DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two given 21-year jail for ‘racist’ murder of Pakistani in Greece

AFPUpdated May 07, 2019

Email

In this file photo, Shehzad Luqman's mother reacts as she leaves an Athens court where two suspected members of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn accused of her son's murder were being judged on December 18, 2013. — AFP
In this file photo, Shehzad Luqman's mother reacts as she leaves an Athens court where two suspected members of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn accused of her son's murder were being judged on December 18, 2013. — AFP

ATHENS: Two Greek men were on Monday sentenced to over 21 years in prison for the racially-aggravated murder of a Pakistani migrant worker, a verdict that could impact the landmark trial of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, a court source said.

Shehzad Luqman was 27 when he was fatally stabbed by 29-year-old Christos Stergiopoulos and 25-year-old Dionysis Liakopoulos in 2013 whilst cycling to work in the Athens district of Petralona.

The pair’s sentences were reduced on appeal on Monday, after a court of first instance had earlier handed down lifetime prison terms.

Mr Luqman’s murder is among crimes investigated in connection with the ongoing Golden Dawn trial, which began in 2015.

Police found a cache of weapons and Golden Dawn flyers whilst searching the defendants’ homes. Mr Luqman’s killers denied links with Golden Dawn and blamed the killing on an altercation.

But prosecutors are seeking to prove that such violent acts against foreigners and political opponents were encouraged, if not actively ordered, by senior Golden Dawn officials.

A verdict on the Golden Dawn trial is expected by early next year.

Formerly on the fringe of Greek politics, Golden Dawn went from 19,000 votes a few years ago to over 426,000 in 2012 when it entered parliament for the first time after pledging to “scour the country” clean of illegal immigrants.

It confirmed these numbers in 2015, picking up nearly 380,000 votes.

Today it is the fourth largest party in the Greek parliament, with polls predicting it will secure nearly eight per cent of the vote when the country goes to the polls later this year.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 07, 2019

Serious about taxes

Shabbar Zaidi is no stranger to the world of taxes and the FBR bureaucracy.
May 07, 2019

‘Spiritual’ university

SPEAKING in Gujjar Khan on Sunday after laying the foundation stone for a new university, the prime minister hinted...
May 07, 2019

Gaza attacks

THE New York Times the other day apologised to its readers for publishing a cartoon that showed Israeli Prime...
May 06, 2019

Climate of impunity

SEVENTY-TWO dead, including 48 deliberately singled out and murdered and 24 killed in the line of duty — these are...
May 06, 2019

Transgender rights

THE front page of Saturday’s edition of this paper carried a photograph of members of Peshawar’s transgender...
May 06, 2019

NAB chief’s tirade

NAB CHAIRMAN retired Justice Javed Iqbal recently launched into a long-winded defence of his institution after ...