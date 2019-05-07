Nashwa case: Darul Sehat Hospital owner, vice-chairperson flee after court rejects bail
The owner and chairperson of Darul Sehat Hospital, Amir Chishti, and vice-chairperson Syed Ali Farhan escaped from court on Tuesday after their bail applications in the Nashwa death case were dismissed by an additional district and sessions court in Karachi.
Judicial staff and other witnesses said Chishti and Farhan left the courtroom soon after the judge announced the verdict, dismissing their applications seeking pre-arrest bail. Both of them had approached the court to seek bail in an attempt to avoid their arrest in the case.
"They easily escaped [from the premises of the City Courts] since the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case Sub-Inspector Mohammad Saleem Khan, who was also present in the court, did not make any attempt to take them into custody," alleged Advocate Muneer Ahmed Gilal, the counsel for the deceased child's father.
Nine-month-old Nashwa was allegedly given improper treatment at the Darul Sehat Hospital on April 7 that paralysed her and led to her death.
A case has been registered against the hospital owner Chishti and vice-chairperson Farhan as well as six absconding and four detained administration and medical staffers under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 322 (manslaughter) 337 (Shajjah: causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the child’s father Qaiser Ali.
On Monday, the trial court had issued arrest warrants for six absconding suspects, including the hospital’s director Irfan Aslam, executive director Dr Shehzad Alam, nursing head Dr Rizwan Azmi, chief medical officer Dr Syed Sharjeel Hassan, night duty doctor/RMO Dr Attiya Ahmed and Syed Shabbar Rizvi, and directed the investigating officer to produce them before the court on May 11.
Two of them, Dr Hassan and Dr Ahmed, had also escaped from the court of an additional district and sessions’ judge after their interim pre-arrest bail was recalled on May 3.
Police nominates 13 suspects
Last week, the IO filed an interim charge sheet against 13 administration and medical staffers of the hospital, including its chairman and vice-chairman.
The IO, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Saleem Khan, mentioned that the private health facility was inspected and the evidence was collected, including the CCTV footage, showing staffer Sobia Irshad preparing the injection and later nursing assistant Agha Moiz injecting the same to the girl.
It said that during initial interrogation Ahmer Shehzad, Atif Javed and Sobia confessed to their offence, adding that the toddler died during treatment at the Liaquat National Hospital, therefore, Section 302 of the PPC had been added to the FIR after recording further statement of the complainant.
The IO had listed 25 persons as witnesses.
Comments (15)
This is another example where powerful people in the country have no regard for the law...
Law of land has to be respected by ALL including NS and his cronies and people have to submit to it otherwise it’s a total farce...
All these absconders should be immediately found out and arrested and severely punished.
IO failed to arrest them? And they escaped. It is moments like these which makes our society and public miserable to be in. All responsible parties are to be given appropriate punishment.
Criminals escaping from courts in presence of police has become a norm in Pakistan and yet no action is taken against police officers.
As tragic as this incident is it also bothers me how an entire facility with dozens of employees can be shut down just like that. Inquiries should be carried out without closing businesses and rendering people jobless
It’s a knee jerk reaction from the state. Only the careless staff is required to be arrested and brought to justice without putting the whole facility at stake. Laws needs to be implemented and the relevant institutions needs to be upgraded in order to inspect all the medical facilities and the staff working there so that the incident do not happen again.
Wow amazing first doctors flee now owners... Bhutto at its Best
Police must arrest within 24 hours Amir Chishti Chairman and Syed Ali Farhan Vice Chairperson of Darul Sehat Hospital, Karachi have escaped from the court after their bail applications in the Nashwa death case have been turned down by the judge.
Culprits should be served with Justice by all means.
The life of Nashwa was as important as life of any other citizen of Pakistan. There should be no compromise at all.
shut and open twice in a week no action against hospital's owner CORRUPTION from CM to Peon..
How could the entire staff of the hospital be involved in a single case of negligence? If such are the rules, non of the hospitals would dare to admit any serious case.
Karachi residents knows all about Dr Hassan and Dr Ahmed history with MQM along with Darul Sehat Hospital, but now they are on good books of state so all their crimes got perish even give them safe exit to run, can a common men run with charges of murder ?, dual stranded every where.
Such a beautiful child we lost and yet such incapacitated law enforcing officials we have
Is this a joke, accused fleeing from court like this.
This police is part of the problem. Get rid of this department please and start a new one with honesty folks.
That doesn't seems natural, how can someone run away from court, is Karachi going back to tis dark days or this law lawlessness is another gift from PTI and MQM love story.