3 Chinese nationals among 7 arrested in Islamabad on human trafficking charges

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested seven individuals for their alleged involvement in orchestrating fake marriages between Chinese men and Pakistani women and later coercing the latter into prostitution or exploiting them for the organ trade.

The arrests came a week after Human Rights Watch said Pakistan should be alarmed by recent reports of trafficking of women and girls to China. It said the allegations were disturbingly similar to the pattern of trafficking of "brides" to China from at least five other Asian countries.

Out of the seven people taken into custody, three — including the gang's alleged leader, Song Chuaoyang — are Chinese nationals.

One of the main accused in the case, Sajid, was identified by the FIA as the facilitator of the gang, while Rafique Hussain was described as the group's translator and manager.

The raid — which was conducted under the supervision of FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Rawalpindi's Deputy Director Kamran Ali — took place after two women, Tayyaba Gul and Beenish Rasheed, appeared before the director general of FIA to tip the agency off regarding the gang's activities.

The other four people picked up by the FIA were Guyong Da, Saima Mustafa, Fusing Bu and Saba Jahangir. According to the FIA, the Chinese men pretended to be Muslim and carried fake religious conversion certificates.

The agency believes that the women who married these men were later forced into prostitution and exploited for the illegal organ trade.

Jameel Ahmad, a top FIA official, told Reuters said that the agency had busted the gang after it received information about the increasing smuggling of Pakistani woman to China where they are thrown into prostitution. He said several gangs were believed to be operating, mainly targeting members of the Christian community.

According to the agency, more arrests will take place in connection with the case and further investigations are underway. The arrested individuals have been nominated in FIA enquiry number 352/19.

This is not the first such case to come to light. On Monday, the FIA's Lahore wing had arrested eight Chinese nationals from Lahore on suspicions of being involved in human trafficking, and last week, the FIA arrested four people, including two Chinese nationals, in Faisalabad on charges of trafficking girls to China by contracting marriages.

The FIA has said that the Chinese men arrested in Lahore had formed connections with Pakistani individuals who aided them in marrying Pakistani women, who were later forced into prostitution.

Earlier this year, a Chinese national was apprehended at the Islamabad International Airport for allegedly trafficking a Pakistani woman who claims to have been 'sold' by her parents.

The Embassy of People’s Republic of China in Islamabad issued a statement last month, condemning reports of the existence of bureaus orchestrating illegal marriages. "China is working together with the Pakistani government and law enforcement agencies to track these illegal marriage centres," the statement said.

The embassy denied reports that the women were being trafficked for the sale of their organs as "misleading and groundless".