PML-N supporters gather at Jati Umra to accompany Nawaz to Kot Lakhpat Jail

Scores of PML-N supporters have gathered outside Jati Umra to form the procession that will accompany ousted premier Nawaz Sharif on his way back to Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail, following the expiry of his six-week bail.

Earlier, party sources told DawnNewsTV that Nawaz would leave for jail after breaking his fast at his residence in Lahore.

The former premier will be accompanied by his daughter Maryam and nephew Hamza Shahbaz, the Punjab Assembly opposition leader, who will drive Nawaz's car.

A party leader had told Dawn that the procession will serve as a response to critics of the party who believe that the PML-N has lost the ability to mobilise support on the streets. The official also said the party cadre were directed to mobilise the masses and make arrangements for Iftar for those who are likely to join the procession.

PML-N Punjab information secretary Asma Zahid Bukhari dismissed the impression that the procession was a 'power show' and said that people would show up out of affection for their leader, while MPA Saiful Mulook claimed that no call had been given to workers for the event planned today.

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that people would come out to say goodbye to Nawaz as per the scheduled programme. She said that the Punjab government would be responsible if the rallies, to express solidarity with Nawaz, are disrupted, and warned the federal and Punjab governments against taking any foolish step.

A day earlier on Monday, the former premier's daughter Maryam shared a new profile picture on Twitter on her father's return to Kot Lakhpat.

Sharif seeks time, but appeals rejected

On April 30, Nawaz had filed an application in the apex court seeking an extension in his six-week bail. The application had called for an extension in bail until the verdict on his review petition concerning a March 26 order, through which Nawaz sought permission to leave the country.

"Given the complicated and life-threatening nature of ischemic heart disease, carotid artery disease, lymphadenopathy and renal artery stenosis, from which the petitioner [Nawaz Sharif] is admittedly suffering […] it is in the interest of justice that condition imposed for the petitioner’s release on bail merits review," the petition filed by Nawaz through his counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed had argued.

The condition in question was that Nawaz surrender himself to the authorities before he applies for bail again.

On May 3, the Supreme Court had rejected Nawaz's plea seeking an extension in his bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. The court also rejected a related plea seeking permission for Nawaz's treatment in the United Kingdom.

Additional reporting by Adnan Shaikh.