In pictures: From Karachi to Haiti, Muslims around the world welcome Ramazan

The month is one of the holiest for nearly 1.8 billion Muslims across the globe.

Ramazan — the fasting month in the Islamic calendar — has descended as Muslims across the world started abstaining from food and drink from dawn until dusk.

The month is one of the holiest for nearly 1.8 billion Muslims across the globe.

Despite the hardship, it is the most anticipated part of the year for many Muslims — a time of family togetherness and religious devotion, a break from routine.

In mosques across the Muslim world, volunteers will serve free evening meals for the community. Those who can afford it prepare elaborate dinners for 'Iftar', or the meal that breaks the fast.

Here is a glimpse of how Muslims around the world are welcoming the holy month.

The crescent moon is seen above the monument of balance scale at the Sindh High Court, as Muslims attend "tarawih" to mark the fasting month of Ramazan in Karachi. — Reuters

A man takes a sip from a bowl of syrup as he breaks his fast in Peshawar.— Reuters

People eat as they break their fast in Peshawar. —Reuters

Indonesian Muslims buy food for iftar at a traditional food market during the first day of Ramazan in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. — Reuters

A police officer stands guard as men attend "tarawih" along a road in Karachi. — Reuters

Iraqi Muslims eat after breaking their fast in a mosque during the holy Ramazan in Baghdad. — Reuters

Muslim students from Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah boarding school read the Holy Quran during the first day of Ramazan at a mosque in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. — Reuters

Iraqi Muslims are seen at Abu Hanifa mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramazan in Baghdad, Iraq. — Reuters

A man prepares cookies at a small traditional factory, on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. — Reuters

A Palestinian man sells olives and pickles on the first day of Ramazan, in the southern Gaza Strip. — Reuters

Sudanese protesters mix Iftar as they prepare to break their fast in front of the Defence Ministry compound in Khartoum, Sudan. — Reuters

Iraqi workers prepare traditional sweets for sale during the holy fasting month at a shop in Baghdad, Iraq. — Reuters

A man prays before breaking his fast during the fasting month of Ramazan in Peshawar. — Reuters

Backdropped by the iconic Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, people break their fast in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul. — AP

Muslim students from Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah boarding school sit in circles as they read the Holy Quran in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. — Reuters

Muslim men stand in queue for food at iftar at the Masjid At-Tawheed mosque in Port-au-Prince in Haiti. — AFP

Pakistanis attend "tarawih" to mark the fasting month of Ramazan. — Reuters

People offer their prayers before breaking their fast in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul. — AP

Header image: Pakistani Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih". — Reuters