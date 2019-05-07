In pictures: From Karachi to Haiti, Muslims around the world welcome Ramazan

The month is one of the holiest for nearly 1.8 billion Muslims across the globe.
Ramazan — the fasting month in the Islamic calendar — has descended as Muslims across the world started abstaining from food and drink from dawn until dusk.
Despite the hardship, it is the most anticipated part of the year for many Muslims — a time of family togetherness and religious devotion, a break from routine.
In mosques across the Muslim world, volunteers will serve free evening meals for the community. Those who can afford it prepare elaborate dinners for 'Iftar', or the meal that breaks the fast.
Here is a glimpse of how Muslims around the world are welcoming the holy month.
Header image: Pakistani Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih". — Reuters
