposing the scientific approach. Way to go Fawad sahib!!!

