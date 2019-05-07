Shahpur district jail officials briefly held hostage by inmates

FAISALABAD/SARGODHA: At least 200 inmates of the Shahpur district jail, about 30 kilometres from Sargodha, allegedly held the jail superintendent, deputy superintendent and assistant superintendent hostage on Monday for favouring a rival group. The deputy was released shortly after.

The prisoners, some of whom were armed with weapons, also threatened to hold the visiting judicial officers hostage if their demands were not met.

Two groups of prisoners had clashed on Sunday the reason for which is yet to be ascertained. One of the groups started an agitation on Monday on the grounds that Superintendent Waheed Khan and his assistant Khalid had favoured the rival group instead of resolving the issue on merit.

Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali Shah took notice of the incident and called police contingents from all adjoining districts, which besieged the jail premises and blocked roads.

Inmates group protests, claims superintendent, assistant favoured rivals

Police tear-gassed the prisoners, who had come out of their barracks, to control the situation. The protesters set some bushes ablaze to avoid effects of the gas. The deputy jail inspector and Sargodha Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salwat Saeed also reached the spot to intervene and placate the unruly prisoners.

The prisoners appealed to the district and sessions judges of Sargodha and Khushab to personally visit the jail to listen to their grievances.

On being informed of the ruckus, the Faisalabad region deputy inspector general (DIG) of the jail, Rana Rauf, rushed to Sargodha to negotiate with the prisoners. Later, the hostages were released on the assurance that the judges of Sargodha and Khushab will conduct an inquiry and redress the grievances of the inmates. The prisoners later returned to the barracks.

Jail sources said that a committee had been formed to probe into why the prisoners took the law into their hands and made the officials hostage. The committee would be headed by DIG Rauf.

Meanwhile, DC Saeed, in a press release issued here on Monday afternoon, claimed that the newly posted jail superintendent strictly implemented rules and regulations and some inmates of barrack No 7 protested against jail officials and held the superintendent, deputy superintendent and assistant superintendent jail hostage.

Later, inmates of barracks 8 and 9 also joined in rioting and created a law and order situation. However, after negotiations and assurances of resolving their problems in accordance with the law, the jail officers were released and the protesters went back to their barracks. The press release further stated that no judge was made hostage.

An official claiming anonymity told our Sargodha correspondent that the inmates had been complaining of substandard food, unnecessary labour and cruelty, which apparently forced them to resort to this action.

He said that judicial officers were on a routine visit and some inmates attempted to apprise them of the malpractices and highhandedness of jail authorities but they were thrashed and kept away from the judges. He further said that at least four inmates were injured in the firing by police.

He added that the hardened criminals were enjoying all sorts of facilities and the newly appointed superintendent had withdrawn all undue facilities, which had infuriated one group. He also claimed that narcotics and weapons were easily accessible to such inmates.

The Punjab inspector general of prisons, Shahid Saleem, was contacted for comments, but he did not respond.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2019