DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MNA Ali Wazir booked for raising anti-state slogans

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated May 07, 2019

Email

An FIR was registered against MNA Ali Wazir and 11 activists of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) at a police station in Mirali, North Waziristan tribal district, on Sunday for allegedly chanting slogans against the state and the country’s armed forces. — Photo courtesy Ali Wazir Twitter
An FIR was registered against MNA Ali Wazir and 11 activists of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) at a police station in Mirali, North Waziristan tribal district, on Sunday for allegedly chanting slogans against the state and the country’s armed forces. — Photo courtesy Ali Wazir Twitter

MIRAMSHAH: An FIR was registered against MNA Ali Wazir and 11 activists of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) at a police station in Mirali, North Waziristan tribal district, on Sunday for allegedly chanting slogans against the state and the country’s armed forces.

District Police Officer Kifayatullah Khan registered the FIR and nominated Mr Wazir, Riaz Khan, Qasim Khan and nine others, whose names could not be known. Mr Wazir belongs to South Waziristan tribal district.

The FIR was lodged under Sections120-B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code. They were also booked under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

The FIR says that the residents of Shewa hailing from Kabalkhel tribe, youth and activists of the PTM had gathered in connection with Kurram Tangi dam project.

The participants of the meeting were instigated against the construction of the dam. It says that prominent leaders Ali Wazir, Riaz Khan and Qasim Khan chanted provocative slogans against state institutions, including the Pakistan Army.

“Speakers were inciting people against the army and attempted to undermine the country’s security,” says the FIR, adding that further investigations were under way.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

When Modi is defeated

When Modi is defeated

If Rahul Gandhi does make it as prime minister, where would he locate his ideology between Nehru and Gandhi?

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 07, 2019

Serious about taxes

Shabbar Zaidi is no stranger to the world of taxes and the FBR bureaucracy.
May 07, 2019

‘Spiritual’ university

SPEAKING in Gujjar Khan on Sunday after laying the foundation stone for a new university, the prime minister hinted...
May 07, 2019

Gaza attacks

THE New York Times the other day apologised to its readers for publishing a cartoon that showed Israeli Prime...
May 06, 2019

Climate of impunity

SEVENTY-TWO dead, including 48 deliberately singled out and murdered and 24 killed in the line of duty — these are...
May 06, 2019

Transgender rights

THE front page of Saturday’s edition of this paper carried a photograph of members of Peshawar’s transgender...
May 06, 2019

NAB chief’s tirade

NAB CHAIRMAN retired Justice Javed Iqbal recently launched into a long-winded defence of his institution after ...