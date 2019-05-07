PML-N supporters gather at Jati Umra to accompany Nawaz to Kot Lakhpat Jail
Scores of PML-N supporters have gathered outside Jati Umra to form the procession that will accompany ousted premier Nawaz Sharif on his way back to Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail, following the expiry of his six-week bail.
Earlier, party sources told DawnNewsTV that Nawaz would leave for jail after breaking his fast at his residence in Lahore.
The former premier will be accompanied by his daughter Maryam and nephew Hamza Shahbaz, the Punjab Assembly opposition leader, who will drive Nawaz's car.
A party leader had told Dawn that the procession will serve as a response to critics of the party who believe that the PML-N has lost the ability to mobilise support on the streets. The official also said the party cadre were directed to mobilise the masses and make arrangements for Iftar for those who are likely to join the procession.
PML-N Punjab information secretary Asma Zahid Bukhari dismissed the impression that the procession was a 'power show' and said that people would show up out of affection for their leader, while MPA Saiful Mulook claimed that no call had been given to workers for the event planned today.
PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that people would come out to say goodbye to Nawaz as per the scheduled programme. She said that the Punjab government would be responsible if the rallies, to express solidarity with Nawaz, are disrupted, and warned the federal and Punjab governments against taking any foolish step.
Take a look: Is PML-N ready for a showdown?
A day earlier on Monday, the former premier's daughter Maryam shared a new profile picture on Twitter on her father's return to Kot Lakhpat.
Sharif seeks time, but appeals rejected
On April 30, Nawaz had filed an application in the apex court seeking an extension in his six-week bail. The application had called for an extension in bail until the verdict on his review petition concerning a March 26 order, through which Nawaz sought permission to leave the country.
"Given the complicated and life-threatening nature of ischemic heart disease, carotid artery disease, lymphadenopathy and renal artery stenosis, from which the petitioner [Nawaz Sharif] is admittedly suffering […] it is in the interest of justice that condition imposed for the petitioner’s release on bail merits review," the petition filed by Nawaz through his counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed had argued.
The condition in question was that Nawaz surrender himself to the authorities before he applies for bail again.
On May 3, the Supreme Court had rejected Nawaz's plea seeking an extension in his bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. The court also rejected a related plea seeking permission for Nawaz's treatment in the United Kingdom.
Additional reporting by Adnan Shaikh.
Comments (24)
Wasted 6 weeks of bail in political meetings with a person who doesn't even have his own seat in NA..should have utilized that time in at least initiating the treatment which could've prompted SC to extend the bail...
He was supposed to be back in jail before 5 today. whats going on ??
Do these politicians have any shame? What is PML N celebrating? Their supreme leader is going to jail after his bail was rejected by the highest court in the country. Is this a time to take out a procession?
For the first time I see the right decision to send back a convicted man to jail instead of going on vacation to London.
Amazing do they have no shame, he is not returning voluntarily, nor is he going on Haj. He is convicted person who has been ordered to return.
As you sow, so shall you reap.
@Patriot, totally agree
@moeazze, agree, but wait, there is a twist for the looters, the court left the door open with the medical mumbo jumbo. The soap opera continues. Judges, please shut the door once and for all. Let him spend his sentence in jail. Add 5-10 years to his sentence if he doesn't return the money.
They will come out to say, "goodbye" to their leader going to jail then they will go back to eat Biryani of course served by a rich sheikh of Lahore.
@Patriot, a way to exert pressure, until his next bail application. The judges are pushovers.
I appeal to the CJP to demand Nawaz and his daughter to pay penalty amount of Nawaz without any further delay lest it is forgotten.
Nawaz is not sick. This is all drama and he will fail to mobilise the public after he looted the country. Now he must stay in jail.
This guy still thinks he is a leader but
Welcome home.
shameless politicians... normally people are paid to be part of this procession ... generally poor people...
His bail was granted for his medical treatment but he had enjoyed in his political activities and finally intended to leave for London and avaid remaining sentence tenure.(Texas)
@moeazze, yes just sending in is not enough. They are then they come out. Justice is done only if they stay there and pay fine penalty imposed.
Try fasting for a change. Maybe be the person you are supposed to be.
Ah.....the million dollar question though is...will he return or be on the run?
Wait for next drama by MNS
Great leaders always got suppressed by such false cases, nothing new, but time will prevail the truth one day.
@Saif Zulfiqar, as a generalism, he is dying, as are we all. No UK or any other doctor can extend his life. Let him serve time in jail.
@fairplay, Nice show of how cruel Imran Khan made all of us by his and ARY propaganda, because northing low we can go beyond this point where we start making joke of someone illness, despite the fact that when Imran Khan by him self got accident during his campaign, that very same Nawaz goes to meet him in hospital, that show the real character of the person.
@fairplay, Have mercy, let us play fair!