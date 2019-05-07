Soldier martyred, three injured in North Waziristan attack

MIRAMSHAH: One soldier was martyred and three others were seriously injured in an attack on security forces in the Datakhel area near the Afghan border in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

According to officials, militants opened fire on the security personnel patrolling Kher Qamar. One soldier, identified as Asif, was martyred, while three others — Waqar, Fakhir and Arsalan — suffered serious injuries.

The officials said that the injured soldiers were shifted to a hospital in Miramshah, the district headquarters.

Security forces launched a search operation in the area, but no arrest was made.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

