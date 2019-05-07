MNA Ali Wazir booked for raising anti-state slogans

MIRAMSHAH: An FIR was registered against MNA Ali Wazir and 11 activists of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) at a police station in Mirali, North Waziristan tribal district, on Sunday for allegedly chanting slogans against the state and the country’s armed forces.

District Police Officer Kifayatullah Khan registered the FIR and nominated Mr Wazir, Riaz Khan, Qasim Khan and nine others, whose names could not be known. Mr Wazir belongs to South Waziristan tribal district.

The FIR was lodged under Sections120-B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code. They were also booked under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

The FIR says that the residents of Shewa hailing from Kabalkhel tribe, youth and activists of the PTM had gathered in connection with Kurram Tangi dam project.

The participants of the meeting were instigated against the construction of the dam. It says that prominent leaders Ali Wazir, Riaz Khan and Qasim Khan chanted provocative slogans against state institutions, including the Pakistan Army.

“Speakers were inciting people against the army and attempted to undermine the country’s security,” says the FIR, adding that further investigations were under way.

