DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt terms Maryam’s appointment as PML-N vice president illegal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 07, 2019

Email

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) illegal and said it portrayed the dictatorial mindset of that party. — DawnNewsTV/File
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) illegal and said it portrayed the dictatorial mindset of that party. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) illegal and said it portrayed the dictatorial mindset of that party.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, she said: “Since the PML-N has matured under the influence of dictators, it still has the habit of ignoring the directives of the election commission that no convict person can be an office-bearer of a political party.”

She said the announcement of positions by the PML-N leadership was like distribution of family assets among relatives, while it should have been decided by party workers.

Firdous says opposition party has ignored ECP’s directive that a convict can’t be given any office

Talking about a sudden increase in the prices of essential commodities with the advent of Ramazan, Dr Awan said it was unfortunate that businessmen were exploiting consumers.

She said keeping in mind the problems of the masses Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet to approve a Rs2 billion Ramazan package.

The adviser said the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) had reduced the prices of 19 commodities, including pulses, rice, cooking oil and sugar, under the Ramazan package.

She said that the USC would provide a subsidy of Rs4 per kg on wheat flour, Rs5 on sugar, Rs15 on ghee, Rs10 on cooking oil, Rs20 on gram pulse, Rs15 on moong pulse, Rs10 on mash pulse, Rs25 on white gram, Rs20 on gram flour, Rs30 on dates, Rs15 on basmati rice, Rs15 on sela rice and Rs15 on broken rice, Rs15 on squashes and syrups (1,500 ml), Rs10 on squashes and syrups (800 ml), Rs50 on black tea, Rs15 on milk and 10 per cent relief on spices.

Dr Awan said the USC had been directed to ensure availability of all daily use items at its stores.

She said that the previous government had announced a Rs1.6bn Ramazan package last year, but utilised only Rs760 million, while the remaining amount lapsed due to lack of USC’s capacity.

USC Managing Director Umar Lodhi said panic-buying was leading to early clearing of shelves at several outlets of the corporation.

“All items are being supplied to 4,300 stores across the country, but buying in the first 10 days of in Ramazan is far higher than in normal days,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Umar Bin Ayaz
May 07, 2019 08:07am

Lets be real, deal is just underway and will be finalized anytime soon.

Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
May 07, 2019 08:20am

If after conviction, Mr Tareen can attend the Cabinet meeting and draft the agriculture policy for Pakistan, they why Mariam Nawaz cannot be the Vice Chair of PML-N. PTI has always one especial set of rules for them. The PTI does not have the moral strength to talk about it. Over a period of seven years, they are yet to furnish the account details of foreign donations to ECP. When the PTI is hiding the truth regarding illegal money, they are professing others on morality.

Recommend 0
Deepak
May 07, 2019 08:27am

In India as well as Pakistan, the current trend is for the government is to weaken opposition by fixing opposition leaders!. It's a gross misuse is government machinery for personal vendetta politics. It also shows the nervernous of the people in government to face opposition in people's court!.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
May 07, 2019 08:27am

Maryam as vice president or not, PML-N 's time is over.

Recommend 0
Prateik
May 07, 2019 08:30am

Her appointment does not violate any law in the nation.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 07, 2019

Serious about taxes

Shabbar Zaidi is no stranger to the world of taxes and the FBR bureaucracy.
May 07, 2019

‘Spiritual’ university

SPEAKING in Gujjar Khan on Sunday after laying the foundation stone for a new university, the prime minister hinted...
May 07, 2019

Gaza attacks

THE New York Times the other day apologised to its readers for publishing a cartoon that showed Israeli Prime...
May 06, 2019

Climate of impunity

SEVENTY-TWO dead, including 48 deliberately singled out and murdered and 24 killed in the line of duty — these are...
May 06, 2019

Transgender rights

THE front page of Saturday’s edition of this paper carried a photograph of members of Peshawar’s transgender...
May 06, 2019

NAB chief’s tirade

NAB CHAIRMAN retired Justice Javed Iqbal recently launched into a long-winded defence of his institution after ...