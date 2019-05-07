DAWN.COM

Nawaz back in Kot Lakhpat Jail after hours-long power show

Dawn.com | Adnan Sheikh | Wasim RiazUpdated May 07, 2019

The convoy carrying Nawaz Sharif on the way to jail is surrounded by supporters. — Photo by Adnan Sheikh
The former prime minister, who is heading back to the penitentiary, left his residence in Lahore after breaking his fast. — DawnNewsTV
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif — whose six-week bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case expired on Tuesday — reached Kot Lakhpat Jail a little after midnight on Wednesday after travelling to the prison as part of a convoy comprising hundreds of PML-N supporters and party leaders.

Nawaz had left his Jati Umra residence in Lahore for the jail with a procession of PML-N workers led by Maryam Nawaz around 8:30pm.

Although the PML-N supremo was meant to reach the prison before midnight, his motorcade progressed slowly due to the traffic jam caused by the supporters. He eventually reached the jail around 12:15am. A heavy contingent of police was deployed on the road adjoining the jail.

"Took us four hours to reach Kotlakhpat from Raiwind which is hardly 30 mins drive [...] Now at the entrance. Thank you Lahore," tweeted Maryam.

In a video message shared by his daughter on Twitter, Nawaz thanked his "beloved workers" and residents of Lahore for accompanying him on the journey to jail. "Their passion and prayers will bear fruit and this night of tyranny will come to an end," he said.

The PML-N leader said he would be free from the "dark lock-up" of the jail with his supporters' prayers, adding: "I know that they (supporters) know what sin I am being punished for."

Nawaz's entourage

The former prime minister left his residence in Lahore on Tuesday evening after breaking his fast. In what was a departure from family tradition, Nawaz let Maryam take the front seat and himself rode in the back, although the two swapped places later.

Nawaz entered his car amid chants in his favour by PML-N workers, who were also holding placards and posters featuring his pictures.

Several prominent party leaders were part of Nawaz's entourage, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former defence minister Khawaja Asif and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz, who drove the car carrying Nawaz.

Kot Lakhpat Jail's superintendent had earlier said that "since Nawaz did not report back to jail in time, the lockup has been closed for the night and jail authorities will now not receive him".

"A letter has been handed over to Jati Umra's security staff," the official had said, adding that "now we await the home department's special orders, on the basis of which a decision will be taken".

Sources later told DawnNewsTV that the Punjab home department had directed the prison to accept Nawaz despite him being late.

Power show

A party leader had told Dawn that the procession will serve as a response to critics of the party who believe that the PML-N has lost the ability to mobilise support on the streets. The official also said the party cadre were directed to mobilise the masses and make arrangements for Iftar for those who are likely to join the procession.

PML-N Punjab information secretary Asma Zahid Bukhari had dismissed the impression that the procession was a 'power show' and said that people would show up out of affection for their leader, while MPA Saiful Mulook claimed that no call had been given to workers for the event planned today.

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that people would come out to say goodbye to Nawaz as per the scheduled programme. She said that the Punjab government would be responsible if the rallies, to express solidarity with Nawaz, are disrupted, and warned the federal and Punjab governments against taking any foolish step.

Take a look: Is PML-N ready for a showdown?

A day earlier on Monday, the former premier's daughter Maryam had shared a new profile picture on Twitter on her father's return to Kot Lakhpat.

Appeals for bail extension, request to travel rejected

On April 30, Nawaz had filed an application in the apex court seeking an extension in his six-week bail. The application had called for an extension in bail until the verdict on his review petition concerning a March 26 order, through which Nawaz sought permission to leave the country.

"Given the complicated and life-threatening nature of ischemic heart disease, carotid artery disease, lymphadenopathy and renal artery stenosis, from which the petitioner [Nawaz Sharif] is admittedly suffering […] it is in the interest of justice that condition imposed for the petitioner’s release on bail merits review," the petition filed by Nawaz through his counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed had argued.

The condition in question was that Nawaz surrender himself to the authorities before he applies for bail again.

On May 3, the Supreme Court had rejected Nawaz's plea seeking an extension in his bail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. The court also rejected a related plea seeking permission for Nawaz's treatment in the United Kingdom.

Panamagate
Pakistan

Comments (27)

Zia
May 07, 2019 04:46pm

Wasted 6 weeks of bail in political meetings with a person who doesn't even have his own seat in NA..should have utilized that time in at least initiating the treatment which could've prompted SC to extend the bail...

Recommend 0
Greg Thorn
May 07, 2019 04:53pm

He was supposed to be back in jail before 5 today. whats going on ??

Recommend 0
Patriot
May 07, 2019 05:07pm

Do these politicians have any shame? What is PML N celebrating? Their supreme leader is going to jail after his bail was rejected by the highest court in the country. Is this a time to take out a procession?

Recommend 0
moeazze
May 07, 2019 05:27pm

For the first time I see the right decision to send back a convicted man to jail instead of going on vacation to London.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
May 07, 2019 05:34pm

Amazing do they have no shame, he is not returning voluntarily, nor is he going on Haj. He is convicted person who has been ordered to return.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 07, 2019 05:35pm

As you sow, so shall you reap.

Recommend 0
Uk
May 07, 2019 05:37pm

@Patriot, totally agree

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 07, 2019 05:37pm

@moeazze, agree, but wait, there is a twist for the looters, the court left the door open with the medical mumbo jumbo. The soap opera continues. Judges, please shut the door once and for all. Let him spend his sentence in jail. Add 5-10 years to his sentence if he doesn't return the money.

Recommend 0
Ghani K
May 07, 2019 05:43pm

They will come out to say, "goodbye" to their leader going to jail then they will go back to eat Biryani of course served by a rich sheikh of Lahore.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 07, 2019 05:43pm

@Patriot, a way to exert pressure, until his next bail application. The judges are pushovers.

Recommend 0
ABDUL RAHMAN KHAN
May 07, 2019 06:05pm

I appeal to the CJP to demand Nawaz and his daughter to pay penalty amount of Nawaz without any further delay lest it is forgotten.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 07, 2019 06:14pm

Nawaz is not sick. This is all drama and he will fail to mobilise the public after he looted the country. Now he must stay in jail.

Recommend 0
Prince Ahmed
May 07, 2019 06:15pm

This guy still thinks he is a leader but

Recommend 0
Justice
May 07, 2019 06:18pm

Welcome home.

Recommend 0
Jawwad
May 07, 2019 06:33pm

shameless politicians... normally people are paid to be part of this procession ... generally poor people...

Recommend 0
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
May 07, 2019 06:36pm

His bail was granted for his medical treatment but he had enjoyed in his political activities and finally intended to leave for London and avaid remaining sentence tenure.(Texas)

Recommend 0
Kashif Sekha
May 07, 2019 06:47pm

@moeazze, yes just sending in is not enough. They are then they come out. Justice is done only if they stay there and pay fine penalty imposed.

Recommend 0
Ghalib
May 07, 2019 07:04pm

Try fasting for a change. Maybe be the person you are supposed to be.

Recommend 0
Laila
May 07, 2019 07:05pm

Ah.....the million dollar question though is...will he return or be on the run?

Recommend 0
shamshad
May 07, 2019 07:32pm

Wait for next drama by MNS

Recommend 0
Zafar
May 07, 2019 07:35pm

Great leaders always got suppressed by such false cases, nothing new, but time will prevail the truth one day.

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 07, 2019 07:39pm

@Saif Zulfiqar, as a generalism, he is dying, as are we all. No UK or any other doctor can extend his life. Let him serve time in jail.

Recommend 0
Waqar (UK)
May 07, 2019 07:49pm

If he was truly sick with life threatening ailments, why did he abstain from taking his medicines and keep a fast?

Recommend 0
Bhawani Shankar
May 07, 2019 07:50pm

Unlike mushraff Nawaz came back to Pakistan to face law.he should get fair trial.he should be allowed to go for treatment.political rivalry should not take others life.

Recommend 0
Zafar
May 07, 2019 07:56pm

@fairplay, Nice show of how cruel Imran Khan made all of us by his and ARY propaganda, because northing low we can go beyond this point where we start making joke of someone illness, despite the fact that when Imran Khan by him self got accident during his campaign, that very same Nawaz goes to meet him in hospital, that show the real character of the person.

Recommend 0
Mujhe Kyun Nikala - Canada
May 07, 2019 08:01pm

@fairplay, Have mercy, let us play fair!

Recommend 0
Naxalite
May 07, 2019 09:17pm

No Remorse

Recommend 0

